Three Westside Restaurants Shutter, A New Sports Bar Debuts in Near Southside, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

Keeping up with restaurant openings and closings in Fort Worth can be dizzying, especially with a recent wave of shutdowns making headlines. Still, the local dining scene remains as dynamic as ever, with new bars and restaurants debuting to add fresh buzz to an already rich local food scene.

This is the Fort Worth restaurant news to know right now.

Recent Fort Worth Restaurant Closings

Few expected to be bidding adieu to Chef Ben Merritt’s Fitzgerald, the popular Westside steak and seafood restaurant. Chef Merritt cited a decline in business and rising operational costs as the reason he chose to close the Gulf Coast-inspired restaurant. During its three-plus years of service, the 2019 Chopped winner created a refined and memorable dining experience, earning praise for standout dishes like Gulf crab cakes and pan-seared seabass. Before opening Fitzgerald, Merritt operated Fixture Kitchen and Social Lounge. Given his local following, it’s safe to say we’ll see another creative concept from him in the future.

Another Westside stalwart, Pizza Verde, recently announced its closing, although the exact closing date has not been publicly released. Locals can still visit 5716 Locke Avenue Wednesdays through Saturdays to try some of the best pizzas in town. The 100-percent plant-based pizzeria opened four years ago with a mission of crafting the best vegan pizzas in the region, a goal they certainly achieved and then some.

The Heirloom Cafe & Market team announced that it will be shifting to catering, pop-ups, and ghost kitchen offerings after two years of serving garden-to-table offerings at Archie’s Gardenland. The vision of Chef Kevin Martinez (Tokyo Café and Yatai Food Cart) crafted light and memorable plates and salads based on a rotating seasonal menu. The bucolic setting was the perfect match for their locally-sourced menu. We can’t wait to see what the next chapter of the Heirloom Garden Cafe story brings.

New Openings and an All-New Beer Festival in the River District

Fort Worth has seen notable restaurant and bar openings in recent weeks. The Near Southside is home to a new sports bar, Morton’s Tavern, with a spacious back patio. Locals will recognize the space as the former Twilight Lounge. True to its name, the bar offers classic tavern food offerings like wings, burgers, and several taco options.

Though it recently lost three restaurants, the Westside picked up a gem with Margie’s Italian Gardens. The 72-year-old establishment was recently purchased and renovated by Westland Hospitality — the group behind JD’s Hamburgers, Magdalena’s Catering and events, and Pulido’s Kitchen and Cantina.

Chef Tim Love’s newest venture, Stewart’s Croquet & Cocktail Club, is a popular addition to the River District that serves superlative cocktails and elevated bites.

Nearby Crystal Springs Hideaway is spotlighting a German tradition that has been celebrated in Fort Worth since 1882. Maifest, a celebration of spring, dates to the Middle Ages. From May 30 to June 1, Crystal Springs Hideaway is offering $5 Paulaner draft beers all weekend, along with stein hoisting contests and other games. Attendees are encouraged to don their best German dirndl or lederhosen.