The Dirdie Birdie Sets Opening Date, A Favorite Italian Spot To Move to The Shops at Clearfork, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

In a release, Paslay says, “After nearly 10 incredible years at Waterside, this move felt like the natural next step for our team." (Photograph by The Cooper Studio)

While dining in a cozy trattoria brings obvious appeal, Chef Marcus Paslay’s Piatello Italian Kitchen has been a go-to for locals and visitors since 2017. (Photograph by Mike Lopez)

Just months after we witnessed the official groundbreaking of Westside Village, the $1.7 billion mixed-use development has announced the first restaurant concept planned for the project. (Photograph by RSDG)

The new menu at The Dirdie Birdie features Bang Bang Porcorn Shrimp, humus, tostadas, short rib, and other elevated bar food selections. (Photography by Consumable Content)

In February, we spoke with The Dirdie Birdie owner Vik Khasat (shown here with his family) about the miniature golf course and restaurant concept he’s bringing to Fort Worth. (Photograph by Consumable Content)

The Dirdie Birdie, an immersive indoor miniature golf experience complete with a restaurant and bar, is slated to open in Fort Worth in late June. (Photography by Consumable Content)

Highlights from the cocktail menu at The Dirdie Birdie include the Dirdie Marg, made with Insolito tequila blanco, Jalisco 1562 orange liqueur, lime, an El Silencio mezcal float, and pickle salt, and the Tropic Froze, which blends Deep Eddy Ruby Red vodka, rosé wine, raspberry, guava, and lemon. (Photograph by Consumable Content)

As Fort Worth prepares for summer, exciting new developments are popping up across the local dining scene, including news of the first restaurant headed to the $1.7 billion mixed-use development, Westside Village. This busy week of food-related developments also includes the first locally owned restaurant announced for The Shops at Clearfork and the opening date of a popular Austin-born mini golf and restaurant concept. (Hint: it’s soon.)

The Dirdie Birdie to Open Late June

In February, we spoke with The Dirdie Birdie owner Vik Khasat about the miniature golf course and restaurant concept he will soon bring to Fort Worth. After considering several Texas cities for the second location of his Austin-based attraction, Khasat told us that he chose Cowtown because he was “struck by the city’s sense of pride.” The restaurant will open at 2821 Morton Street in late June.

With the menu now finalized, here are some of the dining options patrons can expect:

White bean hummus

Bang Bang Popcorn Shrimp (served with chili aioli)

Yellowfin tuna tostada

7th Street Smash Patty (built around a Rosewood wagyu patty)

Coffee-braised short rib

Highlights from the cocktail menu include the Dirdie Marg, made with Insolito tequila blanco, Jalisco 1562 orange liqueur, lime, an El Silencio mezcal float, and pickle salt, and the Tropic Froze — a tropical riff on a frozen rosé — which blends Deep Eddy Ruby Red vodka, rosé wine, raspberry, guava, and lemon.

The Fort Worth location centers on a Cowtown-themed mini golf course with sections inspired by local iconic landmarks. Vik Khasat describes the experience as similar to “playing mini golf through an art gallery.”

With a description like that, we can’t wait to tee off later this month

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Piattello Italian Kitchen Announces Move to The Shops at Clearfork

While dining in a cozy trattoria brings obvious appeal, Chef Marcus Paslay’s Piattello Italian Kitchen has been a go-to for locals and visitors since 2017. The restaurant, known for rustic Italian comfort food crafted with modern sensibilities, will relocate to The Shops at Clearfork this November.

With plans to open on the top floor of a new mixed-use development that shoppers have likely noticed on the northeast end of the property, Paslay’s big move marks the arrival of the first locally owned restaurant at the upscale development.

In a release, Marcus Paslay says, “After nearly 10 incredible years at Waterside, this move felt like the natural next step for our team. We’re only moving about a mile down the road, which means we still get to serve the neighborhood and community that built Piattello from the beginning, while bringing a Fort Worth-owned concept into one of the city’s most visited and luxurious developments.”

Westside Village Announces Riverfront Restaurant Concept

Just months after we witnessed the official groundbreaking of Westside Village, the $1.7 billion mixed-use development has announced the first restaurant concept planned for the project. Called Levee Porch, the riverfront destination comes from Chimy’s owner, Kyle Wright, and Fort Worth General Manager Jason Finley, and will be paired with a Fort Worth outpost of Tailwaters Fly Fishing Co.

Located along the West Fork of the Trinity River, the Westside Village concept aims to blend dining, live music, outdoor recreation, and retail into a gathering place that feels distinctly Fort Worth. Guests will be able to shop for fly-fishing gear, grab a burger and a beer, meet friends after a bike ride or paddle, and even launch a kayak directly into the river.

“We have often thought about opening a second store but could never find the right location, synergy, or deal that made sense,” Tailwaters Fly Fishing Co. co-owner David Leake says. “It is only fitting that we enter our 20th year in business with a new location in Fort Worth, on the West Fork of the Trinity, and in partnership with old friend and supporter, Kyle Wright.”