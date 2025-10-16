Where to Celebrate Halloween in Fort Worth — From Spooky Bar Pop-Ups and Parties to Haunted Dinners

Step behind the bookcase for a Haunted Masquerade & Murder Mystery, where guests in elegant disguise roam four stories of the historic speakeasy, (Courtesy)

Atlas Fort Worth’s Halloween pop-up casts a spell with candlelit tables, eerie décor, and cocktails that conjure the season’s spirit — like the mezcal-based Suspiria and the pumpkin-spiced Patron-Us. (Courtesy)

Halloween is still two weeks away, but you don’t have to wait to dust off your go-to costume and enjoy haunted speakeasies and Día de los Muertos dinners. Whether you’re into sipping smoky mezcal at a pop-up bar, feasting under candlelight, or dancing through a murder mystery, these Fort Worth Halloween experiences promise chills and thrills.

Atlas Fort Worth’s Halloween Cocktail Pop-Up

Atlas Fort Worth is in the midst of a month-long Halloween-themed pop-up. The gothic-inspired space lends itself to macabre decor featuring sprawling spider webs, a grim reaper by the ready, and candle lights. Indulge in specialty cocktails like the Suspiria (mezcal, dragon fruit, lime, cinnamon, allspice) or *reads in best Harry Potter voice* the Patron-Us (Tequila Patron, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, pumpkin puree, and cold brew).

Black Lagoon Takes Over Nickel City

The Black Lagoon pop-up has risen again. Now haunting Nickel City Fort Worth, the cult-favorite bar experience transforms the Near Southside space into a gothic fever dream of glowing skulls, candlelit corners, and macabre theatrics. Try Griselda’s Revenge, a sharp gin drink with herbal notes; Nocturna Colada, a rum-based twist on a tropical classic; or the Corpse Flower, which blends tequila with hints of banana and ube. For a zero-proof option, Death’s Door delivers a bright mix of pineapple and lime.

Don Artemio Celebrates Día de los Muertos with Chef Ricardo Muñoz Zurita

Fort Worth’s acclaimed Don Artemio will honor Día de los Muertos on October 29 with a special culinary collaboration featuring Chef Ricardo Muñoz Zurita, one of Mexico’s most respected chefs and culinary historians. The exclusive dinner will highlight traditional Mexican flavors reimagined through contemporary technique, with each course paired with wines from Casa Magoni, the esteemed winery from Mexico’s Guadalupe Valley. Tickets are $185 each.

Escape Jade Island at ShipWreck 7th

Things are getting spooky at ShipWreck Tiki Bar, where the annual Halloween pop-up Escape Jade Island is in full swing. On October 20, the bar transforms into a tropical nightmare for a live and interactive Rocky Horror Picture Show experience with the Los Bastardos Shadow Cast. Expect outrageous costumes, signature cocktails, and more at this over-the-top time warp.

Throughout the month, sip on ShipWreck’s signature Halloween tiki cocktails, including the Black Magic — a potent mix of four rums, Licor 43, allspice, pineapple, lime, and blackberry.

Fall & Halloween Gifts Swipe

















Next

Haunted Masquerade Party at Thompson’s Bookstore

This Halloween, Thompson’s Bookstore turns its legendary speakeasy into a world of shadows and whispered secrets. On October 31, the four-story hideaway invites guests to slip behind the bookcase for a Haunted Masquerade & Murder Mystery that blends suspense, elegance, and a touch of the supernatural. Don your finest attire and a masquerade mask while exploring each level, uncovering clues, and sipping from a curated cocktail menu. Tickets are $60 per person and include one specialty cocktail.

Dining with the Dead at Toro Toro

On October 29, Toro Toro Fort Worth and acclaimed chef Richard Sandoval present Under the Moon, a one-night celebration inside The Worthington Renaissance Hotel that fuses dining, culture, and live performances. The evening includes live Catrinas, face painting, a fiery chef demo, and a three-course menu featuring lobster pozole, prime beef tenderloin with lobster miso butter, and pumpkin natilla brûlée. A six-drink Omakase pairing and performances from Ballet Folklorico round out the Día de los Muertos-themed event. Tickets are $150 each.

The Basement Lounge’s Halloween Costume Party & Contest

Descend beneath Camp Bowie for one of Fort Worth’s most anticipated Halloween blowouts. On October 31 at 9 pm, The Basement Lounge transforms into an eerie underground escape where cocktails flow, beats pulse, and creativity takes center stage. DJ Eric B will be spinning an electrifying set to keep the dance floor alive while guests compete in a costume contest.