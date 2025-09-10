7 Can’t-Miss Food and Drink Events in Fort Worth This Fall

The Blue Room at Emilia's serves a seasonal menu laced with the flavors and scents from Italy, France, Spain, Greece, and Morocco — all translated through ingredients from local ranches and Texas purveyors. (Photo by Jason Dewey)

Tokyo Cafe hosts its next omakase on September 17, this time exploring the vibrant flavors of Okinawa. (Courtesy)

Taste Project launches its new Supper Club Dinner on September 13, inviting guests to enjoy a seasonal four-course menu in its South Main dining room. (Courtesy)

Toro Toro transforms The Worthington Renaissance into Under the Moon on October 29, a one-night Día de los Muertos celebration led by Chef Richard Sandoval with food, cocktails, and live performance. (Courtesy)

As late summer temps settle comfortably into the 80s, Fort Worth’s chefs and restaurants are rolling out new seasonal dining events. From chef-driven supper clubs to multi-course omakase experiences, these are the best food and drink events in Cowtown this fall.

Supper Club Dinner at Taste Project

This Saturday, September 13, Taste Project launches its new Supper Club Dinner at Taste Community Restaurant, a BYOB evening built around community and seasonal cuisine. Guests will enjoy dishes like citrus-marinated shrimp tostadas, roasted squash salad with pepitas and pomegranate, Texas paella layered with crispy rice and slow-cooked short rib, and a crema catalana custard. Tickets must be purchased in advance for this two-hour dining experience on South Main.

Okinawan Omakase at Tokyo Cafe

Tokyo Cafe hosts its next omakase on September 17, this time exploring the vibrant flavors of Okinawa. For $86 per person, the menu features twice-fried chicken karaage, hirayachi shrimp crepes, madai crudo with pickled papaya, and goya champuru with beer-braised pork belly — all masterfully crafted by Chef Kevin Martinez.

Siblings Pam and Rex Benson Bring Fort Worth Favorites to the Fall Table

Local restaurateurs and siblings Pam Benson (Japanese Palace) and Rex Benson (Ol’ South and Rex’s) are teaming up on September 16 to host a four-course dinner at Rex’s featuring elevated takes on their beloved classics, paired with craft cocktails, like the Ol’ South Breakfast Martini. The $75 ticket includes a copy of local author Celestina Blok’s “Cowtown Comfort,” a richly illustrated cookbook that highlights the iconic recipes and people who shape our city’s enduring food traditions.

The Spirit of Texas: A William Chris Wine Dinner

On October 4, The Blue Room at The Crescent Hotel hosts an intimate five-course dinner with William Chris Vineyards. Co-founder Chris Brundrett and VP Chris Hillin will guide guests through pairings that range from pét-nat rosé to a bold Texas High Plains Mourvèdre, alongside dishes like mussels escabeche and double chocolate cake with espresso buttercream. Executive Chef Preston Paine also unveils The Crescent’s exclusive private-label Bordeaux blend, crafted in collaboration with William Chris, and available only to dinner guests. Tickets are $175 per person.

Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation Presents The Napa Valley Wine Experience

The Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation brings Napa Valley to The Ostreum on October 23 for a one-night-only tasting with 30 acclaimed wineries. For $159, guests can connect directly with winemakers, proprietors, and estate principals from producers like Chappellet, Cliff Lede, and Trefethen while enjoying curated light bites that complement every pour. FWFWF supports valuable culinary education and initiatives in North Texas.

Under the Moon at Toro Toro Fort Worth

On October 29, Toro Toro and globally acclaimed chef Richard Sandoval will bring Under the Moon to The Worthington Renaissance Hotel. The one-night Día de los Muertos celebration blends culture, performance, and cuisine as guests will dine on lobster pozole, prime beef tenderloin with roasted lobster miso butter, and pumpkin natilla brûlée, paired with a six-drink omakase. Face painting, catrinas, performances by Ballet Folklorico, and music round out this immersive evening. Tickets are $150 per person.

An Immersive Fire-Driven Dinner at Proper on Magnolia

For one night only, Proper on Magnolia welcomes Chef Victor Villarreal for a fall dinner that celebrates Texas heritage through fire, flavor, and seasonality. On October 28 at 6 pm, guests can expect a menu inspired by indigenous ingredients and the autumn harvest, paired with inventive cocktails from Proper’s standout bar team. Seating will be limited, with reservation details set to be announced soon on Instagram via @ProperMagnolia.