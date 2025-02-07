Fort Worth’s 10 Best Taco Spots

Whether you’re craving bold Tex-Mex flavors or authentic Mex-Mex tacos, Panther City has it all. The city’s deep Hispanic roots stretch back before statehood, shaping a taco scene that’s as diverse as it is delicious. Parsing through all the great options may seem daunting, so we did the research for you. Consider this your ultimate guide to Fort Worth’s best taco spots.

Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez

2108 E. Rosedale Street

At the top of the list is Fort Worth’s first Michelin Guide-recognized Latin restaurant: Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez. What began as a humble food truck on the city’s East Side has grown into a must-visit taqueria on East Rosedale Street. The main draw here is their birria tacos, made with slow-cooked beef grilled in a rich consommé that also comes as a side for dipping. The crispy crimson tacos, topped with mild white cheese, onions, and cilantro, are savory and flavorful.

Buena Vida Taqueria

314 S. Main Street Suite 120

One bite of a taco from Buena Vida Taqueria is enough to transport your taste buds straight to Mexico. The award-winning taqueria on South Main Street specializes in street tacos with options including citrus-kissed pastor, braised pork shoulder, and chipotle lime shrimp, among other delectable options. With his newish restaurant, Chef Alex Lines has gifted the Near Southside with an impressive Latin taqueria replete with cool Miami vibes and a spacious patio.

Cafecito

401 W. Magnolia Ave

This family-owned restaurant quickly outgrew its food truck and food hall location after launching in 2022. Now settled into a spacious brick-and-mortar spot, Cafecito offers a cozy, welcoming atmosphere perfect for enjoying its beloved breakfast tacos and lunchtime favorites. The handmade pink tortillas have become a signature touch, adding both color and authenticity to every bite. Our top pick? The Potato & Chorizo Taco — a hearty and flavorful option that delivers the perfect balance of spice and comfort to start your day.

Paco’s Mexican Cuisine

156 W. 4th Street

Though their original location on West Magnolia Avenue recently closed, you can still enjoy elevated Mexican cuisine from Paco’s downtown location. Rooted in the traditions of Pachuca, a city nestled between Mexico City and the Gulf of Mexico, the menu reflects a unique blend of urban and coastal flavors. One standout is the Chicharrón Taco, a crispy, flavor-packed delight made with perfectly fried pork skin that delivers a satisfying crunch with every bite.

Juanito’s Taqueria

4150 Hemphill Street

Fort Worth’s Southside is a trove of great taquerias and taco trucks. Juanito’s Taqueria is a local favorite that serves authentic Mexican cuisine with a homemade touch. Their barbacoa tacos — tender, juicy, and packed with rich, slow-cooked flavor — are a must-try. From classic carne asada to fresh salsas, Juanito’s keeps it simple and delicious.

Maria’s Mexican Kitchen

1712 S. University Drive

Maria’s Mexican Kitchen is a Fort Worth favorite that offers a refined take on Mexican cuisine from celebrated Chef Felipe Armenta. Blending modern culinary techniques with generations-old Armenta family recipes, Maria’s delivers a dining experience that feels both elevated and deeply rooted in tradition. For a true standout, try the Tacos Al Carbon: three filet mignon fajitas wrapped in crisp tortillas and topped with rich, velvety queso.

Salsa Limón

Multiple Locations

Salsa Limón is a true family-run taqueria that passionately serves up Mexican soul food. Founded by the Ramirez siblings, this Oaxacan-inspired taco spot that started in Fort Worth has expanded across the state. The must-try here is their Bárbaro taco, a crispy corn tortilla loaded with rich barbacoa, gooey cheese, earthy mushrooms, and a side of beef consommé.

Taco Heads

Multiple Locations

Taco Heads began in 2010 under founder and Fort Worth’s own “taco mama,” Sarah Castillo. What started as a passion project quickly gained a cult following of taco lovers — now proudly known as Taco Heads. With two locations in Fort Worth’s Cultural District and the Stockyards, this beloved taqueria continues to serve fresh, vibrant flavors made with authentic ingredients.

Don’t sleep on the Beer Braised Carnitas Taco, carefully crafted with slow-cooked pork topped with crisp green cabbage, fresh onion, cilantro, and crumbled queso fresco.

Los Guapos Tacos

2708 W. 7th Street

Los Guapos Mexican Street Food brings bold, coastal flavors to Fort Worth’s West 7th district. Specializing in seafood, the menu features octopus, shrimp, and fish tacos, alongside West Coast-inspired dishes like birria ramen and the Cali burrito. Chef Angel Fuentes, known for Los Guapos Tacos, has crafted a spot that blends casual dining with high-quality ingredients. Any taco here is an indulgent treat, but we recommend the Chicken Tinga Taco, made with slow-cooked chicken in a rich, tomato-based sauce.

Don Artemio

3268 W. 7th Street

James Beard Award finalist Don Artemio brings the flavors of Northeast Mexico to Fort Worth with a refined, contemporary touch. Founded by Juan Ramón Cárdenas and helmed by his son, Chef Rodrigo Cárdenas, this upscale taqueria blends tradition with innovation in a minimalist space inspired by nearby art museums. For an unforgettable experience, try the Tacos de Lengua. The dish made with overnight-braised beef tongue sautéed in salsa verde delivers a rich, tender texture with bold, vibrant flavors that honor Mexico’s culinary heritage.