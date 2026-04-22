Your PaperCity Account
Restaurants

The Owners of Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez Launch a New Concept, A Favorite Wine Bar Closes, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

Plus, Our Review of a New Cookbook By Goldee’s Bar-B-Q

By //

1/0
On a recent visit, we were impressed with the service and dishes at Beren Meze & Grill. (Courtesy)

On a recent visit, we were impressed with the service and dishes at Beren Meze & Grill. (Courtesy)

The interior at Beren Meze & Grill House remains intimate and stylish. (Courtesy)

The interior at Beren Meze & Grill House remains intimate and stylish. (Courtesy)

The Magnolia will close on Saturday, May 16. (Courtesy)

The Magnolia will close on Saturday, May 16. (Courtesy)

Just weeks after our review of three food books by local authors, we came across another worthy read, this one by Goldee’s Bar-B-Q. (Courtesy)

Just weeks after our review of three food books by local authors, we came across another worthy read, this one by Goldee’s Bar-B-Q. (Courtesy)

Award-winning Goldee's Barbecue is the first Fort Worth barbecue restaurant to join Hogs for a Cause. (Courtesy)

Award-winning Goldee's Barbecue is the first Fort Worth barbecue restaurant to join Hogs for a Cause. (Courtesy)

The line forms early at Goldee's Barbecue, already annointed as the top barbecue joint in the state of Texas.

The line forms early at Goldee's Barbecue, already annointed as the top barbecue joint in the state of Texas.

Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez, Fort Worth’s first Michelin Guide-recognized Latin restaurant, serves up authentic birria tacos on East Rosedale Street. (Courtesy)

Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez, Fort Worth’s first Michelin Guide-recognized Latin restaurant, serves up authentic birria tacos on East Rosedale Street. (Courtesy)

With Michelin-recognized restaurants and Texas Monthly-ranked barbecue joints, Fort Worth is firmly established as a noted destination for fine dining, elevated smoked meats, and Mexican fare. Recent news that the owners of Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez are opening a seafood restaurant tops our roundup of local restaurant news, which includes the closing of a popular wine bar and a first taste of Beren Meze & Grill House.

Michelin-Recognized Eastside Taqueria Announces Coastal Mexico Restaurant

When the owners of a Michelin-recognized restaurant announce a new concept, the news travels fast. The team behind Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez recently posted on social media plans to open a new seafood concept at 1151 Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway on the city’s East Side, just steps from the taqueria’s current location. The new restaurant will feature a compact menu of dishes like ceviche tostadas.

The Michelin Guide gave the taqueria a “Recommended” designation in 2024 and 2025, and the post notes that co-owner Rogelio Cortez Sr. has a long but lesser-known background in seafood. Mariscos Cortez is slated to open this summer, potentially bringing new opportunities for Fort Worth to draw further culinary acclaim from the Cortez family.

bad10948-2cc7-4977-a6b9-e834d1ef3d9b
The interior at Beren Meze & Grill House remains intimate and stylish. (Courtesy)

Beren Meze & Grill Opens in Former Maiden Location

We recently visited Beren Meze & Grill House — formerly located at a nearby food hall on 8th Avenue — to see the new space and try the food. The interior retains the intimate, stylistic feel of its former tenant, Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits, but has been updated with a forest-green palette and stainless-steel tabletops.

The menu centers on Turkish and Eastern Mediterranean flavors, with mezze like hummus, baba ghanoush, and whipped feta, plus warm apps, Istanbul classics, and grilled skewers of beef, chicken, lamb, and shrimp, rounded out by salads, sides, and a compact drinks list. On our visit, we were impressed with the service and dishes. A light opener of whipped feta, nutty olive oil, yogurt, and herbs made for a rich, creamy spread that was served with warm house-made bread. We were equally delighted by the flavorful kebabs, which came with a side of lightly sautéed vegetables and a vinegary mound of red onions and parsley.

9781477332023
Just weeks after our review of three food books by local authors, we came across another worthy read, this one by Goldee’s Bar-B-Q. (Courtesy)

Goldee’s Bar-B-Q Releases Cookbook

Just weeks after we reviewed three food books by local authors, we came across another worthy read, this one by Goldee’s Bar-B-Q. Released by the University of Texas Press with photography by Will Milne, the hefty cookbook opens with a colorful account of the months following its top ranking by Texas Monthly.

Spring at Bering's

Swipe
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026

“The wind blew through the smokehouse, rattling sheets of foil and causing the flames to dance. It was a blustery morning in March, several hours before the restaurant would open at 11 am. Outside the smokehouse, a line of people had begun to form.”

