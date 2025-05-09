Known for pushing beer boundaries (pickle beer, anyone?), Martin House also delivers one of the most relaxed dog-friendly patios in town.

When your dog gives you that “look” as you head out to meet friends, the guilt hits hard. Fortunately, Fort Worth offers plenty of reasons why you don’t have to leave your four-legged roommate behind. From Yappy Hours stocked with dog treats and drink specials to patios where pups are welcomed like regulars, these dog-friendly hangouts will give your dog something to yap about.

These are Fort Worth’s 12 Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant Patios.

Woodshed Smokehouse

3201 Riverfront Drive

Set along the Trinity River trails, this favorite Fort Worth barbecue spot welcomes dogs with open paws. The spacious gravel patio makes it easy for pups to settle in while owners dig into brisket tacos, smoked pork ribs, or a cold local beer. Don’t forget to let your fur buddy order off the dog treat menu. With riverside views, shaded seating, and frequent live music, Woodshed is a staple for locals and their pups.

MUTTS Canine Cantina

5317 Clearfork Main Street

Located along the Trinity River in Clearfork, dogs run the show and humans get to tag along at this haven for canines. Built for off-leash fun, there are separate areas for big and small pups. MUTTS saves plenty of treats for owners, including chicken sandwiches, burgers, and chicken tenders. Regular Yappy Hours and playful Pawty events round out the social offerings for Fort Worth’s most pampered pets.

The Bearded Lady

300 S Main Street

In the heart of South Main Village, this laid-back patio bar is welcoming to dogs and their owners. The Bearded Lady serves up comfort food with a twist, and the rotating craft beer options blend trendy options with longtime stalwarts. Here, pups frequently score head pats from servers (and maybe even a few fries from under the table).

HopFusion

200 E Broadway Avenue

This Near Southside brewery blends bold beer with a strong sense of community, and dogs are right at the center of it. The patio is always full of pups lounging while their humans sip superlative brews like Feisty Blonde or Zombie Crack. There’s even a dedicated Dogs of HopFusion Facebook group where regulars share photos, meetups, and dog birthday shoutouts. If your pup loves attention as much as you love a cold pint, this is your spot.

Martin House Brewing Company

220 S Sylvania Avenue

Known for pushing beer boundaries (pickle beer, anyone?), Martin House also delivers one of the most relaxed dog-friendly patios in town. Set near the river with a wide, open layout, it’s a favorite weekend hang for pups and their people. Here, dogs roam about freely, humans sip funky brews, and no one’s judging your choice of sour pickle ale.

Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill

1051 W Magnolia Avenue

A Magnolia Avenue staple, Shaw’s serves up classic burgers and cold beer on a patio that feels more like a backyard hang than a bar. Dogs are welcome throughout the sprawling patio space with water bowls on standby and plenty of attention from the staff. It’s easygoing, familiar, and always pup-approved.

Press Cafe

4801 Edwards Ranch Road, Suite 105

Perched at the edge of the Trinity Trails, Press Cafe is a natural pit stop for walkers, bikers, and dogs who know a good patio when they see one. It’s also one of our 10 best happy hour spots in the city. With shaded tables, plenty of space, and water bowls always at the ready, pups can lounge while owners refuel with coffee, wine, or a solid brunch spread.

Rogers Roundhouse

1616 Rogers Road

Conveniently located between TCU and the Cultural District, Rogers Roundhouse serves up easygoing vibes and a massive, dog-welcoming patio. Picnic tables, shady spots, and staff who treat pups like regulars make it a go-to for post-class beers or laid-back evenings. It’s the kind of place where dogs and people both linger.

Maple Branch Brewery

2628 Whitmore Street

Tucked in the Foundry District, Maple Branch pairs small-batch beer with one of the largest, leafiest patios in Fort Worth. It’s a laid-back beer garden vibe where dogs stretch out under shade trees while you sip a crisp pilsner or seasonal IPA. With plenty of space and a chill crowd, it’s a favorite for pups who like to post up for the long haul.

MELT Ice Cream

1201 W Magnolia Avenue, Suite 115

Dogs have a sweet tooth, too, especially when there’s a pup cup or frozen treat involved. One of our favorite ice cream shops in Fort Worth, MELT’s cheerful patio is a go-to for walk-up ice cream runs at their Magnolia Avenue outpost. They even sell coconut and peanut butter frozen doggie bones for your furry friends. It’s a win-win dessert stop for both ends of the leash.

Birdie’s Social Club

2735 W 5th Street

Bright, bold, and built for selfies, Birdie’s brings big backyard energy to West 7th with dogs fully in the mix. The massive patio has room for pups to sprawl while you grab a frozen drink, dance to a DJ set, or post up by the fire pit. It’s part party, part playground for you and your dog.

Roy Pope Grocery

2300 Merrick Street

This reimagined Fort Worth staple blends neighborhood charm with modern flair and, yes, dogs are welcome. The shaded patio is perfect for sipping wine, nibbling on cheese boards, or grabbing a casual lunch while your pup lounges nearby. With water bowls and friendly vibes, Roy Pope feels like your local hangout, just with better snacks.