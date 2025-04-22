CURLY Fort Worth ice cream shops
MELT Fort Worth ice cream shops
Fort Worth ice cream shops
Fort Worth ice cream shops
Fort Worth ice cream shops
Fort Worth ice cream shops
Fort Worth ice cream shops
Fort Worth ice cream shops
Fort Worth ice cream shops
01
09

Curly’s serves up rich, made-daily custard in classics like the Turtle, Dirt & Worms, and Curly’s Crunch. (Courtesy)

02
09

Melt marks 11 years in Fort Worth with joyful shops, rotating flavors, and celebratory scoops like Yellow Birthday Cake. (Courtesy)

03
09

Van Leeuwen serves rich, French-style ice cream in classic and seasonal flavors. (Courtesy)

04
09

Morgan’s transforms classics with flavor-packed twists like Strawberry Magic. (Courtesy)

05
09

Joy Macarons' ice cream sandwiches stack creamy scoops between delicate French cookies. (Courtesy)

06
09

Amorino’s Primavera log layers raspberry, pistachio, and meringue into a showstopping seasonal treat. (Courtesy)

07
09

La’Creamian’s handcrafted flavors like Bourbon Black Chocolate offer a luxe downtown indulgence. (Courtesy)

08
09

Build your own cookiewich with warm cookies and ice cream at Insomnia. (Courtesy)

09
09

Sugary Bliss n Brew’s over-the-top creations like the Explosion live up to the name. (Courtesy)

CURLY Fort Worth ice cream shops
MELT Fort Worth ice cream shops
Fort Worth ice cream shops
Fort Worth ice cream shops
Fort Worth ice cream shops
Fort Worth ice cream shops
Fort Worth ice cream shops
Fort Worth ice cream shops
Fort Worth ice cream shops
Restaurants / Lists

Fort Worth’s 9 Best Ice Cream Shops — From Artisanal Scoops to Cookie-Stuffed Sundaes, These Local Dessert Spots Deliver

Indulgent Destinations to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

BY // 04.22.25
Curly’s serves up rich, made-daily custard in classics like the Turtle, Dirt & Worms, and Curly’s Crunch. (Courtesy)
Melt marks 11 years in Fort Worth with joyful shops, rotating flavors, and celebratory scoops like Yellow Birthday Cake. (Courtesy)
Van Leeuwen serves rich, French-style ice cream in classic and seasonal flavors. (Courtesy)
Morgan’s transforms classics with flavor-packed twists like Strawberry Magic. (Courtesy)
Joy Macarons' ice cream sandwiches stack creamy scoops between delicate French cookies. (Courtesy)
Amorino’s Primavera log layers raspberry, pistachio, and meringue into a showstopping seasonal treat. (Courtesy)
La’Creamian’s handcrafted flavors like Bourbon Black Chocolate offer a luxe downtown indulgence. (Courtesy)
Build your own cookiewich with warm cookies and ice cream at Insomnia. (Courtesy)
Sugary Bliss n Brew’s over-the-top creations like the Explosion live up to the name. (Courtesy)
1
9

Curly’s serves up rich, made-daily custard in classics like the Turtle, Dirt & Worms, and Curly’s Crunch. (Courtesy)

2
9

Melt marks 11 years in Fort Worth with joyful shops, rotating flavors, and celebratory scoops like Yellow Birthday Cake. (Courtesy)

3
9

Van Leeuwen serves rich, French-style ice cream in classic and seasonal flavors. (Courtesy)

4
9

Morgan’s transforms classics with flavor-packed twists like Strawberry Magic. (Courtesy)

5
9

Joy Macarons' ice cream sandwiches stack creamy scoops between delicate French cookies. (Courtesy)

6
9

Amorino’s Primavera log layers raspberry, pistachio, and meringue into a showstopping seasonal treat. (Courtesy)

7
9

La’Creamian’s handcrafted flavors like Bourbon Black Chocolate offer a luxe downtown indulgence. (Courtesy)

8
9

Build your own cookiewich with warm cookies and ice cream at Insomnia. (Courtesy)

9
9

Sugary Bliss n Brew’s over-the-top creations like the Explosion live up to the name. (Courtesy)

From artisanal scoops to cookie-stuffed sundaes, Fort Worth’s local ice cream shops deliver the goods. Skip the chains and cool off with these nine must-visit spots for ice cream, gelato, and more sweet treats.

Melt Ice Creams

Multiple locations

Melt Ice Creams is the vision of Fort Worth’s Kari Crowe-Seher and has become a citywide favorite for its inventive, small-batch flavors and bright, joy-forward shops. Their latest downtown location delivers everything fans love about the small chain. Flavors rotate frequently, but crowd favorites like Cup of Texas and the celebratory Yellow Birthday Cake — loaded with bits of flavorful cake — showcase their playful approach. 

