Our Top 8 Picks for Fort Worth Burger Week — From Cowtown Staples to Worthy Newcomers

The Verde Burger at Fred's comes with hatch chiles, adding a bit of spice to Fort Worth Burger Week. (Courtesy)

From August 18 through the 24, burgers are the focus in Cowtown for Fort Worth Burger Week, where over 30 Fort Worth restaurants offer a $7 specialty burger of the week. Get them to-go, dine in, or even have your burger delivered from some locations.

An Official Passport helps you tackle the city’s participating burger joints, plus enables you to earn entries for the grand prize: a backyard hamburger party for 30 people, courtesy of The Hamburger Man. With the passport, every burger you eat earns you an entry to win the catered hamburger party, which includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and grilled chicken sandwiches served with potato salad and barbecue baked beans.

Find over 30 participating eateries across the city, but these are the spots we’re making sure we stop by during Fort Worth Burger Week.

Fred’s Texas Café

Since 1978, Fred’s Texas Café has served fat, juicy burgers made from black angus beef and topped with a buttery grilled bun. For Fort Worth Burger Week, the special is the Verde Burger: a half-pound patty with New Mexico hatch green chiles, pepper jack cheese, mustard, lettuce, and tomato. The $7 meal includes fries, so it’s a great deal.

Tommy’s Burgers

For more than 40 years, Tommy’s Burgers has been a Fort Worth favorite. The Forest Park and Mall Circle locations are participating in Fort Worth Burger Week with the Thai Tommy burger, which won at the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival in 2023. The beef patty is topped with kimchi, Gouda cheese, and Thai chili sauce on a grilled bun. Pair it with a draft beer for $10.

Provender Hall

In the Stockyards’ Mule Alley, Provender Hall serves American fare with a flair for the South. Think fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, gumbo, and shrimp and grits. Their PH Burger, served with secret sauce, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles, on a potato roll, is on special for Burger Week. Make it a combo with fries for $12.

Crystal Springs Hideaway

A sprawling beer garden with an indoor bar, Crystal Springs Hideaway is a newer Fort Worth watering hole with a wine, cheese, and charcuterie shop, plus Big Kat Burgers on site for grub. Fort Worth Burger Week brings their Mushroom Swiss Melt on special, which comes with a six-ounce patty, melted Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions, jalapeno-bacon jam, and herbed aioli. Add fries or tots for $1.50.

Duchess

The Nobleman hotel’s restaurant, Duchess, is an under-the-radar win, as the hotel only opened in May and many locals aren’t in the know yet. The restaurant focuses on elevated Texas fare, and for Burger Week, the griddled jalapeno-onion burger served with Southside sauce, white American cheese, and a jalapeno relish steals the show.

City Works Eatery and Pour House

In Clearfork, City Works is known for its extensive beer tap wall, plus weekend brunch. Their Butcher Burger is on special for burger week, which comes with bacon aioli, port-braised onions, arugula, smoked provolone, and soppressata on a brioche bun.

Walloon’s

The century-old LaCava Building on Magnolia Avenue reopened as Walloon’s in 2023 with a focus on Gulf Coast seafood and classic American favorites. For Burger Week, their Pub Burger, served on a sesame seed bun with American cheese, red onion, and Dijonnaise, is up to offer. You can make it a combo with fries for $12.

Sway x Bowlounge

Add some crunch to Burger Week with Bowlounge’s Frito Bandito Burger: a beef patty topped with melted cheddar, grilled onions, jalapenos, chili, and a layer of Fritos. Add fries and your choice of a 16-ounce draft beer, canned beer, or soda for $12.