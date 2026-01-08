The Hottest New Fort Worth Restaurants — A Felipe Armenta Concept Rebrands, New American Fusion Options, and More

The Monster Kabob at Brooklyn's comes with generous portions of steak, chicken, and pineapple set over a bed of arugula and roasted vegetables. (Courtesy)

Barely a week into 2026, Fort Worth already boasts two brand new restaurants on the Near Southside, while the recent rebranding of a Chef Felipe Armenta concept brings a pared-down version of a beloved restaurant to the Cultural District. To keep our readers in the know about these latest openings, we dropped in to try the choicest dishes and drinks at Brooklyn’s, Sweet Stacks, and Little Tavern.

South Main Street Welcomes an American Fusion Restaurant

Tre Mogli is still fondly remembered by fans of the elevated Italian concept once headed by Chef Stefon Rishel. The space sat dormant for two years before new owners brought a fresh vision to 401 S. Main Street with Brooklyn’s — one of our Most Anticipated New Fort Worth Restaurant Openings in 2026. The American fusion restaurant boasts a diverse menu, brick-oven pizzas, and specialty cocktails and mocktails. With velvet seats, horseshoe booths along the back wall, string lights overhead, and a wash of soft purple light throughout, the new layout lends a warm, lounge-like atmosphere.

During our recent visit, we tried the Debutante — a lovely mix of Shiner vodka, passionfruit, Tuaca, fresh lime, and Prosecco that was bright and tropical. The vodka Martini with blue cheese olives followed and was crisp, cold, and exactly what the classic calls for. We recommend the Meatballs Alla Marinara — three large meatballs covered in melted mozzarella, served atop a spread of marinara sauce. The mix of veal, pork, and beef lent a savory flavor that was livened by the rich red sauce.

Then, the Monster Kabob came with generous portions of steak, chicken, and pineapple set over a bed of arugula and roasted vegetables. The pineapple added a touch of sweetness, while the balsamic-teriyaki glaze tied everything together and left us savoring every bite.

Asian Sweets, Boba Teas, and Authentic Laotian and Thai Street Food Hit the Near Southside

Whether you are in the mood for something sweet, savory, or spicy, Sweet Stacks has everything you could crave under one roof. The cozy space that formerly housed Vice Burger on West Magnolia Avenue now draws lines out the door on weekends. As we waited for our order, the sweet smell of Asian soufflé pancakes wafted through the air. The ultra-fluffy cakes come served with fruit and whipped cream and are already a hit at the New Southside newcomer.

Appetizers include fried dumplings, spring rolls, and Lao spicy sausage, while the main courses are noodle and rice bowls with chicken, tofu, vegetables, beef, and shrimp options. We recommend the Garlic Pepper Steak, which comes with thin slices of steak bathed in a rich, garlic-forward gravy and topped with a soft fried egg. The dish leaned savory and peppery with just the right amount of heat.

F1 Smokehouse Rebrands as Little Tavern

Fort Worth’s popular The Tavern recently gained a sibling in the Cultural District. The concept by Chef Felipe Armenta (Le Margot, Press Café, Pacific Table) resulted from the rebranding and light refurbishment of F1 Smokehouse late last year. With a blue-hued interior that is every bit as refined as the namesake original, Little Tavern boasts salad options like the Japanese salmon (pineapple-glazed salmon, soba noodles, chile-lime dressing) and hearty entrees that feature ribs, redfish, steaks, and birria tacos.

We recommend the Honey Truffle Fried Chicken with creamy slaw as a substitute for the mashed potatoes. The two juicy cuts of poultry arrive hot, wrapped in a thick, peppery crust drizzled with hot honey. With a dash of Crystal hot sauce from the table, it had a satisfying balance of sweetness, heat, and crunch.

Fort Worth’s dining scene is already off to a solid start in 2026.