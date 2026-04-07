Duchess Launches Wine Pairing Dinners, Smoke & Bone BBQ Finds a Home on South Main Street, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

Ross and Katherine Marquette, co-owners of Smoke and Bone BBQ, bring their own enjoyable take on the statewide tradition with Dr. Pepper-glazed pork belly burnt ends, sriracha sausage links, tacos, ramen, and traditional ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. (Courtesy)

Saturday, April 18, will see the return of the Syndicate Smokedown and Music Festival, with Whiskey Myers, Randy Rogers Band, and Amanda Shires. (Courtesy)

Marcus Kopplin: "Crab and apple go really well together, so for the soup, we threw in peas, mint, and a bit of green garlic into the broth." (Courtesy)

As Fort Worth’s discerning diners prepare for a four-day food festival showcasing top chefs and restaurants later this week, notable developments are unfolding across the local dining scene. Leading the roundup are two highlights: Duchess’ inaugural wine pairing event and standout smoked meats at Smoke & Bone Barbecue’s new South Main location.

Duchess Launches Wine Pairing Series

Over the past year, Chef Marcus Kopplin has brought consistently high-quality, ingredient-driven dishes to the Near Southside. Two months ago, he began planning a wine pairing dinner with Duchess general manager Michael Szramoski and Leslie Hartman of Rootstock Wines.

Last week saw that vision come to fruition, and we were among the fortunate diners at the sold-out event who indulged in glasses of sparkling wines, Gomez Cruzado Rioja Crianza (2022), and a spring-themed five-course dinner. The evening featured a “Trio of Snacks,” crab and apple soup, rabbit ragu, and carrot cake panna cotta.

“I worked with Leslie at Clay Pigeon, where we did wine pairings every month for two years,” Kopplin tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “It was amazing working with her again. For the opening, we made a nice treat with duck challah bread, crème fraîche, and caviar. Crab and apple go really well together, so for the soup, we threw in peas, mint, and a bit of green garlic into the broth. The rabbit ragu was inspired by my time at Piatello. For the dessert, we took carrot juice, reduced it, and made a little caramel for the panna cotta.”

Wine pairing dinners, he says, allow him to be creative and have fun at the same time. With the success of the inaugural event, he plans to host similar events at least once every three months, with dishes reflecting the season. We’ll be counting down the weeks until the next one.

Smoke & Bone BBQ Sets Up at 218 Bryan Avenue

Local barbecue is no longer strictly defined by Central Texas tradition. We recently reviewed Brandon Hurtado’s enjoyable book about barbacoa and his restaurant’s “Mexi-cue” offerings. Ross and Katherine Marquette, co-owners of Smoke & Bone BBQ, bring their own enjoyable take on the statewide tradition with Dr. Pepper-glazed pork belly burnt ends, sriracha sausage links, tacos, ramen, and traditional ribs, brisket, and pulled pork.

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On an unseasonably chilly afternoon, we stopped by the food truck’s new location and loaded up on bacon burnt ends, kimchi sausage, and pulled pork tacos with a side of slaw. The large sausage link was studded with cabbage and seasoned with gochugaru, adding a balanced kick. The burnt ends were not overly fatty, cut into generous portions, and coated in a lightly sweet glaze. The tacos were spicy, filling, and layered with slaw and a bright salsa verde. The lunch was delightful from start to finish.

Lucchese Bootmaker Sponsors Ranch to Table Dinner Series at Bowie House

Texas fashion icon Lucchese Bootmaker is sponsoring three Ranch to Table Dinner events at Bowie House, with the first being held on April 16 at Bricks and Horses. That event will feature steaks from Outpost 76, the family-owned ranch in Sulphur Springs. Two summer dinners will serve meats from Perini Ranch on July 22 and 23. In a release, Chef Antonio Votta says the event is about “honoring the hard work, tradition, and craftsmanship behind every cut,” while Lucchese president Doug Kindy says his “longstanding relationship with [Bowie House] owner Jo Ellard and deep admiration for what she created make this partnership meaningful.”

Syndicate Smokedown Returns to the Stockyards Next Weekend

There’s never a lull in fun activities in the Stockyards, where Hotel Drover is celebrating five years as the district’s crown jewel. Saturday, April 18, will see the return of the Syndicate Smokedown and Music Festival, with Whiskey Myers, Randy Rogers Band, and Amanda Shires headlining the annual event that raises funds for agriculture-related student scholarships. The concurrent barbecue competition selects 10 winners over three categories: spare ribs, chicken, and brisket.