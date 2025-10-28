7 Fort Worth Chefs Who Deserve Their Own TV Show

In our past conversations, Arlt revealed that his work with Around the Fire Hospitality owners Jeff Payne and Jason Cross includes the enviable job of dining at the best restaurants in North America to see what Michelin-starred chefs are trailblazing for their cities. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Popular shows like The Road, Landman, and other Taylor Sheridan creations have put Fort Worth at the center of the televised action, so we couldn’t help but wonder how Cowtown’s own culinary stars would fare on screen. Managing high-pressure kitchens while transforming humble ingredients into unforgettable dining experiences is no small feat. These chefs already captivate us in their restaurants. Given the right opportunity, we think they could captivate audiences everywhere.

Michael Arlt

Like many Fort Worth chefs, Michael Arlt’s journey to his current position as Culinary Director of Around the Fire Hospitality saw its ups and downs. After working at acclaimed kitchens in Houston, Chicago, and North Carolina, he found what he thought was his dream job as executive director of Beast & Company, only to see the Near Southside restaurant close after one year.

Now, he directs culinary operations at The Mont and the forthcoming Beverly’s Downtown. In our past conversations, Arlt revealed that his work with Around the Fire Hospitality owners Jeff Payne and Jason Cross includes the enviable job of dining at the best restaurants in North America to see what Michelin-starred chefs are trailblazing for their cities. We suggest a travel show following the trio on their five-star ventures — something akin to Somebody Feed Phil but with a distinctly upscale Fort Worth twist.

Jon Bonnell

Chef Jon Bonnell needs no introduction. After a decades-long career building notable restaurants in our city, like Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine and Waters Restaurant, he is now easily one of the city’s most recognizable culinary figures. He’s also an avid outdoorsman and hunter. (Yes, we’re one of his 22,000 Facebook followers who love following both his professional and personal adventures.) A sportsman like Bonnell would be perfect for a show built around hunting and preparing wild game — all infused with his signature Texas fine cuisine flair.

Jenna Kinard

Seeing a home go from Before to After gave Chip and Joanna Gaines — and Waco — national attention. But even their well-documented makeovers never approached the scale of what’s underway at Fort Worth Public Market, the $45 million renovation of the 95-year-old landmark that will soon host Madrone this spring. Chef Jenna Kinard and her husband Micah are leading the project’s culinary centerpiece — an upscale restaurant highlighting seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Following the transformation of this historic space, from construction dust to grand opening, would make for captivating television and a proud showcase of Fort Worth’s creative spirit.

Jett Mora

Chef Jett Mora, the California native now heading Café Modern, has an authentic love for locally sourced ingredients. As part of Wolfgang Puck’s team, he’s tasked with innovating standout dishes while minimizing waste and celebrating regional produce and proteins. A series following Mora’s exploration of North Texas farms, ranches, and markets in search of seasonal inspiration would be both educational and visually stunning.

Gigi Howell

We still think about our colorful conversation with Gigi Howell, the operating partner of Westland Restaurant Group, focusing on her family’s lively holiday gatherings at her aunt’s ranch in Weatherford. After indulging in a spread of ham, Tex-Mex favorites, wild game, and treasured family recipes, the group trades dress shoes for outdoor boots — still in their holiday dresses and slacks — for an impromptu hunting session under the wide Texas sky. A holiday special could be a heartwarming show with Howell leading the charge from the kitchen to the countryside.

Rodrigo Cárdenas Garza and Juan Ramón

A father-and-son sitcom would perfectly suit Chef Juan Ramón Cárdenas and his son, Rodrigo Cárdenas Garza. As the executive chef at Don Artemio, Rodrigo carries the responsibility of maintaining and expanding the legacy his father began with the original Don Artemio in Saltillo, Mexico. Now, the duo is preparing to launch Dos Mares, a new venture bringing authentic Mexican seafood to Fort Worth. We’d gladly tune into a seafaring series that follows these two dynamic personalities as they navigate their shared vision for this ambitious Cultural District destination.