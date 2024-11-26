Fort Worth’s Must-Try Mocktail Destinations — 5 Sophisticated Spots for Savoring Seasonal Zero-Proof Drinks

The Tropic Lady’s mocktails compliment the bar’s breezy, tropical vibes, offering vibrant flavors that transport you to an island paradise. (Photo by Edward Brown)

The popularity of zero-proof cocktails shows no sign of waning, and Fort Worth bars, restaurants, and hotel lobbies are mixing up new hand-crafted mocktails that are as complex as their boozy brethren. These five local standout spots prove you don’t need alcohol to savor bold, flavorful drinks that elevate any occasion.

These are Fort Worth’s must-try mocktail destinations.

Maiden

1216 6th Avenue

At Maiden, every detail of the dining experience is thoughtfully curated, from the plant-based courses to the elevated service and artfully prepared beverages. There are currently seven mocktails on the menu — which is updated seasonally to showcase fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Guests can savor the Spice Melange, a warming blend of Three Spirit Nightcap, organic fair-trade chai, and Luxardo cherry juice, delivering a rich, spiced finish. For a lighter, fruit-forward option, the Strawberry Gin Fizz dazzles with Ritual zero-proof Gin, vibrant strawberry purée, and a refreshing splash of soda.

The Basement Lounge

6323 Camp Bowie Boulevard

The Basement Lounge was an early adopter of alcohol-free cocktails in Fort Worth. The Fig Manza mingles mint green tea with crisp apple juice and house-crafted fig syrup, finished with a drizzle of oregano oil for a savory flourish. The Rojo Spritz leads with hibiscus flower tea, followed by fresh orange juice and a hint of rose water — all topped with club soda and crowned by a dehydrated orange wheel.

The Coupe

314 S Main Street

The Coupe’s mocktails are as artful as its wine selections. The Blood Orange Lemon Mocktail shines with a vibrant mix of simple syrup, zesty lemon juice, and Italian blood orange soda, finished with a crisp lemon slice for a citrus-forward burst of flavor. The Prickly Pear Mocktail offers a sweet and tangy blend of prickly pear Italian soda, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup, capturing the essence of the Southwest in every sip. The non-alcoholic menu also boasts several Austin-based Lady Bird sodas and tonics that are all-natural and made with local ingredients.

Annex

815 Commerce Street

Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown’s rooftop bar, Annex, offers unencumbered views of downtown and several creative zero-proof libations. Among the highlights is the Citrus Ginger Refresher, a zesty blend of Pallini Lemonzero, fiery ginger syrup from Liber & Co., and crisp Q Club Soda, creating a vibrant and invigorating sip. Guests can enjoy these artfully crafted drinks in the spacious indoor seating area or step out onto the lovely outdoor patio to take in the skyline views.

The Tropic Lady

2719 Race Street

The Tropic Lady’s mocktails compliment the bar’s breezy, tropical vibes, offering vibrant flavors that transport you to an island paradise. The Lil Lady is a refreshing medley of hibiscus simple syrup, fresh lemon and lime juices, and a bubbly finish of soda and Maine Root lemon-lime soda. The Dango Jr. combines sweet mango purée, zesty fresh lime, and raspberry simple syrup, accented with a tangy touch of chamoy and topped with Maine Root lemon-lime soda for an effervescent tropical treat.