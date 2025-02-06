fbpx
Fort Worth Family-Run Restaurants
Emporium Pies Fort Worth
Malai Kitchen Fort Worth
Tommy’s Fort Worth restaurants
Wines From a Broad
01
05

Don Artemio Chef Juan Ramón says teaching his son how to work in the restaurant as a kid taught Rodrigo Cárdenas Garza important skills and life lessons. (Courtesy)

02
05

Landon Perdue (left) says she's grateful to be in the foxhole with family when times get tough. (Courtesy)

03
05

Co-owning a restaurant chain requires "give and take" when it comes to making important business-related decisions, explain Malai Kitchen's husband and wife owners. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

04
05

Kelly Smith and Holly Edwards split their days visiting three Tommy's locations. (Courtesy)

05
05

Chef Dena Shaskan and her husband Trent have always found ways to support each other’s culinary ventures. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth Family-Run Restaurants
Emporium Pies Fort Worth
Malai Kitchen Fort Worth
Tommy’s Fort Worth restaurants
Wines From a Broad
Restaurants

5 Fort Worth Family-Owned Restaurants Talk Cooking With Love — In Celebration of Valentine’s Day

The Owners of Don Artemio, Malai Kitchen, and More On The Art of Balancing Family and Food

BY // 02.06.25
Don Artemio Chef Juan Ramón says teaching his son how to work in the restaurant as a kid taught Rodrigo Cárdenas Garza important skills and life lessons. (Courtesy)
Landon Perdue (left) says she's grateful to be in the foxhole with family when times get tough. (Courtesy)
Co-owning a restaurant chain requires "give and take" when it comes to making important business-related decisions, explain Malai Kitchen's husband and wife owners. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Kelly Smith and Holly Edwards split their days visiting three Tommy's locations. (Courtesy)
Chef Dena Shaskan and her husband Trent have always found ways to support each other’s culinary ventures. (Courtesy)
1
5

Don Artemio Chef Juan Ramón says teaching his son how to work in the restaurant as a kid taught Rodrigo Cárdenas Garza important skills and life lessons. (Courtesy)

2
5

Landon Perdue (left) says she's grateful to be in the foxhole with family when times get tough. (Courtesy)

3
5

Co-owning a restaurant chain requires "give and take" when it comes to making important business-related decisions, explain Malai Kitchen's husband and wife owners. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

4
5

Kelly Smith and Holly Edwards split their days visiting three Tommy's locations. (Courtesy)

5
5

Chef Dena Shaskan and her husband Trent have always found ways to support each other’s culinary ventures. (Courtesy)

Beyond enriching Texas’ culinary traditions, our southern neighbor offers a broader perspective on Valentine’s Day. Celebrated as Día del Amor y la Amistad (Day of Love and Friendship), February 14 in Mexico is a time to appreciate not only romantic partners but also friends, family, and other loved ones. Embracing that same spirit, we spoke with the owners of beloved Fort Worth family-owned restaurants, wine bars, and bakeries — each a longtime supporter of Fort Worth’s Food & Wine Festival — about the relationships that fuel their passion and keep their kitchens thriving.

Like Father, Like Son at Don Artemio

Rodrigo Cárdenas Garza’s earliest memories centered around helping his father, Juan Ramón Cárdenas, prepare family meals and run the family’s restaurant in Saltillo, Mexico. Juan Ramón says working in a restaurant teaches important life skills that he wanted to pass down to his son, who is now the culinary director at Fort Worth’s Don Artemio.

“In the restaurant business, you are in the front line with workers,” Ramón tells PaperCity. “You can see how people struggle in life to get ahead and feed their families. That makes you more aware of all the things that your people need.”

Cárdenas says those formative years taught him how to run a restaurant and manage employees. While Ramón continues to lead the original Don Artemio in Saltillo, his son oversees the Cowtown location, which earned a James Beard Award nomination in 2023. Father and son have a good personal and professional relationship, with Cárdenas adding one key to maintaining a family-owned business.

“Work is work, and family is family,” he says. “Whenever it is time for work, we work. When it’s family time, we don’t have to talk about work.”

Fort Worth Family-Run Restaurants
Landon Perdue (left) says she’s grateful to be in the foxhole with family when times get tough. (Courtesy)

Sisters of The Emporium Pie Team

Landon Perdue, the eldest of three sisters behind top Fort Worth family-owned bakery Emporium Pies, says their childhood in Allen, Texas, revolved around exploring their passions.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2

“We were really close growing up,” she recalls. “My mom’s family lived out in Lubbock. Before Christmas time, we’d pile into the Suburban, eat sandwiches, and watch movies on a little tube television.”

In late 2022, Perdue had the opportunity to purchase a small chain of pie bakeries. Although her sisters, Jen Abohosh and Addie Roberts, had their own successful careers at the time, Perdue pitched the idea of running the shop with her siblings.

“We were very excited,” Perdue recalled, adding that her parents were admittedly nervous about all three of their kids abandoning their careers at once. Today, Roberts runs the production kitchen while Abohosh heads marketing and growth strategies. The sisters communicate through a “Pie Team” text thread. Leading up to Thanksgiving, the sisters crank out over 10,000 pieces, working consecutive 24-hour shifts in the days before the big November holiday.

