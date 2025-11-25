Where to Eat in Fort Worth For Christmas

Farena brings an Italian flair to the holiday with dishes like Ora King salmon, seared scallop saltimbocca and its Christmas Eve special, swordfish alla pizzaiola.

Fort Worth’s top restaurants and chefs will be rolling out lavish holiday meals leading up to and through Christmas Day. Whether you’re craving traditional ham with all the fixings or an elevated take on Texas cuisine, these standout dining rooms are ready to set a table and create a memorable feast for you and your family this winter.

Clay Pigeon

Chef Marcus Paslay and the From Scratch Hospitality team at Clay Pigeon have a Winter Prix Fixe menu that runs from November 25 through December 30. For $100 per diner, guests can indulge in autumnal winter flavors. Highlights include the Hamachi Crudo with apple dashi, wood-grilled venison with miso-glazed sweet potatoes, and an “Old Fashioned” cake finished with bourbon-soaked cherries.

Emilia’s

Fort Worth’s Crescent Hotel has you covered from Christmas Eve through the big day. On December 24, enjoy a festive brunch from 7 am to 2 pm, with holiday specials like gingerbread waffles, poached pear with prime rib, and Yorkshire pudding. That evening’s signature dinner menu features indulgent offerings like king crab salad, porchetta with roasted root vegetables, kohlrabi and apple salad, and a chocolate and peppermint yule log. Christmas Day’s feast will feature a to-be-announced buffet with chef-crafted dishes starting at $115 per adult.

97 West Kitchen & Bar

Hotel Drover’s 97 West Kitchen & Bar has a multi-course experience for visitors and hotel guests. Their Christmas Eve brunch is a three-course spread of lobster omelets, duck egg wagyu burger, and cast-iron cinnamon rolls. Dinner that day features eggnog-flavored tres leches cakes and New York strips, among other offerings, while December 25th’s feast will offer surf and turf main courses, along with peppermint espresso martinis and snickerdoodle-crusted apple tarts.

Toro Toro

Fort Worth’s Worthington Hotel has a festive Christmas Day brunch in store for hotel guests and visitors. For $90 per person, the meal features selections from several food stations, including blackened tuna tostada, smoked wagyu picahna, marinated prime rib, churro French toasts, and honey cheesecake with blood orange and honeycomb.

Bricks and Horses

Bowie House’s lauded restaurant has a multi-course meal in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For either day, the $115 ticket buys you a complimentary glass of wine and three courses that feature whipped ricotta, smoked salmon, roasted duck, lobster bouillabaisse, and indulgent desserts like the Dubai chocolate cream puffs, eggnog cheesecake, and citrus spice cake.

Cut & Bourbon and Farena

Loews Arlington Hotel is offering festive à la carte dinners on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Cut & Bourbon will feature slow-roasted prime rib on December 24 and Beef Wellington on December 25, served alongside staples like king crab legs, prime steaks, and seafood. Farena adds an Italian twist with its full menu plus holiday specials, including Swordfish alla Pizzaiola on Christmas Eve and herb-crusted prime rib on Christmas Day.

The Mont

Although The Mont will be closed on Christmas Day, they have an exceptional dining experience in store for guests on Christmas Eve and the day prior. The five- and eight-course tasting menus feature seasonal dishes, like the Chestnut “Cappuccino,” which is a savory soup, Loche Etive trout, filet of beef, and a gingerbread roulade, with optional wine pairings offered alongside. The five-course experience is priced at $75 per person, while the eight-course menu is $90 per guest.