Fort Worth’s 10 Best Restaurant and Bar Patios — Your Ultimate Guide to Outdoor Wining and Dining in Cowtown

Few cities embrace patio culture quite like Fort Worth. Sweltering summer temps don’t faze the loyal crowds at the iconic Joe T. Garcia’s, but this time of year is prime for open-air brunches and evening cocktails. Whether you’re craving scenic rooftop views, a lively beer garden, or a fresh newcomer to the scene, these are Fort Worth’s 10 best restaurant and bar patios.

Annex Rooftop Bar

811 Commerce Street

New to Fort Worth’s hospitality scene, Le Méridien Fort Worth blends modern design with historic charm. One standout feature is ANNEX, a stylish outdoor patio with panoramic views of the Fort Worth skyline. With its sleek lounge seating, warm wood pergola, and string lights casting a soft glow at sunset, it’s a go-to spot for open-air dining and late-night conversations. Weekend live music and a curated small-plate menu add to the relaxed yet refined atmosphere.

Terry Black’s Barbecue

2926 W 7th Street

Barbecue tastes better in the warm, open Texas air. Terry Black’s Barbecue Fort Worth keeps it simple with a sprawling space built for big crowds and bigger appetites. Out on the patio, long picnic tables and bright yellow Shiner umbrellas offer plenty of shade while you dig into smoked brisket, pork ribs, and sides like brisket-laden pinto beans — washed down with a cold beer or chilled wine, of course.

Press Cafe

4801 Edwards Ranch

Located at The Trailhead at Clearfork, Press Café is a go-to spot for riverside dining. The patio overlooks the Trinity River and trails, offering plenty of shade and a relaxed setting whether you’re ending the night or grabbing a bite before hitting the trails. An expansive wine and cocktail list rounds out the experience, making Press Café just as good for unwinding as it is for grabbing a bite before hitting the trails.

The Archibald

902 Houston Street

The Archibald is a stylish rooftop bar in downtown Fort Worth, perched above Houston Street with sweeping city views. Once home to Houston Street Bar, this revamped space now offers a sleek, laid-back setting with lounge seating and high-top tables perfect for casual nights out. The menu leans into bold flavors with signature cocktails and handcrafted pizzas from Son of a Baker.

Crystal Springs Hideaway

113 Roberts Cut Off Road

Crystal Springs Hideaway brings a relaxed beer garden experience to Fort Worth’s River District by combining historic charm with modern comforts. The sprawling outdoor patio offers plenty of seating, from long communal tables to cozy nooks perfect for small groups. With 25 draft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and a curated wine, cheese, and charcuterie shoppe, the drink selection is just as much of a draw as the Big Kat Burgers’ award-winning burgers.

Rusty Nickel Icehouse

2836 Stanley Avenue

Easily the largest patio on this list, Rusty Nickel Icehouse delivers an open-air experience built for Texas-sized gatherings. Lawn games, a live music stage, and massive screens for outdoor sports make this space more than just a bar. Drinks n’ Such is scheduled to open next door later this year where chef David Hollister plans to feature his famous chicken lollipops along with some new poultry concepts that he’s innovating.

Maria’s Mexican Kitchen

1712 S University Drive

The patio at Maria’s Mexican Kitchen brings a colorful, inviting atmosphere to Fort Worth’s dining scene. Inspired by the vibrant aesthetics of San Miguel de Allende, the space features lush greenery, soft pink and green accents, and festive décor that echo the charm of a Mexican courtyard. Guests can cool off with a Sangria del Día, a refreshing blend of red wine, Jalisco 1562 orange liqueur, and fresh fruit, or spice things up with the Sandia Picosa, a mix of Illegal Joven mezcal, watermelon, hibiscus, jalapeño, and Tajín.

Paloma Suerte

122 E Exchange Avenue

Perched along a riverwalk in the Stockyards, Paloma Suerte blends Old West charm with Mexican flair. The renovated mule barn headed by Chef Tim Love boasts a lovely open-air patio shaded by a massive oak tree draped in colorful streamers. Don’t sleep on the restaurant’s late-night happy hour specials where you can pair one of their famous house margaritas with short rib or duck birria tacos.

Quince Riverside

1701 River Run, Suite 181

Set along the Trinity River in WestBend, Quince Riverside offers one of Fort Worth’s most scenic patio experiences. The two-tiered outdoor space provides sweeping views of the river and Trinity Trails, with crisp marble tables, woven rattan chairs, and plenty of open-air seating creating a stylish yet relaxed setting. The menu is just as bold with options like the Frozen Carajillo, a smooth blend of Licor 43 and espresso that’s perfect for sipping on a warm afternoon.

The Bearded Lady

300 S Main Street

This dog-friendly patio space offers unobstructed views of South Main Street. The Bearded Lady’s menu and drink list (including several fun mocktails) is anything but ordinary. You can order the award-winning Lust Burger or the latest craft beer while enjoying the fresh air and live music on weekends. Inside, there’s a trove of kid-friendly games and board games.