“That’s not something you can ask or should you ask of an employee,” she says. “In those moments, you’re grateful for how fortunate you are to be in the foxhole with family.”

Fort Worth Family-Run Restaurants
Kelly Smith (left) and Holly Edwards split their days visiting three Tommy’s locations. (Courtesy)

Keeping It in the Family at Tommy’s

Kelly Smith says that preserving the family-owned feel of Tommy’s three Fort Worth restaurants has been key to the chain’s success. Her parents founded the first Tommy’s in 1983. When Smith was ready to open a third location, she asked her wife, Holly Edwards, to consider taking an active role in managing the three locations. Edwards, who comes from a background in high-end retail, says her previous career taught her skills that she now uses daily when working with Smith.

“Customer service is important, whether you are selling burgers or shoes,” she says, adding that she and Kelly communicate well and know when to compromise.

Holly often jokes with employees that if she and Kelly were parents, she’d be the “fun” one, while Kelly would be the one laying down the rules. Most days, the duo floats between locations, maintaining an active owner presence that has been the hallmark of Tommy’s for more than four decades.

Kelly says working with Holly has been a joy. Their personal travels often lead to new recipe ideas, including a Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival award for their kimchi burger.

Fort Worth Family-Run Restaurants
Co-owning a restaurant chain requires “give and take” when it comes to making important business-related decisions. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Husband-and-Wife Owners of Malai Kitchen Give and Take

Mornings for the Wages family start with preparing their kids for school before splitting off to one of four family-owned Malai Kitchen restaurants across North Texas, including one at Fort Worth’s The Shops at Clearfork. Yasmin Wages says one of the reasons the couple opened a restaurant was to spend more time together.

“We used to work for different restaurants,” she says, “and wouldn’t spend much time together. If we opened our own restaurant, we thought, we could work together. That was the plan. As we grew, we realized it didn’t make sense for us to be together. We have to divide and conquer most of the time.”

She says she works well with her husband Braden because they are willing to “give and take” when needed.

“We believe in getting to a solution without fighting,” she says. “Who wins is never something that we celebrate or even remember. We keep the focus on the guests.”

Having children has taught the couple to empathize with workers who call in with sick kiddos.

“Before, we didn’t know the struggle,” Yasmin says. “Now I totally get it. It changes how you manage your team a little bit. You have a lot more patience.”

Braden says working with his wife allows them to celebrate wins together. Reaching certain milestones becomes more of a family affair.

“There’s no way I could have gotten to where we are without Yasmin,” he says.

Wines From a Broad
Chef Dena Shaskan and her husband Trent have always found ways to support each other’s culinary ventures. (Courtesy)

Breaking Bread With Dena and Trent Shaskan

Chef Dena Shaskan and her husband Trent have always found ways to support each other’s culinary ventures. Dena heads a newish downtown Fort Worth wine bar, Wines From a Broad, while Trent bakes sourdough loaves via Icon Breads.

“We’ve learned to let the other partner do what they do and not force them into what you do,” Trent says. As the relationship between partners matures, you realize everyone has their special talents. For me, bread is an excuse to have conversations.”

Having a business partner with whom you have a close relationship allows for flexibility, Dena adds.

“You can wax and wane out of roles as needed,” she says. “If you need to be somewhere else or if one person is stronger or weaker in certain areas, you fill in those gaps. Eventually, you know each other so well that you don’t have to have a meeting about it. When you run a family business, you realize there are more important things than winning an argument.”

Having a family informs how the Shaskans treat their own workers.

“Our staff has become like family,” Dena says. “I expect them to give their all, just like you would with your own kids.”

Special Series
Presented by The Woodlands

The Woodlands 50th Anniversary

The Father of Golf In The Woodlands — How Earl Higgins, an Accountant, Worked With Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus to Create an Unexpected Haven
The Father of Golf In The Woodlands — How Earl Higgins, an Accountant, Worked With Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus to Create an Unexpected Haven
A Land Where Nature Is Treasured — The Woodlands’ Early Start On Sustainability Continues 50 Years Later
A Land Where Nature Is Treasured — The Woodlands’ Early Start On Sustainability Continues 50 Years Later
The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root
The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root
How The Woodlands Grew Into an Economic Powerhouse — Creating a Place Where People Want to Be
How The Woodlands Grew Into an Economic Powerhouse — Creating a Place Where People Want to Be
Painting as a Community — The Woodlands’ Grand 50th Anniversary Mural Brings People Together to Create
Painting as a Community — The Woodlands’ Grand 50th Anniversary Mural Brings People Together to Create
This Is No Bedroom Community — The Woodlands’ Original Live, Work, Play & Pray Vision Only Grows Stronger 50 Years In
This Is No Bedroom Community — The Woodlands’ Original Live, Work, Play & Pray Vision Only Grows Stronger 50 Years In
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
1808 Northwood Street #A
Open House
The Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/8 Saturday 1 - 3 PM

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$535,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$469,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$457,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
5514 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5514 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$360,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5514 Braesvalley Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$615,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
706 Wilken Street
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$195,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Lakecrest Forest
FOR SALE

24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Katy, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$560,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X