Café Mirador Launches Weekend Brunch, Chef Tim Love Transforms Tannahill’s Tavern to Barbecue & Oyster Bar, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

Whether you’re preparing to visit one of Fort Worth’s world-class museums or fueling up for a day of shopping at the adjacent Forty Five Ten Fort Worth, Café Mirador now offers modern American brunch options on weekends. (Photograph by Justin Doherty)

When Fort Worth restaurant news revolves around grilled oysters, refined brunch spreads, and beloved neighborhood institutions entering new chapters, we take it as a good sign that the city’s dining scene is evolving in all the right ways. From Café Mirador’s weekend brunch launch to a new addition to Mule Alley, these are the latest restaurant news to know, shaping where locals dine and drink.

Café Mirador Launches Weekend Brunch

Whether you’re preparing to visit one of Fort Worth’s world-class museums or fueling up for a day of shopping at the adjacent Forty Five Ten Fort Worth, Café Mirador now offers modern American brunch options on weekends. The long-awaited counterpart to Dallas’ famed Mirador is every bit as refined and polished as one would expect from a Headington Companies venture.

The Ahi tuna cornettes — topped with bonito crème and wasabi tobiko — are a must-try, and we are delighted to see them available in Fort Worth. Other thoughtfully composed dishes include deviled eggs with caviar, whipped ricotta toast, French toast with cinnamon butter, and a coconut chia bowl with fruit. The full-service bar is stocked with Champagne and fine spirits. Brunch runs Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, and reservations are recommended.

Tannahill’s Tavern Transforms Into Love’s Barbecue & Oyster Bar

Chef Tim Love recently rebranded the restaurant space inside Tannahill’s Music Hall & Lounge in Mule Alley. Love’s Barbecue & Oyster Bar now centers on barbecue and both raw and cooked oysters. We recently stopped by for lunch and sampled the Oysters on Piggyback alongside a smoked brisket plate with vinegar-braised kale.

For fans of shellfish, Love’s newest venture offers daily specials, and oysters are sold by the half and full dozen. The grilled mollusk came fried in a cornbread batter with finely diced peppers and bacon jam. The crisp exterior gave way to a tender, briny center, while the smoky-sweet bacon jam added richness without overpowering the oyster’s natural flavor.

The brisket was well-marbled, tender, and richly flavored. The peppery bark and spicy barbecue sauce added a pleasant kick, while the kale was surprisingly tender with a mild spice.

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With smoked crab and green chile dip, handheld sandwiches, ribs, grilled fish, smoked brisket enchiladas, and other bold offerings, Love’s Barbecue & Oyster Bar brings an abundance of seafood and barbecue options to the Stockyards.

Roy Pope Enters New Chapter With Westland Hospitality

Along with local stalwarts like Kincaid’s and Joe T. Garcia’s, Roy Pope is a beloved Fort Worth institution. The neighborhood grocer first opened in 1943 and has evolved with the times, offering barista service, scratch-made sammies, and happy hour wine specials that pack out the patio. Owner Mark Harris recently announced a partnership with the hospitality behind Margie’s Italian Gardens, Pulido’s Kitchen & Cantina, and other popular restaurants.

“Roy Pope has always belonged to the neighborhood in a very special way,” Mark Harris, developer and owner of Roy Pope, says in a release. “As we looked toward its next chapter, Bourke, Gigi, and Westland Hospitality stood out for three reasons. First, they understand Fort Worth. Second, they understand hospitality. Third, they have shown a real respect for places that matter to the community.”

The Westland Hospitality team says they will preserve the familiarity of Roy Pope while revamping the menu under Executive Chef Levi Gardner. Given the phenomenal success of Westland Hospitality’s other ventures, we see an exciting future in store for this beloved neighborhood store and restaurant.

Don Artemio Goes Italian

Don Artemio is bringing its Italian Festival to Fort Worth for the first time with a lineup of special events led by Chef Juan Ramón Cárdenas and visiting Chef Julián Martínez, a Mexican chef known for his mastery of Italian cuisine. The festival begins May 27 with a five-course wine pairing dinner featuring collaboration dishes from Chef Julián Martínez and Don Artemio’s Chef Rodrigo Cárdenas.

From May 29 through June 7, guests can also order from a limited-time Italian Festival menu alongside the restaurant’s regular offerings. The concept has previously drawn a strong response at Don Artemio’s original Saltillo location.