Van Leeuwen
Van Leeuwen serves rich, French-style ice cream in classic and seasonal flavors. (Courtesy)

Van Leeuwen

1653 River Run

With humble beginnings as an ice cream truck in New York, Van Leeuwen has expanded nationwide, including to a popular outpost at Fort Worth’s WestBend. The shop serves decadent French-style ice cream crafted with just a few simple ingredients. One standout flavor, Dulce de Leche Brownie, swirls rich dulce de leche ice cream with gooey brownie pieces. The menu also features seasonal collaborations and a generous selection of vegan options made with oat or cashew milk.

Morgan’s Ice Cream

321 South Main Street

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day

Morgan’s Ice Cream was born from the creative minds of Jeff and Steph Brannon, who turned their passion for travel-inspired scoops into a reimagined Fort Worth favorite. Known for playful spins on classics, the shop churns out bold, original flavors that keep locals coming back for more.

JOY
Joy Macarons’ ice cream sandwiches stack creamy scoops between delicate French cookies. (Courtesy)

Joy Macarons

5254 Marathon Avenue

Joy Macarons turns classic French treats into playful delights with their ice cream sandwiches made from house-baked macarons. Flavors like Fruity Pebbles, Honey Lavender, and Vietnamese Coffee rotate with the seasons, with each option as beautiful as it is bold. Their bright Clearfork shop offers a lovely escape into sweetness.

Curly’s Frozen Custard

4017 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Curly’s is locally famed for its rich, ultra-creamy frozen custard served just the way you like it. Choose from classics like vanilla, chocolate, lemon, or dairy-free vanilla, then customize with toppings like peanut butter, Butterfinger, or fresh pineapple. Or go straight for a “Specialty Concrete” like Curly’s Crunch (vanilla with chocolate chips and peanut butter) or the Very Berry, loaded with strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. 

Fort Worth ice cream shops
Amorino’s Primavera log layers raspberry, pistachio, and meringue into a showstopping seasonal treat. (Courtesy)

Amorino Gelato

5274 Monahans Avenue

Amorino is known for rose-shaped gelato cones and indulgent seasonal specials like the Primavera log — raspberry gelato wrapped in crushed pistachios with a pistachio heart and meringue center. Popular flavors like Pistachio Sicilia and Amarena Cherry are made with organic ingredients, and gelato-filled macarons and affogatos add even more reason to linger.

La’Creamian

215 W 8th Street

La’Creamian crafts small-batch ice cream with elevated flavors like Bourbon Black Chocolate and Java Jolt made for true dessert lovers. This stylish boutique shop focuses on quality ingredients and thoughtful pairings. 

Insomnia Fort Worth ice cream shops
Build your own cookiewich with warm cookies and ice cream at Insomnia. (Courtesy)

Insomnia Cookies

Multiple locations

Known for their warm, gooey cookies delivered until 3 am, Insomnia is dessert therapy after dark. Build your cookiewich with Snickerdoodle and Chocolate Chunk, or go deluxe with their S’mores cookie and a scoop of Vanilla Bean ice cream. 

Sugary Bliss n Brew

694 Alta Mere Drive

This new dessert shop leans into sweet indulgence with creations like the Explosion—a tower of warm cookie, ice cream, and drizzle. Fan-favorite cookie flavors include Red Velvet and classic Chocolate Chip, served fresh from the oven. With a drive-thru, walk-up window, and cozy seating, it’s designed for both quick hits and sugar-fueled hangs.

FOREGROUND_PAPERCITY

Featured Properties

Swipe
5079 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5079 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
Melanie Shaper
This property is listed by: Melanie Shaper (713) 594-6082 Email Realtor
5079 Cedar Creek Drive
8418 Woods Hollow Trail
Fulshear Run
FOR SALE

8418 Woods Hollow Trail
Fulshear, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Lee Villarreal
This property is listed by: Jason Lee Villarreal (281) 871-9127 Email Realtor
8418 Woods Hollow Trail
651 Bering Drive #701
Woodway Place II
FOR SALE

651 Bering Drive #701
Houston, TX

$419,000 Learn More about this property
Annie Raburn
This property is listed by: Annie Raburn (713) 826-7569 Email Realtor
651 Bering Drive #701
2209 Macarthur Street
Southgate
FOR SALE

2209 Macarthur Street
Houston, TX

$1,590,000 Learn More about this property
Sherri Hughey
This property is listed by: Sherri Hughey (713) 558-1916 Email Realtor
2209 Macarthur Street
3606 Glen Arbor Drive
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3606 Glen Arbor Drive
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
3606 Glen Arbor Drive
2211 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2211 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2211 Avalon Place
3224 Alabama Court
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3224 Alabama Court
Houston, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Rocks
This property is listed by: Martha Rocks (713) 201-6269 Email Realtor
3224 Alabama Court
5106 Doliver Drive
Tanglewood | Lease
FOR SALE

5106 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$26,500 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
5106 Doliver Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X