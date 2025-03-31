97West
Restaurants / Lists

Fort Worth’s Best Restaurants For Easter Brunch

Special Menus and Elegant Hotel Dining Experiences for The Holiday

BY // 03.31.25
A time-honored tradition after Easter church service is Easter brunch with family and friends. If you don’t want to do the cooking this year, there are lots of options for a great meal throughout Panther City. Easter falls a bit late this year on April 20, so here’s a list of the best Fort Worth restaurants for Easter brunch, with plenty of time to make a reservation.

97 West

Hotel Drover’s restaurant, 97 West, is serving a four-course Easter brunch on April 20 from 8 am through 2 pm. The menu features tasty items such as beignets, smoked salmon tea sandwiches, fried chicken and biscuits, and family-style desserts. There are also Easter-themed cocktails, including the Buckin’ Bunny. For kids, the Lil’ Ropers menu gives them a special holiday meal. The hotel also has an Easter egg hunt, photo ops with live bunnies, festive treats, and Easter Bunny pictures, all exclusively for 97 West and hotel guests.

The Chumley House

The Chumley House, a European-inspired steakhouse with British charm will offer a prix-fixe Easter menu from 11 am through 8 pm. Menu add-ons are available, as well as a special egg dish and a sweet bread dish for brunch. After 4 pm, there are two special savory items on the prix-fixe menu available for dinner service.

brickshorses
Bricks and Horses combines Texas fare with brunch favorites. (Courtesy)

Bricks & Horses

Inside Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection hotel, Bricks & Horses, will host Easter brunch from 11 am through 9 pm with a three-course meal featuring items such as crème brûlée French toast with strawberry butter, short rib hash with house tater tots and hot and sweet peppers, lobster croissant benedict, and much more. They’ll also have Easter animals in The Yard, an Easter egg hunt, and live music in the bar in the afternoon.

Omni Fort Worth

In the Ballroom Foyer at the Omni, celebrate Easter with a sprawling brunch complete with charcuterie boards, sushi and crudo bars, salads, baked goods, a carving station with Easter ham, roasted chicken, and herb-crusted beef; eggs benedict, pasta and risottos, and a Belgian waffle bar. Kids can enjoy their own menu complete with desserts, plus a bunny cookie decorating station and a chocolate bunny fondue ice cream bar. Reservations are required. In addition, kids can partake in an egg hunt and see animals in a petting zoo.

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar is hosting both Easter brunch (10 am through 3 pm) and Easter dinner (4 pm through 9:30 pm). Start brunch with mimosas, bellinis, and bubbles, then move into a three-course meal with items such as burrata and roasted tomatoes, smoked salmon deviled egg toast, and steak and eggs. Dinner can be prix fixe or a la carte, with plates including a golden beet salad, herb-roasted salmon, and key lime cheesecake.

ToroToro
The six-course brunch at Toro Toro has everything you need for brunch. (Courtesy)

Toro Toro

The pan-Latin restaurant inside The Worthington hotel in downtown is hosting Easter brunch on April 19 and 20 with seatings at 9 am, 11:30 am, and 2 pm. The six-course bottomless brunch includes things such as chipotle deviled eggs, tuna ceviche, salads, beef cuts, salmon, charcuterie boards, and Belgian waffles.

Piattello Italian Kitchen

In addition to fresh pasta, wood-fired pizzas, and handcrafted Italian dishes, Piattello Italian Kitchen is offering a special Easter charcuterie board with soppressata, prosciutto, strawberry jam, house-made whipped ricotta, Marcona almonds, and piadina—a thin, unleavened Italian flatbread.

WickedButcher
Wicked Butcher always impresses with their elevated Easter brunch. (Courtesy)

Wicked Butcher

The Sinclair Hotel’s Wicked Butcher offers Easter brunch with steakhouse classics like oysters and steak tartare, plus brunch faves including chicken and waffles and breakfast tacos.

Café Modern

Chef Jett Mora whips up an elevated Easter brunch buffet with reservations from 10 am through 12:15 pm.

Clay Pigeon

Fine dining establishment Clay Pigeon is hosting Easter brunch on April 20 with a prix-fixe menu paired with spring cocktails.

