Where to Eat Brunch After Fort Worth’s Cowtown Marathon

For more than 40 years, the Cowtown Marathon has brought droves of runners to the streets of Fort Worth, where they race through the Stockyards, downtown, the Cultural District, and the TCU area. There’s the full marathon, plus the ultra-marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, and a kids’ race, with around 20,000 participants traversing the city. This year’s big race takes place on Sunday, February 23. Of course, brunch after a long race is crucial, whether you want to carb-load and reward yourself with a mimosa after your race or you’re seeking a sunny patio and a healthy brunch plate.

This is our guide to brunching in Fort Worth after the Cowtown Marathon.

Cafecito

401 W. Magnolia Avenue

With a new location on Fort Worth’s Magnolia Avenue, Cafecito serves Mexican brunch dishes such as chilaquiles and burritos, plus adorable coffees and matcha in small glass jugs. They’re known for their pink tacos, which are made with tortillas dyed pink with beet juice. Choose from a variety of breakfast tacos such as potato, egg, and chorizo, brisket, and ham and egg tacos, or grab a pan dulce for a sweet treat. I love this spot for serving my favorite Mexican breakfast dish, mollete, which is a bolillo roll sliced in half, topped with refried beans, Mexican cheese, avocado, and pico de gallo, and you can add on a protein of your choice if you wish.

B&B Butchers

5212 Marathon Avenue

At The Shops at Clearfork, B&B Butchers is a favorite Fort Worth brunch spot. As a steakhouse and butcher shop with an upscale brunch menu (caviar service, anyone?), of course, you can get a steak finished with truffle butter — and why not, you just ran the Cowtown Marathon. Or, you can choose from morning favorites such as omelets and Benedicts. The Suggestions section offers items you might not expect, like brisket ravioli and a Snake River Farms pork chop, and drinks are a win: micheladas, mimosas, bellinis, and screwdrivers, and even the Funkytown Smash (gin, strawberries, basil, and lemon juice). A list of cocktails on tap includes mules and spiked lemonade, too.

Next

Paris Coffee Shop

704 W. Magnolia Avenue

Paris Coffee Shop has been around since 1926, making it a Fort Worth landmark. The brunch menu is lengthy, with classic breakfast items plus fun additions like breakfast tots with queso, beans, eggs, and a sunny-side-up egg, plus seasonal quiches and bagels and lox. Avocado toast, yogurt parfaits, granola and berries, and a grain bowl accompany the Lighter Bites section of the menu, and sweet choices like pancakes, waffles, and French toast are always an option. Order the honey butter chicken biscuits with hashbrowns for sweet and salty bliss.

Wishbone and Flynt

334 Bryan Avenue

Weekend brunch at Wishbone and Flynt is different in the best way possible. Think Gulf Coast croque madame with smoked redfish, prosciutto, and eggs; wild rice and blueberry pancakes; pimento grilled cheese on local sourdough; and PB&J wings with blackberry coulis and a spicy peanut sauce. Mexican faves include the breakfast enchilada stack, roasted chile relleno, and chilaquiles.

Social House

840 Currie Street

With a corner patio in the West 7th area, Social House is a hopping joint on weekends for its brunch menu, which is served Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm. Looking to unwind after the run? Grab a group of friends and split the mimosa tower (minimum four people), or order some smaller mimosa carafes, which come in numerous flavors. There are also over 100 beers on draft, and sweet and savory menu items include bananas foster French toast, the popular beignet jelly holes, breakfast tacos, biscuits and gravy, and a short rib hash with Guinness-braised short ribs.

Righteous Foods

3405 W. 7th Street

Not far from the finish line, Righteous Foods focuses on healthy dishes and clean eating — a great combo for those wanting to refuel in a mindful way after the run. The brunch menu is lengthy, with an organic acai bowl, salmon poke bowl, avocado toast, omelets, and even a roasted beet hummus. Have a bigger appetite? The Meaty Omelet comes with Niman Ranch pork, uncured bacon, organic chicken apple sausage, and cheese.

Cat City Grill

1208 W. Magnolia Avenue

Weekend brunch at Cat City Grill includes $3 Bloody Marys, bellinis, mimosas, screwdrivers, and champagne, and $5 cocktails like the Cranberry Bellini and Raspberry Champagne (champagne and Razzmatazz liqueur). Hungry? The brunch burger is a half-pound patty topped with an over easy egg and served on a jalapeño-cheddar bun with waffle fries, and the chicken fried steak and eggs comes with Texas toast, waffle fries, and scrambled eggs. House-baked cinnamon rolls, omelets, and various eggs Benedict round out the menu.