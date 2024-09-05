Fort Worth’s 18 Best Private Dining Venues — From Swanky Wine Rooms to Secret Bank Vaults

The Wine Room inside Emilia's at Fort Worth's Crescent Hotel is a great spot to have an intimate gathering.

Whether it’s for business, intimate family meals, or festive celebrations of all sizes ― there are times when only a private dining venue will do. Cowtown has plenty of options to make hosting your party a reality, offering many configurations to suit your private dining needs. Here are the most sought-after private dining venues in Fort Worth.

When you want to throw the ultimate dinner party with the ultimate steak, you turn to B&B Butchers. The upstairs Gearhart Room is a private space, ideal for cocktail receptions and luncheons as well. Choose from settings like the restaurant’s patio, the quaint attached Butcher Shop, or the semi-private “Fort” or “Worth” rooms to entertain between 30 to 80 people seated.

This award-winning restaurant surrounds your guests with rustic charm. Its private dining room is topped by an antler chandelier and overseen by a few trophy mounts. It’s perfect for corporate entertaining, rehearsal dinners, and cocktail receptions ― with seating for 30.

You can certainly book several different rooms inside the beautiful hotel from the Billet Room (hosting up to 50) to the Mulberry Room (perfect for cocktail receptions of around 20 people). But at the back of the hotel’s Bricks and Horses restaurant, you’ll find Laney’s Room ― the private dining oasis with seating for 30.

Located downtown, The Capital Grille has two private dining options, complete with an AV set-up ― both with a wine wall and rich, dark woods befitting its premium steakhouse vibe. The Tandy Room (as in Tandy Corp.) and the Roger’s Room (as in Ginger Roger’s) seat between 12 and 24 guests.

Tim Love’s swank Italian venue in The Stockyards features a lovely private dining room that can accommodate between 10 and 12 guests. The round table is ideal for intimate meals and conversation. And, the upstairs Mezzanine with its catwalk can seat up to 25 guests at a long table.

Luxurious Bath & Candles Swipe

















Next

The new Crescent Hotel can accommodate a bevy of banquet setups but toward the back of Emilia’s, helmed by chef Preston Paine, you find the 12-person Wine Room with a painting by local artist John Holt Smith on the wall and a see-through wine cage with a view into the restaurant. Or choose the 18-person private room which overlooks the lush patio beyond.

At this James Beard Award-nominated Mexican restaurant, you can dine in your choice of two Saltillo-style sanctuaries. La Cava accommodates up to 32 with a wine wall, while La Serape provides a more intimate setting for up to 16. Both serene rooms come complete with full AV hook-ups.

At Fort Worth’s Eddie V’s in the Cultural District, the choice is yours. The flexible, private dining room can be separated into more intimate gatherings or combined for larger groups. The prime seafood menu has an edge for seated dinners as well as standing receptions.

Chef Ben Merritt’s Gulf Coast menu pairs well with private events. Three options include a private dining room with seating for 36, the Regal Room and bar are situated in a separate space at the back with a flexible space for cocktail parties up to 50, and the enclosed back patio comes complete with its own bar, great for parties up to 150.

The Italian restaurant is so pretty that it has even been utilized as a film set for Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness. The Barcelona Room can accommodate between 20 and 40 guests, and chef Blaine Staniford’s stand-out menus will make your event.

The completely transformed Ice House along Camp Bowie has become home to Hudson House. The reimagined space added a private dining room to the equation as well. The Pineapple Room seats 12 or can become an intimate space for larger group settings.

Family-style meals and a fabulous Italian menu await at il Modo inside The Harper Hotel. For parties up to 18, the cozy and modern atmosphere, situated near the pasta drying racks, is conveniently located in downtown Fort Worth.

The historic Mexican restaurant has added to its lavish gardens and private escapes over the decades. So, this is where many go to celebrate special occasions with inside and patio dining ranging from 25 to upwards of 300 people.

If an intimate dining experience is on the menu, chef Mark Hitri and his slate of French classics are just the thing. The snug dining room allows for quiet conversation by candlelight. Plan a festive wine-pairing meal or order off the blackboard featuring daily specialties.

Perched overlooking the Trinity River, the original location of Press Café has a lot of options upstairs ― from its covered outdoor patio and bar to its indoor dining room ― the space unfolds a lot of possibilities for private entertaining, from baby showers to cocktail hours.

Located in a century-old bank building on Magnolia, one of your private dining options at chef Marcus Paslay’s Walloon’s is inside the original bank vault ― seriously. The Secret Vault seats four. Or, choose the back room which is a fully-enclosed space for up to 20 guests.

This swanky steakhouse inside The Sinclair Hotel is something else. From seafood to aged steaks, the private dining room is located on the basement level, yet it’s bathed in natural light thanks to skylights. It’s the ideal spot for a special brunch or evening to remember.

Richard Sandoval’s meat-centric, Pan-Latin marvel is another lavish escape downtown. There are several spaces to choose from ― from the private Mezcal or Magnolia Rooms (ranging from 10 to 12), to semi-private spaces like the Tequila Lounge, surrounded by private tequila lockers.

No matter what the occasion, Fort Worth has quite a few options to host your private dining experience.