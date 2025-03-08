Desserts You Can Read — The Woodlands’ Sweet Treat Favorite Gets a Food Influencer and Barbara Bush Legacy Boost

Childhood favorites of Shawn Singh included books his family shared with him. March is National Literacy month, and Dessert Gallery recognizes it with special butter cookies. (Photo courtesy of Quit Nguyen)

Sometimes you want to dive into a book and a meal. In honor of March being National Reading Month, Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe is partnering with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and Houston food influencer Shawn Singh to promote the joy of reading through a delicious and creative initiative.



The Woodlands’ own Dessert Gallery is showcasing classic children’s books on hand decorated cookies all month, bringing literary favorites to life in a sweet and engaging way. Featured titles include If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, The Giving Tree, Rainbow Fish, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Captain Underpants, Goodnight Moon and the Harry Potter series. These books were personally selected by Shawn Singh as his favorite reads, making this initiative even more special.

“Growing up, my grandfather read to me a little bit and also my parents,” Singh says. “I just personally loved reading growing up as well. I was that type of kid that would read one book a week in high school.”

His collaboration aims to highlight the importance of literacy and encourage reading for all ages, and not just with family.

“It’s also amazing teachers, when I was in elementary and middle school — they would read to us as well,” Singh says. “I think that’s a part of it. All the teachers do.”

Singh is no stranger to Dessert Gallery. He’s been a fan of the sweets shop since childhood.

“When I was a child, my family and I (would go) after Rockets games because it was one of the few places that was open late at night,” Singh tells PaperCity The Woodlands.

Dessert Gallery founder Sara Brook is all in on promoting reader at all the locations.



“We believe in the power of books to inspire, educate and connect people,” Brook says. “By partnering with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and Shawn, we hope to make reading even more exciting, one cookie at a time.”



The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation has long been dedicated to improving literacy rates and providing resources to communities in need, making this collaboration a perfect match. Singh, a passionate advocate for both food and literacy, is helping to spread the message that reading and desserts go hand in hand.



Customers can visit either Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe location, or order online throughout March to enjoy these limited-edition book-inspired cookies and support the cause. A portion of the proceeds from the cookies’ sales will go to the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, helping further its mission of fostering literacy across Houston.

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe in The Woodlands is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to midnight, and Sundays from noon to 10 pm. Dessert Gallery also offers nationwide shipping. For more info, go here.