7 Fort Worth Bars and Restaurants to Catch TCU Women’s Basketball Team’s Historic Run

Sip craft cocktails and grab a slice from Son of a Baker while catching the game on the rooftop projector wall. (Courtesy)

TCU fans pack Schollmaier Arena and rally behind the Horned Frogs with “Fear the Frog” energy during the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by TCU Athletics)

TCU head coach Mark Campbell celebrates with the Big 12 Championship trophy after leading the Horned Frogs to their first conference title in program history. (Photo by TCU Athletics)

Cheer on the Frogs from above with skyline views and game-day energy just steps from campus. (Courtesy)

Burgers made with locally sourced 1855 beef and plenty of TVs make this a reliable choice for fans near TCU. (Courtesy)

Catch the game with a local brew in hand and live music in the background at this laid-back Stockyards spot. (Courtesy)

Already holding the highest NCAA tournament seed in program history, the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs are rewriting what’s possible for women’s basketball in Fort Worth. Under the leadership of head coach Mark Campbell — a former Oregon assistant who built a powerhouse at Sacramento State before arriving in Fort Worth — alongside standout players like Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince, the Horned Frogs have surged into the national spotlight.

TCU snapped a 37-game losing streak to Baylor with three wins this season, including a 64-59 victory in the Big 12 Tournament final to clinch their first conference title. Now, that momentum carries them into a high-stakes Sweet 16 showdown against Duke. Saturday’s game promises to be a defining moment in TCU women’s basketball history, and Fort Worth bars and restaurants are the perfect places to catch every play.

Lot 12 Rooftop Bar

Perched above the Hyatt Place right next to TCU’s campus, Lot 12 gives you sweeping views of Fort Worth and plenty of screens to catch the game. It’s a favorite among students and alumni and boasts a Topgolf simulator, craft cocktails, and that unbeatable rooftop vibe.

Jon’s Grille

Located right off campus, Jon’s Grille serves up game day vibes with a side of local pride. Their burgers are made with beef sourced from 1855 Ranch. With plenty of TVs, cold drinks, and a casual crowd, it’s a top spot to watch the Frogs make history.

Buffalo Bros

Buffalo Bros keeps it simple and satisfying — wings, pizza, subs, and a deep beer lineup. Both the University Drive and Sundance Square locations offer plenty of screens, so you won’t miss a minute of the action. It’s a casual, no-frills spot with reliably good food and a crowd that knows when to get loud.

Second Rodeo Brewing

Beer doesn’t come any fresher than from the source. Set in the heart of Mule Alley, Second Rodeo Brewing mixes game day viewing with a fun but funky mashup of law chairs, ample outdoor seating, and elevated bar bites. The open-air space features live music, house-brewed beer, and big screens between picnic tables and string lights.

The Archibald

Downtown’s Archibald leans more lounge than a sports bar, but it still makes for a solid game day hang if you’re looking for something low-key. They occasionally screen games on the rooftop’s projector wall, and the real draw might be the pizza — made in-house by Son of a Baker. It’s a laid-back spot to catch the Frogs with a cocktail in hand and a slice on your plate.

The Flying Saucer

This longtime downtown favorite offers a massive beer selection and ample indoor and outdoor seating to catch the game. Order a perfectly baked pretzel, German sausage plate, or burger, and catch TCU’s Sweet 16 run. You’ll find plenty of screens to stay locked into the action.

The Social House

West 7th stalwart The Social House delivers a lively atmosphere with plenty of TVs, indoor-outdoor seating, and a broad menu that goes well beyond bar food. From flatbreads and tacos to brunch classics and cocktails, you won’t regret committing game day to this popular restaurant.