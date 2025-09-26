10 Best Restaurants in Downtown Fort Worth

With Beverly’s Downtown, Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse, and Buonissimo all slated to open within the urban core by year’s end, there’s a buzzy excitement about downtown’s dining scene. While Fort Worth eagerly anticipates these new arrivals, enduring stalwarts continue to define the city’s upscale dining landscape. These are our favorite dining destinations in downtown.

Waters Restaurant

301 Main Street

In a city famed for choice steaks and prime barbecue, Waters is a refreshing standout. You don’t have to dress up to fit in at this elegant yet relaxed restaurant. If it hails from the sea and happens to be delicious, you’ll probably find it here with an upscale twist. You can never go wrong with the tuna tartare, lobster-cargot, or a bowl of Chef Jon Bonnell’s signature seafood gumbo. (Martinis are $9 during happy hour).

Branch & Bird

640 Taylor Street, 12th floor

It’s easy to forget the scale and energy of Fort Worth, but Branch & Bird offers a pleasant reminder. From the moment the elevator doors open, guests are greeted with sweeping skyline views that frame the city in a new light. Weekends feature live music and an atmosphere that blends cosmopolitan polish with a sense of place.

Grace

777 Main Street

With its blend of modern elegance and warmth and a menu that balances comfort and creativity, Grace is considered one of the city’s most refined dining experiences. Executive Chef Blaine Staniford, a Culinary Institute of America prodigy who trained under James Beard Award-winner Marcus Samuelsson, has set Grace apart with his seasonally inspired dishes that have earned a loyal following.

Del Frisco’s Grille

154 E 3rd Street

Del Frisco’s Grille blends modern sophistication with the bustling energy of Sundance Square. Known for its elevated take on American classics, the menu moves seamlessly from artfully plated steaks to inventive shareable plates and indulgent sides. The lively bar scene makes it a favorite for lunches, pre-theater cocktails, and late-night gatherings on Sundance Square Plaza.

Reata

530 Throckmorton Street

After closing its Sundance Square location last summer, Fort Worth’s iconic Reata Restaurant is back and where it all began — at the base of The Tower. The restaurant is within walking distance of fellow downtown hot spots Polanco and the historic Public Market. Longtime fans will recognize the luxe leathers, bronze accents, and Western ranch-style touches, but there are fresh details too, including a playful brand wall in the entry where guests can craft their own cattle brand while sipping a cocktail.

Toro Toro

200 Main Street

Toro Toro delivers bold Pan-Latin flavors. Chef Richard Sandoval’s menu is a vibrant mix of shareable plates, wood-fired meats, and inventive cocktails. On a recent visit, we tried their tomahawk ribeye, which came served ceremoniously — with a fanciful fire fueled by mezcal — and left us with numerous meat-packed to-go boxes. For those making a vacation weekend of it, the hotel’s Gameday Getaway package pairs the dining scene with downtown convenience.

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

1300 Houston Street

With possibly the most low-key name in the upscale steak world, Bob’s Steak & Chop House overdelivers on generous cuts of prime beef and a menu that leans into hearty, timeless flavors. The rich mahogany setting and polished service make it a favorite for both power dinners and celebratory nights out, right in the heart of downtown.

Wicked Butcher

512 Main Street

Set inside the historic Sinclair Hotel, Wicked Butcher brings Art Deco elegance to downtown Fort Worth’s dining scene. The menu balances steakhouse staples with global influences — think burrata with roasted heirloom tomatoes, steak tartare with black tobiko, or a truffle-laced Caesar. Mains range from wagyu pastrami and the namesake Wicked Burger to grilled strip steak with truffle fries, green curry salmon, and rigatoni Bolognese.

il Modo

714 Main Street

The Kimpton Harper Hotel’s Il Modo brings modern Italian flair to downtown Fort Worth with handmade pastas, seasonal antipasti, and wood-fired entrées. The space blends contemporary design with timeless flavors. For an unforgettable date night, the restaurant hosts pasta-making classes led by Executive Chef Greg Pawlowski, where couples can roll fresh dough, sip wine, and leave with recipe cards to recreate the evening at home.

The Capital Grille

800 Main Street

This upscale dining stalwart is Fort Worth’s go-to destination for signature plates like the porcini-rubbed ribeye and lobster mac and cheese. The atmosphere and service are as refined as the menu itself, but the gorgonzola-crusted dry-aged New York strip, finished with a tart cherry cabernet reduction, may be its most memorable dish.