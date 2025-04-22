Fort Worth’s 9 Best Ice Cream Shops — From Artisanal Scoops to Cookie-Stuffed Sundaes, These Local Dessert Spots Deliver

Sugary Bliss n Brew’s over-the-top creations like the Explosion live up to the name. (Courtesy)

From artisanal scoops to cookie-stuffed sundaes, Fort Worth’s local ice cream shops deliver the goods. Skip the chains and cool off with these nine must-visit spots for ice cream, gelato, and more sweet treats.

Melt Ice Creams

Multiple locations

Melt Ice Creams is the vision of Fort Worth’s Kari Crowe-Seher and has become a citywide favorite for its inventive, small-batch flavors and bright, joy-forward shops. Their latest downtown location delivers everything fans love about the small chain. Flavors rotate frequently, but crowd favorites like Cup of Texas and the celebratory Yellow Birthday Cake — loaded with bits of flavorful cake — showcase their playful approach.

Van Leeuwen

1653 River Run

With humble beginnings as an ice cream truck in New York, Van Leeuwen has expanded nationwide, including to a popular outpost at Fort Worth’s WestBend. The shop serves decadent French-style ice cream crafted with just a few simple ingredients. One standout flavor, Dulce de Leche Brownie, swirls rich dulce de leche ice cream with gooey brownie pieces. The menu also features seasonal collaborations and a generous selection of vegan options made with oat or cashew milk.

Morgan’s Ice Cream

321 South Main Street

SHOP FOR MOM Swipe















Next

Morgan’s Ice Cream was born from the creative minds of Jeff and Steph Brannon, who turned their passion for travel-inspired scoops into a reimagined Fort Worth favorite. Known for playful spins on classics, the shop churns out bold, original flavors that keep locals coming back for more.

Joy Macarons

5254 Marathon Avenue

Joy Macarons turns classic French treats into playful delights with their ice cream sandwiches made from house-baked macarons. Flavors like Fruity Pebbles, Honey Lavender, and Vietnamese Coffee rotate with the seasons, with each option as beautiful as it is bold. Their bright Clearfork shop offers a lovely escape into sweetness.

Curly’s Frozen Custard

4017 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Curly’s is locally famed for its rich, ultra-creamy frozen custard served just the way you like it. Choose from classics like vanilla, chocolate, lemon, or dairy-free vanilla, then customize with toppings like peanut butter, Butterfinger, or fresh pineapple. Or go straight for a “Specialty Concrete” like Curly’s Crunch (vanilla with chocolate chips and peanut butter) or the Very Berry, loaded with strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries.

Amorino Gelato

5274 Monahans Avenue

Amorino is known for rose-shaped gelato cones and indulgent seasonal specials like the Primavera log — raspberry gelato wrapped in crushed pistachios with a pistachio heart and meringue center. Popular flavors like Pistachio Sicilia and Amarena Cherry are made with organic ingredients, and gelato-filled macarons and affogatos add even more reason to linger.

La’Creamian

215 W 8th Street

La’Creamian crafts small-batch ice cream with elevated flavors like Bourbon Black Chocolate and Java Jolt made for true dessert lovers. This stylish boutique shop focuses on quality ingredients and thoughtful pairings.

Insomnia Cookies

Multiple locations

Known for their warm, gooey cookies delivered until 3 am, Insomnia is dessert therapy after dark. Build your cookiewich with Snickerdoodle and Chocolate Chunk, or go deluxe with their S’mores cookie and a scoop of Vanilla Bean ice cream.

Sugary Bliss n Brew

694 Alta Mere Drive

This new dessert shop leans into sweet indulgence with creations like the Explosion—a tower of warm cookie, ice cream, and drizzle. Fan-favorite cookie flavors include Red Velvet and classic Chocolate Chip, served fresh from the oven. With a drive-thru, walk-up window, and cozy seating, it’s designed for both quick hits and sugar-fueled hangs.