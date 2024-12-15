fbpx
Restaurants

Top Fort Worth Chefs Share Their Holiday Traditions, Including What They Cook For Family and Friends

Tamales, Octopus, Prime Rib, and More Are On The Menu This Christmas

BY // 12.15.24
The holidays are a time for family, friends, and, of course, unforgettable food. As locals head to Pulido’s Kitchen & Cantina, Emilia’s Fort Worth, Bricks and Horses, and Magdalena’s to spend time with those they hold dear, the top Fort Worth chefs behind these amazing restaurants give us a taste of what makes their holiday gatherings truly special.

Chef Gigi Howell

Chef Gigi Howell, operating partner of Westland Restaurant Group, embraces tradition, family, and a touch of the outdoors during the holidays. “We are Christmas Eve people,” Howell tells PaperCity, describing her family’s annual gathering at her aunt’s Weatherford ranch. With sprawling acreage as the backdrop, the festive evening features a feast of turkey, ham, and often wild boar, venison, and pheasant.

This year, Howell’s family is swapping turkey and ham for a Tex-Mex spread of tamales and enchiladas prepared with traditional recipes. “For tamales, we’ll do a jalapeño and cheese tamale, and for enchiladas, we’ll do beef and cheese with queso or chile con carne,” she says. If time runs short, Howell jokes that she can always rely on her restaurants for a quick and delicious backup plan.

Chef Juan Rodriguez

Inspired by his grandmother Magdalena, who taught him to cook in her Monterrey kitchen, Chef Juan Rodriguez founded Magdalena’s in 2014 alongside his wife, Paige. The father of two says his family traditionally travels to his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico, to spend Christmas, where family and extended family stay at his uncle’s home.

“We gather to eat tamales, pozole, cabrito, and open presents at midnight,” he says. “There’s a cool area in downtown Monterrey called Parque Fundidora. They set up Christmas markets with tents where they sell tamales and natole. We’ll walk that whole area. It’s a large steel building factory they turned into a recreational area with parks and games.”

This year, the Rodriguez family will stay in Fort Worth. His oldest son requested octopus for Christmas, a surprising choice that Rodriguez laughs about, acknowledging how he clearly influences his seven-year-old. In addition to a tenderloin and traditional Mexican dishes, father and son plan to sous-vide the pulpo before charring it — all in preparation for the big meal.

Chef Preston Paine

Preston Paine, Executive Chef at the Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth, has worked at Eleven Madison Park, spent time overseas expanding his culinary knowledge, and led acclaimed restaurants in Dallas. Cooking for guests and family during the holidays, he says, reminds him why he chose the culinary field.

“When I first started cooking, one of my favorite things was the ability to bring people together regardless of where you come from or what language you speak,” he says. “One of the things that I’ve realized over the years, even after working at Michelin-star restaurants and working internationally, is that this job isn’t just about the food. It is about the people.”

Growing up in Dallas, his family’s Christmas meals always centered around fondue. The indulgent tradition with his parents and three sisters featured breads dipped in melted cheese, meats cooked in hot broths, and desserts with fruits and nuts dunked in hot chocolate. Paine and his wife are spending this Christmas at home with their first child, a one-month-old boy. He hopes to establish an annual routine, like a walk through the Botanic Garden’s annual light show, to create lasting memories for his son.

The chef sees December 25 as a way of giving back to the local ranching and farming community. The family meal will consist solely of local and regionally sourced proteins and vegetables. On the menu for the big day is prime rib or a full beef tenderloin crowned with seasonal vegetables and a Texas favorite pecan pie.

Chef Antonio Votta

Christmas at Bricks and Horses Executive Chef Antonio Votta’s family home is all about tradition, laughter, and a healthy dose of competition. “Typically, we will all gather at our mom or older brother’s house early in the afternoon. We do gifts in the evening after dinner,” Votta shares. “There is always some type of sport, usually basketball or football, in the backyard outside in the freezing weather. We will have the Xbox or PlayStation going in one of the rooms for those that want to stay warm, and it’s a battle all the way up until dinner time.”

The holiday dinner has evolved over the years. “The fan favorites are always the classic deviled eggs and crudités with ranch,” he says. “We used to always do ham with the classic pineapple and maple glaze served with mustard. However, we moved towards prime rib and au jus being on the menu as well. Fresh country bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, potato salad, brussels sprouts, and roasted beets are all accompaniments, along with a nice healthy salad with Italian dressing, of course. Dessert has been a staple of crème puffs with vanilla pastry cream and a chocolate drizzle.”

