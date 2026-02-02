Bowie House Texas Whiskey
We recently visited Bowie House to try a new collaborative whiskey release that pairs splendidly with the hotel's Old Fashioned. (Courtesy)

04

Vicela: Crafted Excellence is a coffee-centric cocktail lounge coming to 1411 W. Magnolia Avenue in February. (Courtesy)

04

Chill Coffee and Wine Bar is now open at 314 S. Main Street. (Courtesy)

04

Longtime tenant T&P Tavern closed in 2024, ending a 14-year run as a bar and grill. Trinity Metro has partnered with Edible Ideas Inc. to activate two key spaces inside Fort Worth’s historic T&P Station. (Courtesy)

Restaurants / Bars

Bowie Houses Announces Exclusive Whiskey Release, Escondite Brings a Buzzy Agave Rooftop Lounge to Tinie’s, and More Fort Worth Bar News

Cocktail Happenings to Lift the Spirits

BY //
Whether you slip through the backstairs entrance to Fort Worth’s newest rooftop agave lounge or enjoy a pour of Bowie House’s new collaborative whiskey, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy a spirited night out at Fort Worth’s buzziest cocktail lounges. With notable nightlife openings, these are the latest developments shaping Fort Worth’s evolving bar scene.

Blackland Distillery Launches Bowie House Texas Whiskey

After a three-day winter lockdown, we were more than eager to accept an invitation from the Blackland Distillery team to try Bowie House Texas Whiskey — a 95-proof expression — at the namesake Fort Worth retreat.

Blackland distiller Ezra Cox — in close collaboration with the Bowie House hospitality team — crafted the whiskey as a balanced blend of Blackland’s yet-to-be-released 6-year Texas Straight Bloody Butcher Corn Whiskey, alongside 4-year Texas Straight Rye Whiskey and 4-year Texas Straight Triticale Whiskey. In the Old Fashioned we ordered, the spirits leaned warm and layered, with a welcome blend of corn and rye-driven flavors. We may have ordered a second.

Vicela: Crafted Excellence

While we will miss Lockwood Distilling Company’s housemade pastrami sandwich and fun community events, we are heartened to hear about its replacement. Vicela: Crafted Excellence is a coffee-centric cocktail lounge coming to 1411 W. Magnolia Avenue in February. With an espresso brewed with beans from 817 Roasters, sandwiches, smoothies, beer, wine, and a slew of cocktail options, Vicela: Crafted Excellence promises to be a gathering space with wide appeal.

Tinie’s Fort Worth (Photo by Burciaga Hospitality Group)
The upstairs bar has been rebranded Escondite with late-night agave-forward cocktails served late on weekends. (Photo by Burciaga Hospitality Group)

Escondite

When Burciaga Hospitality Group recently took over management of Tinie’s, they also brought a new vision for the upstairs bar and rooftop patio. With a focus on agave-forward cocktails and light bites, Escondite will stay open later than the restaurant downstairs, particularly on Fridays and Saturdays, as access shifts from the front door to a separate back entrance.

We recently sat down with bar manager Aaron Garcia to learn about his new program that will feature around eight drinks offered exclusively upstairs in addition to several from the restaurant’s menu. Garcia is building relationships with independent spirits purveyors to curate tequila and mezcal selections rarely found in Fort Worth. We highly recommend the La Curandera, made with Condesa Gin, chamomile bitters, and Grand Marnier orange liqueur.

Station & Vine Wine Bar

With its grand chandeliers, gilded ceiling details, and expansive historic hall, T&P Station is resplendently beautiful. Longtime tenant T&P Tavern closed in 2024, ending a 14-year run as a bar and grill. Trinity Metro has partnered with Edible Ideas Inc. to activate two key spaces inside Fort Worth’s historic T&P Station: the grand ballroom and the former T&P Tavern. The new wine bar will feature a curated selection of wines, wine flights, craft beers, and signature cocktails, with a focus on Texas producers.

Chill Coffee & Wine Bar

Last year’s departure of The Coupe left an opening at a popular stretch of bars and restaurants along South Main Street. While the champagne may be done flowing at 314 S. Main Street, new tenants, Chill Coffee and Wine Bar, are offering vast coffee and wine offerings. With an original location in Arlington, the Fort Worth bar offers bold pulls of espresso, favorites like Chill Crème Brûlée Coffee, and wines by the bottle or glass from Texas, Argentina, Australia, California, and elsewhere.

Cheers to the next round of local bars and spirits.

