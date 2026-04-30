Kokoro Restaurant Goes Big for Year One in The Woodlands — Bringing Indian Flavors and a Top Chef Into the World Of Sushi

Kokoro team member Justin Dionisio chats with diners between courses at Kokoro Handroll Bar’s Woodlands Waterway location during the collaboration dinner. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Akami crudo is served with tamarind rasam and cucumber in herb oil. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Kokoro pastry chef Zach Sendukas shares details about dessert during the collaboration dinner. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

A pair of oysters, one with Indian flavors and one with Japanese flavors, were served as the first of 10 courses at the dinner. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Amrina chef Jassi Bindra and Kokoro chef Patrick Pham introduced each dish and gave diners the backstory on its creation. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Kokoro Handroll Bar marked its first year in The Woodlands with a one-night chef collaboration that brought bold Indian flavors into the world of sushi. Kokoro chefs Patrick Pham and Daniel Lee teamed up with Amrina chef Jassi Bindra for a 10-course omakase celebration.

After two months of testing and refinement, the team worked through different versions to shape the final dishes.

“It’s really unique that Indian and Japanese cuisines are married together for something like this,” Bindra, who recently completed a run on Top Chef, says. “I don’t think it has ever been done in the way we created the flavor profile.”

Beyond the menu, the dinner doubled as a master class in elevated sake. The evening began with Yuzu Sakari, a tangy sake with citrus and lemon-honey notes. Five additional pours followed, each with a distinct character.

Ranging from sparkling to creamy to earthy, the sakes paired seamlessly with the courses. Alongside the pairings, dishes featured A5 Wagyu, Hokkaido uni and scallops, Spanish bluefin tuna, oysters, Kaluga caviar and seasonal fish sourced from Tokyo’s famed Toyosu Market.

After nine courses, Pham introduced the final dish: okashi, or dessert. Kokoro pastry chef Zach Sendukas created an Indo-Japanese layer cake with mango lassi and saffron yogurt.

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Eight chefs contributed to the evening. Pham, Lee and Sendukas worked alongside Kokoro’s Jesus Orellana and Michael Castillo, as well as Amrina’s Raman Kumar and Vijay Bandhuni.

A Mutual Chef Admiration Society

The collaboration brought a long-standing admiration into the kitchen, pairing Bindra’s Indian cooking with Kokoro’s sushi program.

“Chef Jassi is someone we’ve admired for a long time,” Pham says. “His approach to flavor and storytelling through food is incredibly inspiring.”

That respect carried into the kitchen, shaping a menu that blended technique and tradition across two food worlds.

“Bringing his Indian perspective into the world of sushi is something we’re really excited about,” Pham tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It’s a special moment for Kokoro to collaborate with a chef who is pushing culinary boundaries in Houston.”

While it was the first chef collaboration dinner, it likely won’t be the last. Tickets for the 60 available seats across two seatings went quickly.

“This team has really worked together to create these wonderful flavors,” Bindra says. “It’s the first collab at Kokoro. But trust me, there will be many more.”

For Woodlands diners, it was a night where two food worlds came together on the plate. You could taste it in every bite.