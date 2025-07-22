The Best Restaurants In The Woodlands To Hit For Houston Restaurant Weeks — Must-Have Reservations To Snag

Good Charlie's offers serious seafood in a fun setting in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy Good Charlie's)

Chef Daniel Lee and CJ Short, co-founder and CFO of Duckstache Hospitality, at Kokoro's Waterway location. (Photo courtesy of José Rodríguez)

Dishes like this are part of the Houston Restaurant Weeks experience at Amrina. (Photo courtesy Amrina)

Amerigo's Grille is an Italian-inspired fine dining restaurant in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy Amerigo's Grille)

Chef Jassi Bindra (in white) and his team prepare dinner at Amrina. (Photo by Duc Vo for Jenny Antill Photography)

You don’t need to leave The Woodlands to enjoy Houston Restaurant Weeks. The annual event returns for the entire month of August, and dozens of top local restaurants are stepping up to the plate. Diners can partake in special multi-course menus at fixed prices, all to benefit the local food banks. It’s time to eat well and support a good cause — no downtown parking required.

Participating restaurants are offering prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55). Meals are available for dine-in and takeout. Each brunch and lunch purchase sends $1 to local food banks, a $39 dinner donates $3 and a $55 dinner donates $5. Diners are supporting the Montgomery County, Houston and Galveston food banks, along with the Cleverly Stone Foundation, which founded Houston Restaurant Weeks.

“We’re incredibly grateful that we’re a beneficiary of Houston Restaurant Weeks again,” says Kristine Marlow, president and CEO of Montgomery County Food Bank. “Our local community is very generous. When they enjoy a fantastic meal at participating restaurants, they also help provide meals for local families in need.

“It’s a powerful way to dine out and make a difference.”

But which restaurants in The Woodlands are must-books for Houston Restaurant Weeks? Read on.

The Woodlands’ Houston Restaurant Week Standouts

Amerigo’s Grille

Amerigo’s Grille has participated in Houston Restaurant Weeks for more than 20 years and it’s as good a night out as ever.

“Around that time, Stone visited the restaurant, met with our owner Casey Kosh, and emphasized the importance of having a presence on the north side of Houston,” Tina Kosh Goodson says. “She asked Amerigo’s to be part of it. We proudly became the first restaurant in The Woodlands to participate. We’ve been involved ever since.”

Don’t miss the Snapper Amerigo’s. It’s a red gulf snapper with sautéed jumbo lump crab, tomatoes and lemon garlic chardonnay sauce. It’s topped with crisp leeks.

Reservations are required.

Amrina

Chef Jassi Bindra has curated a menu of diners’ favorites at his beloved restaurant in The Woodlands for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Jassi’s butter chicken is a must-try, and the cardamom chocolate mousse makes the perfect dessert. The chicken tikka sampler features three styles and is a great way to start your meal. A gluten-free and vegetarian menu is also available.

Amrina is dinner only, but is open for regular lunch menu on Fridays. Walk-ins are welcome.

Good Charlie’s

Good Charlie’s offers several oyster choices on its $39 Houston Restaurant Weeks dinner menu. The coconut shrimp dinner is a particularly special treat. Eight coconut-crusted jumbo shrimp come with a mango and habanero marmalade, served with Old Bay fries.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Kokoro Handroll Bar

This new hotspot on The Woodlands Waterway is a must-try. It offers both lunch and dinner choices for Houston Restaurant Weeks. The spicy Hotate handroll is makes a great third course option for dinner.

Kokoro accepts walk-ins, so stop by and grab a seat.

Sal E Brasa

Sal E Brasa is the newest Brazilian steakhouse in The Woodlands, offering tableside service and a full rodizio-style experience. The restaurant comes in partnership with Avenida Brazil Steakhouse, blending traditional flavors with an upscale ambiance.

Reservations are required.

Wunsche Bros. Cafe and Saloon

Wunsche Bros. Cafe & Saloon in Old Town Spring has also been a regular part of the yearly Houston Restaurant Weeks fun. Don’t miss the chicken fried steak. It’s a Texan favorite. The crispy, golden hand-breaded steak comes smothered in cream gravy and served with skin-on mashed potatoes. It’s pure comfort, no frills and full of flavor.

If you’ve got room left afterwards, finish off your meal with the key lime pie. It’s tart, creamy and refreshingly Southern. The silky custard, buttery graham cracker crust and a swirl of whipped cream make it a nostalgic classic on hot Texas days.

Xalisco

Chef Beatriz Martines helms this Woodlands favorite. For dinner, try the Arrachera a la Mexicana — a tender grilled skirt steak over roasted tomato, onion, poblano rajas and xcatic pepper sauce. It’s served with grilled panela cheese and sautéed nopal cactus.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Houston Restaurant Weeks runs August 1 through September 1. For more information about the event and all the participating restaurants, go here.