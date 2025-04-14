Fort Worth’s Best Restaurants For Mother’s Day Brunch

Celebrate Mom with a stunning rooftop view and an indulgent brunch buffet at Branch & Bird. This Mother’s Day, enjoy made-to-order omelets, prime rib au jus, crab cakes, and peel-and-eat shrimp, all served high above the city skyline. Brunch classics like waffles with mixed berry compote, crispy bacon, and scrambled eggs round out the spread alongside fruit, pastries, and mini desserts. Seating is available from 9 am to 3 pm. ($59 per adult, $24 per child).