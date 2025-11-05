The 8 Most Surprising Fort Worth Restaurant Closings So Far This Year

Paco’s Mexican Cuisine, beloved for its homestyle dishes and welcoming atmosphere, closed both Fort Worth locations in 2025 as owner Francisco “Paco” Islas moved on to a new concept on Magnolia Avenue. (Courtesy)

After 18 years on Magnolia Avenue, Lili’s Bistro — known for its gorgonzola waffle fries and cozy neighborhood charm — served its final meal in 2025. (Courtesy)

Brix Barbecue went from pop-ups to a South Main Street favorite, earning fans for its Le Brix Burger, Funkytown Hot Chicken Sandwich, and Texas Porchetta before closing earlier this year. (Courtesy)

Pearl Snap Kolaches served Fort Worth for more than a decade with its beloved Czech pastries and hearty breakfast fare before closing in early 2025. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth’s ever-evolving restaurant scene has already seen tons of notable openings this year, and there are even more on the way. But, as we eagerly await several new concepts, such as Dos Mares, Beverly’s Downtown, and Madrone, we take a minute to reflect on the surprising closings. These are eight Fort Worth restaurants that we’ve lost so far this year and how they reshaped the dining landscape.

Cat City Grill

Citing rising costs and other challenges, the owners of Cat City Grill announced the 15-year-old restaurant’s closure in September. The neighborhood bar, known for a lively brunch, patio, and award-winning steaks and chicken-fried steaks, served diners elevated dishes in a relaxed yet refined setting. Owners Martin and Denise Thompson said in an open letter that it was the “right time for us to turn the page. Thank you for making these 15 years possible.”

Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits

This summer saw the abrupt closing of one of Fort Worth’s most pioneering restaurants, Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits. Chef Amy McNutt, who opened Fort Worth’s Spiral Diner in 2002, brought a bold new vision for upscale, plant-based fine dining when Maiden opened on the Near Southside two years ago. McNutt’s seasonal menu and artfully plated dishes taught Fort Worth that an all-vegan menu could deliver the same sophistication, balance, and depth of flavor as any fine-dining experience.

Brix Barbecue

From pop-ups to a food trailer and brick-and-mortar, we saw Trevor Sales live out every pitmaster’s dream with the opening of Brix Barbecue on South Main Street. The restaurant specialized in more than smoked meats, with its Le Brix Burger, steaks, Texas Porchetta, Funkytown Hot Chicken Sandwich, and other delectable dishes that will be dearly missed.

Lili’s Bistro

One of West Magnolia’s longtime stalwarts closed its doors this year, with owner Vance Martin announcing his retirement. The cozy bistro was famed for gorgonzola waffle fries, grilled tilapia, and other prime examples of elevated American fare. After 18 years of service at Lili’s and a nearly 50-year career, Martin said in a public statement that his heart is “filled with appreciation.”

The Coupe

The Near Southside has had more than its share of unexpected closures this year. After two years of serving champagne and sparkling wines, The Coupe announced its closing in August. Over two years, owners Scott Kimble and Lauren Badgett created a fun community space that featured weekly events in a cheerful, pink-themed space that was as bubbly and inviting as the drinks it poured.

Pearl Snap Kolaches

For 11 years, Pearl Snap Kolaches spared locals from having to make long treks south to snatch up savory Czech pastries. Over the years, the restaurant expanded its menu to feature breakfast, burgers, and sandwiches. “Thank you, Fort Worth and beyond, for all of your love, laughter, and support,” the owners wrote in a public farewell.

Fitzgerald

Chef Ben Merritt’s most recent restaurant, Fitzgerald, closed this year after three years of serving steak and Gulf Coast–inspired seafood from its Camp Bowie Boulevard location. Merritt, a 2019 Chopped winner, built a loyal following with refined yet approachable dishes that included Gulf crab cakes and pan-seared seabass. Given his creativity and strong local roots, we expect to hear about his next culinary venture in the near future.

Paco’s Mexican Cuisine

Both Fort Worth locations of Paco’s Mexican Cuisine closed this year, marking the end of a beloved local favorite. Owner and chef Francisco “Paco” Islas had built a loyal following for his homestyle Mexican dishes and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. After closing Paco’s, Islas turned his attention to a new venture — Shōgun Taqueria, a Mexican-Japanese fusion restaurant featuring ramen-inspired dishes at his former Magnolia Avenue location.”