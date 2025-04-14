wicked
Restaurants / Lists

Fort Worth’s Best Restaurants For Mother’s Day Brunch

Special Menus, Elegant Buffets, and More Elevated Options

BY // 04.14.25
Mother’s Day is fast approaching (Sunday, May 11), and Fort Worth’s top restaurants are rolling out unforgettable brunch experiences. From rooftop views to Southern-inspired spreads, these standout spots offer the perfect way to treat the moms (or that motherly person in your life) to something special.

Duro Hospitality brings its signature flair to Fort Worth with The Chumley House, now offering an elegant prix-fixe brunch for Mother’s Day. On Sunday, May 11, guests can enjoy a refined menu from 11 am to 8 pm featuring a seasonal egg dish and a decadent sweet bread offering during brunch hours. After 4 pm, the menu expands to include two exclusive savory dinner entrées. ($129 per person)

Celebrate Mom with a stunning rooftop view and an indulgent brunch buffet at Branch & Bird. This Mother’s Day, enjoy made-to-order omelets, prime rib au jus, crab cakes, and peel-and-eat shrimp, all served high above the city skyline. Brunch classics like waffles with mixed berry compote, crispy bacon, and scrambled eggs round out the spread alongside fruit, pastries, and mini desserts. Seating is available from 9 am to 3 pm. ($59 per adult, $24 per child).

This Mother’s Day, Cast Iron is transforming into a culinary showcase. For $84 per adult ($44 for kids 6-12), the menu includes teriyaki salmon skewers, grilled shrimp and oysters, red Thai Penang chicken curry, and Korean chili pork ribs. The omelet station and buttermilk pancake bar offer classic comfort, while chocolate fountains, tiramisu verrines, and lavender honey cupcakes sweeten the finish. 

Treat mom to bold Latin flavors inside the Worthington Renaissance Hotel. On May 10 through 11 from 10 am to 2 pm, enjoy a $95 prix-fixe menu featuring the signature Costilla a la Leña (smoked short rib with sauces and pickled garnishes). Handcrafted cocktails and complimentary valet round out this downtown brunch experience.

Celebrate Mother’s Day in sleek, steakhouse style at Wicked Butcher. This downtown favorite inside The Sinclair hotel is serving an elevated à la carte brunch with luxurious options like braised tenderloin hummus, green curry salmon, and steak & eggs with blackberry gastrique. Decadent brunch classics include prosciutto Benedict, Nutella-stuffed French toast, and barbacoa breakfast tacos.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at Emelia’s, featuring elegant indoor and patio seating. The menu includes eggs Benedict (with lobster, salmon, or bacon) and sweet picks like French toast with caramelized apples. Signature cocktails like the Citron Spark and Kokomo bring a festive touch. A special dish for the occasion is to be announced. Live violinist included.

Hotel Drover has something special planned for Mother’s Day, with a Southern-inspired brunch at 97 West Kitchen & Bar. Highlights include jalapeño-crawfish fritters, buttermilk fried chicken & waffles, and smoked salmon Florentine Benedict with Creole hollandaise. End on a sweet note with hummingbird cake and seasonal tartlets. Specialty cocktails round out the experience.

Opening at 10 am on Mother’s Day, B&B Butchers is serving a bold brunch menu featuring prime rib hash, blackened filet Benedict, and coconut-crusted French toast. Don’t miss the Apple Crisp Waffle or Wagyu steak & eggs, paired with brunch cocktails like the Funkytown Smash and B&B Bellini.

 

Enjoy a four-course Mother’s Day brunch with refined spring flavors. Highlights include housemade peanut butter banana bread, “everything” salmon, Wagyu beef kofta, and a toasted pistachio butter cake with rhubarb champagne compote. ($68 per adult, $24 per child) Seatings from 10 am to 3 pm.

