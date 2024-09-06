Pax & Beneficia Coffee opening in Waterside
Pax & Beneficia Coffee opening in Waterside next.

The new Los Guapos shares a parking lot with Velvet Taco. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Bella Gente will lean into fresh focaccia pizzas.

MELT Ice Cream closed Sundance Square and opens Willow Park the same week.

Restaurants / Openings

Downtown Gets A Focaccia Pizza Concept, Tacos Are Headed to West Seventh, And More Fort Worth Restaurant News

Plus, Pax & Beneficia Expands in Cowtown

BY // 09.06.24
From coffee shops to Italian concepts, many new foodie arrivals are coming to Waterside, Downtown, West Seventh, and Willow Park. Here is the Fort Worth restaurant news to know right now.

Expanding Coffee and Conversation

Pax & Beneficia is opening a new coffee shop at Waterside’s former Steel City Pops location. It joins their two other Tarrant County shops (one in downtown, and another in Grapevine), along with three Dallas-area shops (Las Colinas, Victory Park, and Plano).

Owners Mouyyad Abdulhadi and Mamdouh Khayat are both Palestinian-Americans, bringing an international sensibility to the North Texas coffee scene. Each Pax & Beneficia coffee shop features what they call “an Andalusian/Arabesque/Turkish vibe” ― and the next Fort Worth Pax & Beneficia opening will be decked out in stylish Turkish and Moroccan tilework as well.

Their brand seeks to spread meaningful conversations, and coffee ― with handcrafted syrups and freshly roasted coffees from their Grapevine roastery. The Zahr latte tastes like baklava in a cup, with made-in-house zahr syrup, orange blossom, cardamom, and pistachio.

The new Los Guapos shares a parking lot with Velvet Taco. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Los Guapos Readies To Open

Angel Fuentes tells PaperCity Fort Worth that he has decided to close the original Guapo Taco shop at 301 South Sylvania for good. He says he might revive the Guapo Taco name and concept though. Fuentes’ next opening at 2708 West Seventh will be Los Guapos, which literally shares a parking lot with Velvet Taco. Now that’s a confident move!

Fuentes was the co-creator of Fort Worth’s former Mariachi-Dine-In (which shuttered for good along Camp Bowie in June). When he split from Mariachi, he renamed it Guapo Taco and remained inside Dave’s Gas Station. Now, he’s turning his focus to opening Los Guapos ― an updated concept in a new part of town.

“It’s a snug space,” Fuentes says. There’s seating for around 40 inside at tables and the small bar, which will serve, “beer and margaritas for now.” The space flows out to a back patio with seating for about 36 more.

The new menu features traditional Mexican street foods including burritos, tacos, and tortas with your choice of meat ― chicken tinga, pastor, tripas, and brisket among them. Fuentes’ popular birra tacos and unique birra ramen are making the move to Los Guapos as well. Other specialties will include octopus al pastor with pickled habanero pineapple and an authentic Mexican shrimp cocktail topped with crunchy pico, cucumber, and jicama.

Bella Gente will lean into fresh focaccia pizzas.

The Tower Adds Italian

Reata took up residence at the base of The Tower in July. It joined Mercury Chop House, Salsa Limon Centro, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, the Curfew Bar, and the recently announced addition of Dallas-based Bocado will be added soon. But, that’s not all.

This fall, an Italian concept will be added to the mix as well. Bella Gente is an Italian restaurant that will feature ingredients flown in from Italy and reimagined with Texan flair, according to a spokesperson. It will be located at 575 Taylor Street, bringing the smell of fresh focaccia to the neighborhood.

Bella Gente promises sandwiches including the Salmon Zucchini featuring smoked salmon, sliced zucchini, and a spread of dill mayonnaise. There will be gourmet pizzas like the Black Angus topped with truffle and burrata.

MELT Ice Cream closed in Sundance Square and opened in Willow Park the same week.

More Fort Worth Restaurant News

This week Kari Crowe Seher announced the closing of her Sundance Square location of MELT Ice Creams. MELT celebrated its first decade in April, and Seher is making progress on her new headquarters ― dubbed the JOY Factory ― which will allow for way more cold storage as she ramps up her specialty ice cream with a new 10,000-square-foot facility in Edge Cliff.

There are three remaining MELT locations (Magnolia Avenue, Mule Alley, and one in Dallas’ Bishop Arts neighborhood), plus the brand-new, Willow Park location ― part of The District at Willow Park, at 480 Shops Blvd., Suite 200.

And, guess what? Seher just announced that the newest scoop shop is now open, and will celebrate all day Saturday, September 7.

Finally, Kintaro Ramen is bowing out of its Artisan Row location as well this week. Chef Jesus Garcia planted Kintaro there in January of 2021, in the same location that formerly housed Oni Ramen (of which he was the mastermind).

The other location of Kintaro Ramen will remain in downtown Arlington at 101 E. Abram Street, Suite 130. So, you can still satisfy your ramen cravings crafted by a local master.

