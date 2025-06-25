Fort Worth’s 8 Best Healthy Restaurants

Boulevard of Greens serves up plant-based meals and cold-pressed juices in a sleek, modern café on Horne Street, just minutes from Fort Worth’s Cultural District. (Courtesy)

Press Cafe overlooks the Trinity Trails and draws crowds with its breezy patio, all-day hours, and polished but casual vibe. (Courtesy)

At Plank Seafood Provisions, you can dive into a towering spread of oysters, shrimp, and chilled Gulf seafood. (Courtesy)

At Flower Child, you can load up on colorful, veggie-packed bowls, wraps, and seasonal sides that cater to nearly every dietary lifestyle. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth’s dining scene offers more than just brisket and tacos. Visionary chefs like Casey Thompson, Amy McNutt, and Jett Mora are showcasing locally sourced produce in fresh, imaginative ways.

Building on our last feature highlighting innovative healthy dining destinations, we’ve rounded up eight new plant-powered spots that prove nutritious food can also be full of flavor.

These are Fort Worth’s best healthy restaurants.

Flower Child

1616 S. University Drive

Bright and always buzzing, Flower Child delivers feel-good food without sacrificing flavor. Many of the dishes are vegetarian, vegan, paleo, or gluten-free, offering something for nearly every dietary lifestyle. The expansive menu features customizable bowls, hearty wraps, and colorful salads made with seasonal vegetables and crave-worthy toppings. Sadly, the Double Chocolate Almond Brownie is far from paleo-friendly — but that’s what cheat days are for.

Plank Seafood Provisions

5289 Marathon Avenue

Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

Everything at Plank Seafood Provisions is either wild-caught, responsibly raised, or sustainably harvested. In fact, Plank provides full transparency about its sourcing: Each menu includes a QR code so diners can scan and see exactly where their fish or seafood came from. The menu leans heavily on sushi, fish, and shellfish, but you can find a wide range of healthy dining options like the Miso Chop Salad, steaks, and poultry dishes as well.

Press Cafe

4801 Edwards Ranch Road

With its breezy patio overlooking the Trinity Trails, Press Cafe makes healthy dining feel effortless. The menu that was crafted by Executive Chef David Duran blends comfort with clean eating, offering veggie-forward dishes, lean proteins, and just enough indulgence to keep things interesting. Start your health-conscious meals off with the Deconstructed Tuna Salad (bibb lettuce, whipped tuna, fruit, tomato, Port Salut cheese) and indulge in a cafe specialty like the ancient grain rice bowl or pan-seared chicken.

Maiden Fine Plants and Spirits

1216 6th Avenue

From Chef Amy McNutt, founder of Spiral Diner, Maiden Fine Foods and Spirits delivers a polished, plant-based experience that raises the bar for vegan dining in Fort Worth. Set in a stunning, design-forward space, the restaurant balances exceptional service with an imaginative menu that surprises at every turn. Signature dishes like char-grilled confit Tudela artichokes, corn ribs in honey-miso butter, and the lox and cream cheese toast made with smoky carrot lox showcase bold technique and flavor.

Boulevard of Greens

2733 W. 7th Street

Boulevard of Greens takes a vibrant, nutrient-rich approach to plant-based eating. This sleek café and juice bar emphasizes organic, whole-food ingredients with a menu built around cold-pressed juices, acai bowls, hearty salads, and grain-based power bowls. Everything is made from scratch, from the almond milk to the dressings, and the flavors are as bold as the mission.

Duchess

1100 Hemphill Street (inside The Nobleman Hotel)

Set inside Fort Worth’s former No. 5 Fire Station, Duchess brings seasonal sophistication to the city’s New American dining scene. Executive Chef Marcus Kopplin — known for his work at Clay Pigeon and Shinjuku Station — leads the kitchen with creative input from Top Chef alum and Duchess consultant Casey Thompson. The menu changes quarterly and draws almost exclusively from Texas farms and co-ops like Farm to Table, creating refined dishes rooted in local flavor.

Café Modern

3200 Darnell Street (inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth)

Set within the iconic glass-walled dining room of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Café Modern offers a menu as thoughtful and artful as the galleries that surround it. Executive Chef Jett Mora — part of the Wolfgang Puck Catering team — crafts vibrant, seasonal dishes with a clear eye toward health and sustainability. Options like the Spring All Green Salad with green lentils and pistachio dukkah, or the harissa-glazed heirloom carrots with cashew labneh, reflect a deep commitment to plant-forward cooking.

Waters Restaurant

301 Main Street (Sundance Square)

At Waters, the focus is clear: Let the ingredients do the talking. Founded by Chef Jon Bonnell and led by Executive Chef Anthony Felli, this Sundance Square favorite is known for wild-caught seafood, seasonal produce, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability. Everything served is responsibly sourced and expertly prepared.