What follows is a detailed and unpretentious look at life behind the counter at Goldee’s Bar-B-Q, including the self-described “unremarkable” back story of the five co-owners who went on to open one of the most heralded barbecue restaurants in the region.

Goldee’s Bar-B-Q: A Cookbook spares no details, starting with the 10 steps of barbecuing before diving into the minutiae of adjusting airflow on smokers. The chapters unfold with simple, conversational language, like a friend who isn’t trying to impress you with their knowledge or vocabulary but genuinely wants to pass down hard-won lessons. Page 125 is where readers glean insights into the process of making beef brisket, which the authors lightly season with salt and pepper.

“As for the fat, the goal is not to see any white fat on the point under the bark. If it’s a caramel color, then it’s rendered. If you see white or yellow, however, it’s not rendered enough, and it will need to cook longer.”

From barbecue and side dish recipes to song titles from the barbecue restaurant’s playlist — a lively set blending Elvis, Willie Nelson, and Buddy Holly — Goldee’s Bar-B-Q: A Cookbook is as carefully prepared as the smoked meats that brought the Fort Worth smokehouse national acclaim.

Magnolia-blooming-mural-by-Kristen-Soble-1024×1024
The Magnolia will close on Saturday, May 16. (Courtesy)

The Magnolia Wine Bar Closes

Any post that opens, “With full hearts,” sends you back scrolling for a closer look. That was likely the reaction for many upon learning that The Magnolia will close on Saturday, May 16. The longtime wine bar at 1101 W. Magnolia Ave. has been a fixture on the Near Southside since 2014, when it first opened as Kent & Co. Wines. Known for its extensive list of bottles and by-the-glass pours, the wine bar was renamed The Magnolia in 2019 after new ownership took over.

“This space has been more than a bar,” the owners wrote. “It’s been a place filled with laughter, music, and moments we’ll never forget. That’s all because of you.”

Trending

  1. 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Crime Comedies, a Popular Book Adaptation, Beef Returns for Round Two, and More Must-Watch Series
  2. Inside The Greenleigh, Houston’s New River Oaks District Area Hotel With Design Cred — A Rooftop Lounge and Unique Pool Beckon
  3. Death Of Houston’s Beloved Events Maestro Richard Flowers Shakes the City’s Elite — Lynn Wyatt, Tilman Fertitta and More Remember an Irreplaceable Party Legend
  4. ‘It Was Such a Great Party House’ — Marilyn Hoffman’s Landmark Lakewood Estate Hits the Market
  5. Braden East’s Remarkable Journey To Houston — Playing For His Cancer Taken Dad, Early Winning With Jamal Shead and Embracing the Dream School
NorthPark - Discover shopping
Discover the Art of Shopping

Featured Properties

Swipe
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$479,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$714,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
9922 Vintage Villa Drive
Vintage Lakes
FOR SALE

9922 Vintage Villa Drive
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
9922 Vintage Villa Drive
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
963 Del Norte Street
Candlelight Plaza
FOR SALE

963 Del Norte Street
Houston, TX

$950,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
963 Del Norte Street
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$424,244 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
2600 Bellefontaine Street #C22
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

2600 Bellefontaine Street #C22
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2600 Bellefontaine Street #C22
215 E 26th Street
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

215 E 26th Street
Houston, TX

$949,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
215 E 26th Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
33 Milan Estates
Milan Place
FOR SALE

33 Milan Estates
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
33 Milan Estates
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
5827 Rutherglenn Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5827 Rutherglenn Drive
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5827 Rutherglenn Drive
5305 Gibson Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5305 Gibson Street
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5305 Gibson Street
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
9481 Fondren Road
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

9481 Fondren Road
Houston, TX

$150,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
9481 Fondren Road
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,099,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Medical Center Area | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Houston, TX

$170,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
3507 Ridgeway Valley Lane
Somerset Green
FOR SALE

3507 Ridgeway Valley Lane
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3507 Ridgeway Valley Lane
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
10226 Briar Forest Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10226 Briar Forest Drive
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10226 Briar Forest Drive
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulbrook On Fulshear Creek
FOR SALE

30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulshear, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
18403 Summerland Lake Way
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18403 Summerland Lake Way
Cypress, TX

$638,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18403 Summerland Lake Way
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$629,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Imperial Oaks Park
FOR SALE

2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Spring, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
5325 Fayette Street
Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5325 Fayette Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5325 Fayette Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,490,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X