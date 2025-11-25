Worthington Hotel
The Mont
Fort Worth Christmas
Fort Worth Christmas
Fort Worth Christmas
01
05

Fort Worth’s Toro Toro has a festive Christmas Day brunch in store for hotel guests and visitors. (Courtesy)

02
05

The Mont offers a seasonal tasting menu featuring dishes like chestnut “cappuccino,” Loch Etive trout and a gingerbread roulade. (Courtesy)

03
05

97 West at Hotel Drover serves Christmas Eve favorites like lobster omelets, a duck egg wagyu burger and cast-iron cinnamon rolls. (Courtesy)

04
05

Clay Pigeon’s Winter Prix Fixe menu showcases dishes like Hamachi crudo, wood-grilled venison and an “Old Fashioned” cake crafted by the From Scratch Hospitality team. (Courtesy)

05
05

Farena brings an Italian flair to the holiday with dishes like Ora King salmon, seared scallop saltimbocca and its Christmas Eve special, swordfish alla pizzaiola.

Worthington Hotel
The Mont
Fort Worth Christmas
Fort Worth Christmas
Fort Worth Christmas
Holiday / Restaurants / Lists

Where to Eat in Fort Worth For Christmas

From Venerable Local Spots to Trendy Newcomers, These Restaurants Have Winter Feasts in Store for Diners

BY //
Fort Worth’s Toro Toro has a festive Christmas Day brunch in store for hotel guests and visitors. (Courtesy)
The Mont offers a seasonal tasting menu featuring dishes like chestnut “cappuccino,” Loch Etive trout and a gingerbread roulade. (Courtesy)
97 West at Hotel Drover serves Christmas Eve favorites like lobster omelets, a duck egg wagyu burger and cast-iron cinnamon rolls. (Courtesy)
Clay Pigeon’s Winter Prix Fixe menu showcases dishes like Hamachi crudo, wood-grilled venison and an “Old Fashioned” cake crafted by the From Scratch Hospitality team. (Courtesy)
Farena brings an Italian flair to the holiday with dishes like Ora King salmon, seared scallop saltimbocca and its Christmas Eve special, swordfish alla pizzaiola.
1
5

Fort Worth’s Toro Toro has a festive Christmas Day brunch in store for hotel guests and visitors. (Courtesy)

2
5

The Mont offers a seasonal tasting menu featuring dishes like chestnut “cappuccino,” Loch Etive trout and a gingerbread roulade. (Courtesy)

3
5

97 West at Hotel Drover serves Christmas Eve favorites like lobster omelets, a duck egg wagyu burger and cast-iron cinnamon rolls. (Courtesy)

4
5

Clay Pigeon’s Winter Prix Fixe menu showcases dishes like Hamachi crudo, wood-grilled venison and an “Old Fashioned” cake crafted by the From Scratch Hospitality team. (Courtesy)

5
5

Farena brings an Italian flair to the holiday with dishes like Ora King salmon, seared scallop saltimbocca and its Christmas Eve special, swordfish alla pizzaiola.

Fort Worth’s top restaurants and chefs will be rolling out lavish holiday meals leading up to and through Christmas Day. Whether you’re craving traditional ham with all the fixings or an elevated take on Texas cuisine, these standout dining rooms are ready to set a table and create a memorable feast for you and your family this winter.

Clay Pigeon

Chef Marcus Paslay and the From Scratch Hospitality team at Clay Pigeon have a Winter Prix Fixe menu that runs from November 25 through December 30. For $100 per diner, guests can indulge in autumnal winter flavors. Highlights include the Hamachi Crudo with apple dashi, wood-grilled venison with miso-glazed sweet potatoes, and an “Old Fashioned” cake finished with bourbon-soaked cherries.

Emilia’s

Fort Worth’s Crescent Hotel has you covered from Christmas Eve through the big day. On December 24, enjoy a festive brunch from 7 am to 2 pm, with holiday specials like gingerbread waffles, poached pear with prime rib, and Yorkshire pudding. That evening’s signature dinner menu features indulgent offerings like king crab salad, porchetta with roasted root vegetables, kohlrabi and apple salad, and a chocolate and peppermint yule log. Christmas Day’s feast will feature a to-be-announced buffet with chef-crafted dishes starting at $115 per adult.

DSC01335-HDR
97 West at Hotel Drover serves Christmas Eve favorites like lobster omelets, a duck egg wagyu burger, and cast-iron cinnamon rolls. (Courtesy)

97 West Kitchen & Bar

Hotel Drover’s 97 West Kitchen & Bar has a multi-course experience for visitors and hotel guests. Their Christmas Eve brunch is a three-course spread of lobster omelets, duck egg wagyu burger, and cast-iron cinnamon rolls. Dinner that day features eggnog-flavored tres leches cakes and New York strips, among other offerings, while December 25th’s feast will offer surf and turf main courses, along with peppermint espresso martinis and snickerdoodle-crusted apple tarts.

Toro Toro

Fort Worth’s Worthington Hotel has a festive Christmas Day brunch in store for hotel guests and visitors. For $90 per person, the meal features selections from several food stations, including blackened tuna tostada, smoked wagyu picahna, marinated prime rib, churro French toasts, and honey cheesecake with blood orange and honeycomb.

Bricks and Horses

Bowie House’s lauded restaurant has a multi-course meal in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For either day, the $115 ticket buys you a complimentary glass of wine and three courses that feature whipped ricotta, smoked salmon, roasted duck, lobster bouillabaisse, and indulgent desserts like the Dubai chocolate cream puffs, eggnog cheesecake, and citrus spice cake.

SHOP

Swipe
  • PaperCity Gift Guide 2025
  • PaperCity Gift Guide 2025
  • PaperCity Gift Guide 2025
  • PaperCity Gift Guide 2025
  • PaperCity Gift Guide 2025
  • PaperCity Gift Guide 2025
  • PaperCity Gift Guide 2025
  • PaperCity Gift Guide 2025
  • PaperCity Gift Guide 2025
  • PaperCity Gift Guide 2025
Fort Worth Christmas
Farena brings an Italian flair to the holiday with dishes like Ora King salmon, seared scallop saltimbocca, and its Christmas Eve special, swordfish alla pizzaiola.

Cut & Bourbon and Farena

Loews Arlington Hotel is offering festive à la carte dinners on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Cut & Bourbon will feature slow-roasted prime rib on December 24 and Beef Wellington on December 25, served alongside staples like king crab legs, prime steaks, and seafood. Farena adds an Italian twist with its full menu plus holiday specials, including Swordfish alla Pizzaiola on Christmas Eve and herb-crusted prime rib on Christmas Day.

The Mont

Although The Mont will be closed on Christmas Day, they have an exceptional dining experience in store for guests on Christmas Eve and the day prior. The five- and eight-course tasting menus feature seasonal dishes, like the Chestnut “Cappuccino,” which is a savory soup, Loche Etive trout, filet of beef, and a gingerbread roulade, with optional wine pairings offered alongside. The five-course experience is priced at $75 per person, while the eight-course menu is $90 per guest.

Schedule a 1:1 Consultation
Book Now
Wolf Sub-Zero & Cove

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
11506 Staffordale Court
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

11506 Staffordale Court
Cypress, TX

$358,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
11506 Staffordale Court
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$279,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
18107 Heaton Drive
Open House
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/30 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

18107 Heaton Drive
Houston, TX

$298,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
18107 Heaton Drive
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$357,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$745,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$489,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$199,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
7023 Crestmont Street
Open House
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/29 Saturday 2 - 4 PM

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X