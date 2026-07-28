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Woodlands Restaurants Jump Into the Houston Restaurant Weeks Fun — The Pioneer and All the Top Spots Participating

Menus To Swoon Over and Insider Tips

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HRW Amrina Chilean Sea Bass
Amrina will have a Chilean Sea Bass as an entree choice on the prix fixe menu for Houston Restaurant week. (Photo courtesy of Amrina)

The beloved Houston Restaurant Weeks kicks off August 1, and it will once again put Montgomery County restaurants centerstage. Right along with the Houston and Galveston restaurants it always showcases.

Amerigo’s Grille is one of the Restaurant Week pioneers of The Woodlands.

“When Cleverley Stone first launched Houston Restaurant Weeks nearly 20 years ago, she personally came to Amerigo’s and asked Casey Kosh to participate because there weren’t any participating restaurants on the north side of Houston,” Amerigo’s co-owner Tina Kosh Goodson says. “We were honored to say Yes. And we’ve proudly participated every year since.

“It’s a tradition we look forward to each year and are grateful to be a part of. Houston Restaurant Weeks allows us to give back while welcoming both longtime guests and first-time visitors through our doors. And we’re especially proud that our participation helps support the Montgomery County Food Bank and the important work they do for families in our community. We’re grateful to continue supporting the incredible legacy Cleverley created.”

amerigo's grille
Amerigo’s Grille has been part of HRW since the beginning. (Photo courtesy Amerigo’s Grille)

The Woodlands Area Restaurant Weeks Lineup

More than 30 restaurants in Montgomery County are participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks this summer, and most accept walk-ins for lunch or dinner. There are a few exceptions. Mastro’s Ocean Grill, Morton’s, Perry’s, Sal e Brasa and The Capital Grille are all reservation only for the HRW menus.

Top Woodlands restaurants Amrina, Amerigo’s and several others are all in on Restaurant Weeks. Amrina’s menu choices look fabulous. They include standout dishes like the branzino and the Cardamom chocolate mousse.

The Cardamom Chocolate Mousse dessert is a must-try at Amrina. It is one of the best restaurants in The Woodlands.
The Cardamom Chocolate Mousse dessert is a must-try at Amrina. It is one of the best restaurants in The Woodlands.
The Cardamom Chocolate Mousse dessert is a must-try at Amrina. It is one of the best restaurants in The Woodlands.

The Woodlands’ Black Walnut restaurant will reopen just in time for HRW, revealing a modern refresh of its interior spaces after closing for July. The Conroe Black Walnut at Galaxy FBO even provides diners with great views of planes taking off and landing.

New this year to The Woodlands’ HRW restaurants is Truluck’s at Hughes Landing. Truluck’s Restaurant Weeks menu includes its famous carrot cake. State Fare and Del Frisco’s are other great spots overlooking Lake Woodlands participating in the discount dining extravaganza.

Chef Beatriz Martinez’s vaunted Xalisco is also going all in on HRW. Its dinner choices for the three course meal even include vegetarian and vegan options.

Houston Restaurant Weeks runs through Labor Day weekend. That’s 38 days of prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus benefiting the Houston, Montgomery and Galveston County Food Banks. Brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55) are available for dine-in and takeout. Each meal purchased brings a donation to the Food Bank.

In other words, your taste buds are not the only thing getting a boost.

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Amerigo’s Grille has been part of HRW since the beginning. (Photo courtesy Amerigo’s Grille)

Amerigo’s Grille has been part of HRW since the beginning. (Photo courtesy Amerigo’s Grille)

Ice Cream and Caviar are a dessert choice at Amrina for the Houston Restaurant Week menu. (Photo courtesy of Amrina)

Ice Cream and Caviar are a dessert choice at Amrina for the Houston Restaurant Week menu. (Photo courtesy of Amrina)

Amrina will have a Chilean Sea Bass as an entree choice on the prix fixe menu for Houston Restaurant week. (Photo courtesy of Amrina)

Amrina will have a Chilean Sea Bass as an entree choice on the prix fixe menu for Houston Restaurant week. (Photo courtesy of Amrina)

End your meal with a multi-layered slice of carrot cake. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)

End your meal with a multi-layered slice of carrot cake. (Photo courtesy of Truluck’s)

Chef Beatriz Martines opened her restaurant Xalisco in The Woodlands in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Xalisco)

Chef Beatriz Martines opened her restaurant Xalisco in The Woodlands in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Xalisco)

State Fare's gorgeous outdoor patio is a Woodland's gem for al fresco dining. (Photo courtesy of State Fare)

State Fare’s gorgeous outdoor patio is a Woodland’s gem for al fresco dining. (Photo courtesy of State Fare)

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