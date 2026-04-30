Your PaperCity Account
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Kokoro Restaurant Goes Big for Year One in The Woodlands — Bringing Indian Flavors and a Top Chef Into the World Of Sushi

Omakase, But Make It Spicy

By //

Photography Laura Landsbaum

1/0
Amrina chef Jassi Bindra and Kokoro chef Patrick Pham introduced each dish and gave diners the backstory on its creation. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Amrina chef Jassi Bindra and Kokoro chef Patrick Pham introduced each dish and gave diners the backstory on its creation. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

A pair of oysters, one with Indian flavors and one with Japanese flavors, were served as the first of 10 courses at the dinner. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

A pair of oysters, one with Indian flavors and one with Japanese flavors, were served as the first of 10 courses at the dinner. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Kokoro pastry chef Zach Sendukas shares details about dessert during the collaboration dinner. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Kokoro pastry chef Zach Sendukas shares details about dessert during the collaboration dinner. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Akami crudo is served with tamarind rasam and cucumber in herb oil. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Akami crudo is served with tamarind rasam and cucumber in herb oil. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Kokoro team member Justin Dionisio chats with diners between courses at Kokoro Handroll Bar’s Woodlands Waterway location during the collaboration dinner. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Kokoro team member Justin Dionisio chats with diners between courses at Kokoro Handroll Bar’s Woodlands Waterway location during the collaboration dinner. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Kokoro Handroll Bar marked its first year in The Woodlands with a one-night chef collaboration that brought bold Indian flavors into the world of sushi. Kokoro chefs Patrick Pham and Daniel Lee teamed up with Amrina chef Jassi Bindra for a 10-course omakase celebration.

After two months of testing and refinement, the team worked through different versions to shape the final dishes.

“It’s really unique that Indian and Japanese cuisines are married together for something like this,” Bindra, who recently completed a run on Top Chef, says. “I don’t think it has ever been done in the way we created the flavor profile.”

Beyond the menu, the dinner doubled as a master class in elevated sake. The evening began with Yuzu Sakari, a tangy sake with citrus and lemon-honey notes. Five additional pours followed, each with a distinct character.

Ranging from sparkling to creamy to earthy, the sakes paired seamlessly with the courses. Alongside the pairings, dishes featured A5 Wagyu, Hokkaido uni and scallops, Spanish bluefin tuna, oysters, Kaluga caviar and seasonal fish sourced from Tokyo’s famed Toyosu Market.

Kokoro Amrina collaboration (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
A pair of oysters, one with Indian flavors and one with Japanese flavors, were served as the first of 10 courses at the dinner. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

After nine courses, Pham introduced the final dish: okashi, or dessert. Kokoro pastry chef Zach Sendukas created an Indo-Japanese layer cake with mango lassi and saffron yogurt.

Spring at Bering's

Swipe
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026

Eight chefs contributed to the evening. Pham, Lee and Sendukas worked alongside Kokoro’s Jesus Orellana and Michael Castillo, as well as Amrina’s Raman Kumar and Vijay Bandhuni.

A Mutual Chef Admiration Society

The collaboration brought a long-standing admiration into the kitchen, pairing Bindra’s Indian cooking with Kokoro’s sushi program.

“Chef Jassi is someone we’ve admired for a long time,” Pham says. “His approach to flavor and storytelling through food is incredibly inspiring.”

That respect carried into the kitchen, shaping a menu that blended technique and tradition across two food worlds.

“Bringing his Indian perspective into the world of sushi is something we’re really excited about,” Pham tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It’s a special moment for Kokoro to collaborate with a chef who is pushing culinary boundaries in Houston.”

kokoro pastry chef Zach Sendukas (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Kokoro pastry chef Zach Sendukas shares details about dessert during the collaboration dinner. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

While it was the first chef collaboration dinner, it likely won’t be the last. Tickets for the 60 available seats across two seatings went quickly.

“This team has really worked together to create these wonderful flavors,” Bindra says. “It’s the first collab at Kokoro. But trust me, there will be many more.”

For Woodlands diners, it was a night where two food worlds came together on the plate. You could taste it in every bite.

Trending

  1. Alperen Şengün Emerges as the Young Leader the Rockets Need — How His Speech Could End Up Stressing LeBron James
  2. Brian Bolke To Debut Second Outpost of His Beloved Dallas Boutique Near The Knox, Auberge Collection
  3. Houston’s Party Scene Hits the Sea — This $1.6 Million Night Keeps the Children’s Fund Afloat
  4. Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide To The Best Things To Do in the City
  5. Graceful Dancers and Houston’s Top Chefs Team Up For a $100,000-Plus Dinner — Raising the Barre
NorthPark - Discover shopping
Discover the Art of Shopping

Curated Collection

Swipe
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Prosper
FOR SALE

4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Dallas, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
722 Tenna Loma Court
West Kessler
FOR SALE

722 Tenna Loma Court
Dallas, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
722 Tenna Loma Court
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4815 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4815 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$24,900,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
4815 Saint Johns Drive
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$10,900,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
4541 Westway Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4541 Westway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4541 Westway Avenue
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
3930 Cedarbrush Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

3930 Cedarbrush Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Osborne
This property is listed by: Catherine Osborne (214) 733-9727 Email Realtor
3930 Cedarbrush Drive
4201 Potomac Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4201 Potomac Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
4201 Potomac Avenue
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
9435 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9435 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$4,595,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9435 Inwood Road
2909 Fondren Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

2909 Fondren Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,399,999 Learn More about this property
Wendi Jones
This property is listed by: Wendi Jones (214) 538-9693 Email Realtor
2909 Fondren Drive
Fresh For Spring
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X