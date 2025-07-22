Fort Worth’s 6 Most Indulgent Dinner Series — Hosted by Upscale Favorites, Museums, and Gardenlands

French elegance meets Fort Worth charm at Le Margot, where refined interiors and seasonal menus set the tone for upscale dining and one-night-only pairing events. (Courtesy)

One of six expertly paired courses served during The Modern’s recent Billecart-Salmon Champagne Dinner, curated by Chef Jett Mora of Wolfgang Puck Catering. (Courtesy)

At Caterina’s in the Stockyards, Italian wine dinners take center stage every second Tuesday of the month, with five courses and rare varietals. (Courtesy)

A carefully plated course inside The Blue Room at The Crescent Hotel, where each dish showcases 100% Texas-sourced ingredients in an intimate, fine dining setting. (Courtesy)

When Fort Worth’s top chefs aren’t crafting standout dishes, they’re plotting something even more memorable — monthly wine dinners, chef collaborations, and special menus that reward the regulars and entice newcomers. From artful champagne dinners to garden-side bites, these ongoing special dinner series are making waves across Fort Worth.

The Crescent Hotel’s Love Letter to the Lone Star State

When Emilia’s Executive Chef, Preston Paine, brought his world-class culinary background to Fort Worth, he also brought a deep commitment to sourcing locally and showcasing the richness of the regions he works in. The Blue Room offers the perfect space to highlight his newest vision: a six-course tasting menu composed entirely of Texas-sourced ingredients.

The “Love Letter to Texas” is an immersive culinary experience, available exclusively on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. At $125 per person, the Fort Worth dinner series promises an experience that celebrates “the region’s landscapes, producers, and heritage through a deeply personal and refined lens.”

Café Modern’s Wine Series and More

Keep an eye on Café Modern as they ramp up more frequent special dinner events this summer and fall. Chef Jett Mora dazzled dozens of guests recently when he partnered with The Cliburn for an evening that paired six courses with Billecart-Salmon Champagne. Between courses, Cliburn finalist Fei-Fei provided a stirring live piano performance, also curated to complement the dinner.

As Café Modern plans its next extravagant wine dinner, you can catch Mora’s team out on the patio this Friday as part of Pizza & Bubbles on the Patio, which starts at 5 pm and features wood-fired pizza paired with sparkling wines outdoors.

Le Margot’s Summer in Provence

On Wednesday, August 13, Le Margot invites guests to experience “Summer in Provence,” a one-night-only, four-course wine pairing dinner inspired by the vibrant flavors of southern France. Chefs Graham Elliot and Felipe Armenta will present a menu that highlights Provençal wines and coastal French cuisine in a refined yet relaxed setting. The evening begins at 6:30 pm with tickets priced at $220 per person.

Caterina’s Monthly Wine Dinner

The second Tuesday of each month, Caterina’s in the Fort Worth Stockyards hosts a five-course wine dinner that blends old-world elegance with a touch of modern ease. The next event, scheduled for August 12, promises a curated lineup of rare and limited Italian wines paired with off-menu dishes crafted to complement the evening’s featured vintages. The $165 experience invites guests to explore lesser-known varietals in an intimate setting.

Gardenland Sunset Series Launches at Archie’s Gardenland

On Sunday, August 11, Fort Worth chefs Cecilia Lopez, Cesar Ortiz, and Austin Edgemond will debut the Gardenland Sunset Series, a six-course collaborative dinner set on the outdoor grounds of the Garden Center on Camp Bowie. Though hosted at Archie’s Gardenland, the event is independently produced by the chefs, who previously cooked together at Beast & Co.

Each will contribute two courses: Lopez brings a Milpa-inspired approach rooted in Mesoamerican cuisine; Ortiz draws from his seafood and pasta background as former executive sous-chef at Sofia in New Orleans; and Edgemond offers bold Southern soul food influences. The evening includes live music, a complimentary cocktail or mocktail, and light bites from Lopez and Ortiz before the dinner begins.

Bowie House “Ranch to Table” Dinner Series

Bowie House’s Ranch to Table Dinner Series returns Thursday, September 25 at 6:30 pm with a multi-course experience featuring HeartBrand Certified Akaushi Beef. Guests will enjoy expertly prepared cuts known for their rich marbling and buttery texture, while hearing stories from fifth-generation Texas ranchers behind the brand. Read PaperCity‘s review of April’s event, which had “seven dreamy courses spaced throughout the evening.”

Also, be sure to check out Bowie House’s new summer afternoon tea.