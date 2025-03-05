Launched by three friends with three decades of combined culinary experience, Big Kat Burgers is known for fresh, never-frozen patties. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth is awash in great food truck options that can satiate your sweet tooth or craving for ethnic food. Whether you’re indulging in a towering churro sundae or exploring the distinct flavors of authentic street tacos, these mobile eateries prove you don’t need a reservation for a top-tier dining experience in Cowtown. These are Fort Worth’s 8 Best Food Trucks and Trailers.

Café x Jose

Tucked inside South Main Micro Park, Café x José serves hearty and sweet brunch options plus a dozen java drinks that’ll put a pep in your step. The refurbished Airstream food truck fries up an incredible hot chicken sandwich featuring a crisp golden shell that gives way to juicy meat, all topped with a fiery hot sauce. Pair your sammy with a rich Mexican mocha or an iced horchata latte and start your day off right at this popular Near Southside destination.

Up and In

Named after a playful twist off nearby Down n’ Out Bar, Up and In Food Truck offers what any neighborhood bar needs — a solid menu of crave-worthy bites with a chef’s touch. Led by acclaimed chef Victor Villarreal, this late-night spot delivers bold flavors, including the Up and In Burger, a griddled masterpiece topped with bologna, American cheese, spicy ranch, and Fort Worth’s own Best Maid pickles. Pair it with a cocktail, and you’ve got the perfect Down N’ Out experience.

EL Salchichón FW

Tucked behind Tulips FTW, EL Salchichón FW serves up more than just killer street tacos. Their must-try order is the bacon-wrapped hotdog, loaded with savory chorizo and melted white cheese for an experience that delivers a smoky, spicy, and indulgent bite. Whether you’re catching a show or just craving late-night eats, this hidden gem offers bold flavors that hit the spot.

Pepe’s Taqueria

This popular food trailer also crafts breakfast tacos for some of Fort Worth’s favorite coffee spots, including Summer Moon, Rodeo Coffee, Common Grounds, Vagabond Coffee, and Roast Me Coffee. Their menu features carne asada, al pastor, barbacoa, and Pepe’s specialty Mexican brisket that all deliver bold, authentic flavors to pair with your morning brew. Follow @pepestaqueria.fortworth on Instagram for their next pop-up location.

Fifty Fifty Food Trailer

Headed by Chef Justin Brewer, Fifty Fifty Food Trailer is making waves in Fort Worth with its unique mix of vegan and non-vegan sandwiches, but the real standout is the Hot Honey Shroom. This crispy oyster mushroom sandwich packs a punch with organic chili-infused agave, tangy dill slaw, house pickles, and a soft wheat bun.

Leo’s Churro Bar

There’s a reason churros — the perfect balance of crisp, golden exteriors and soft, doughy centers — remain a beloved treat. Leo’s Churro Bar elevates this classic with indulgent churro sundaes, transforming the familiar street snack into something even more decadent. Served in a 12-ounce cup of ice cream and crowned with a crispy 16-inch churro, these over-the-top treats are fully customizable with toppings like Fruity Pebbles, mazapán, and caramel.

Abe Fromage

Chef Scotty Scott’s food truck, Abe Fromage, turns comfort food into an art form, and the Abe Burger is proof. This mouthwatering creation features two perfectly griddled smash patties, topped with caramelized onions, melted Havarti, and the one-of-a-kind Fromage Sauce. The author, avid content creator, and caterer is always innovating, so be on the lookout for new concepts and dishes.

Big Kat Burgers

Founded by three longtime friends with a combined 30 years of culinary experience, Big Kat Burgers has been serving hand-formed, fresh-ground patties since 2017. Now, the award-winning food truck is gearing up for its first brick-and-mortar location at Crystal Springs Hideaway in 2025. Known for bold, over-the-top creations like the Bottle Kat, stacked with jalapeño spears, bacon, and pepper jack cheese, Big Kat’s burgers are fresh, never frozen, and made to order.