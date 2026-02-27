Fort Worth’s Most Beautiful Restaurants, Bars, and Private Clubs

If Don Draper needed a Fort Worth backdrop to pitch his latest ad campaign to a room of executives, The Mont would likely be his restaurant of choice. (Courtesy)

It may be a well-crafted cocktail or a slow-glazed spare rib that draws you into a restaurant or bar, but it’s the space that frames the experience. Behind Fort Worth’s most coveted private clubs, dining concepts, and tasting rooms are layered interiors that harmoniously blend architectural and textural elements to create a unified sensory experience where flawless design, impeccable service, and that aforementioned libation can turn any evening into a memorable escape. These are Fort Worth’s most beautiful restaurants, bars, and clubs.

Ralph’s

3300 Camp Bowie Boulevard (The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth)

Just a few floors above Emilia’s in The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth, Ralph’s feels like a private salon suspended above the Cultural District. On seasonably mild evenings, the glass walls slide open, and the low hum of conversation drifts into the night air, echoing above Camp Bowie Boulevard. The members-only club takes its name from Mary Ralph Lowe, the Fort Worth philanthropist who sold the land on which the hotel now stands to developer John Goff. Her only stipulation was that the bar be named in honor of her family and her father, Ralph Lowe.

We were treated to a tour of the private bar and lounge last winter. Tailored upholstery, sculptural lighting, and 24-karat backdrop to the bar — yes, solid gold — set the tone for this lavishly beautiful salon. Ralph’s received an honorable mention in the 2025 PaperCity Design Awards Houston, and was named as a finalist for the recent World’s Most Beautiful List by the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards. Though locally rooted, Ralph’s sets a world-class standard.

61 Osteria

500 W 7th Street

Even if you haven’t set foot inside 61 Osteria, you’ve probably seen the space that served as the backdrop for one episode of Landman: Season 2. In “Dancing Rainbows,” Cami Miller (Demi Moore) meets with cartel boss Danny Morrell (Andy Garcia) to broker a deal. Towering white ceilings rise above them, punctuated by cascading gold chain sculptures, while warm wood-paneled walls, minimalist artwork, and restrained pops of marigold set a refined and quietly commanding presence.

The Allen Swipe













Next

Blackland Distillery Tasting Room

2616 Weisenberger Street

Blackland Distillery’s tasting room perfectly complements its award-winning spirits. A marble-topped horseshoe bar crowned by overhanging chandeliers forms the centerpiece of the space. Along the back wall, rows of Blackland Distillery spirits glow against a backlit display, framed by stacked oak barrels. Stark, moody, and elegant — the dimly lit space invites quiet conversations and lingering sips of barrel-aged whiskey and bourbons.

The Mont

4729 St Amand Circle, Suite 105

If Don Draper needed a Fort Worth backdrop to pitch his latest ad campaign to a room of executives, The Mont would likely be his restaurant of choice. This space brings some serious Mad Men energy, with receipts sent in miniature cigarette cases, classic cocktails, and interiors that nod to mid-century style. Interior designer Kellye Raughton of Maven Interior Design leaned into warm brick red and forest green tones for the lavish space that is centered around a large bar draped in a sculptural gold curtain.

Don Artemio

3268 W 7th Street

Don Artemio feels right at home among Fort Worth’s museums. The dining room draws subtle influence from Saltillo, Mexico — the hometown of chef Juan Ramón Cárdenas — incorporating warm stone, rich woods, and artisanal details that nod to northern Mexican craftsmanship. Don Artemio balances regional heritage with contemporary design, creating a space that feels both globally aware and deeply personal.

Bowie House Bar

3700 Camp Bowie Boulevard

The main bar at Bowie House feels like Fort Worth’s lobby. Patterned textiles, layered leathers, and curated contemporary art create interiors that feel homey and well-worn in the best sense of the term. The space hums from morning coffee through late-night cocktails as low-slung seating clusters invite lingering conversations. The adjacent Bricks and Horses restaurant carries the same refined Texas swagger, translating ranch heritage into a polished, modern dining room.

Emilia’s

3300 Camp Bowie Boulevard (The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth)

From the south wall overlooking the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth to the sweeping circular bar and the dozens of tables throughout, Emilia’s is designed with sightlines in mind. Here, every design element feels carefully balanced. Backlit raised ceilings, light wood tones, and just the right pop of burnt orange and dusty blue-gray hues lend the space a refined, contemporary feel. Nearby, The Blue Room, offers a resplendently beautiful space for wine pairing dinners and special occasion celebrations.

Bonus Space: The Barn at Hotel Drover

200 Mule Alley

At the launch event for Double D Ranch’s Nu Rodeo collection, we were reminded of the stunning beauty of Hotel Drover’s main event space and wedding venue. Known simply as The Barn, the large room is framed by towering walls carefully overlaid with 150-year-old reclaimed timbers. White stonework surrounds the main doors and four overhanging chandeliers, each with its own unique design and personality, lending a rustic luxe feel to the event space.