Fort Worth Restaurant News to Know — A Favorite Dallas Italian Spot Will Open on Crockett Street, A Beloved Champagne Bar Closes, and More

Ichiro Izakaya Yakitori and Bar is a welcome addition to a small but mighty cadre of yakitori joints in Fort Worth. (Photo by Kelly Middleton)

Fort Worth’s dining scene never sits still. Even as high-profile closures make headlines, new restaurants and private chef-driven dinners continue to enrich the city’s culinary offerings. This is the Fort Worth restaurant news to know right now.

Partenope Ristorante Opens Its Third Outpost in Fort Worth

Even if you haven’t been to Dallas’ award-winning Partenope Ristorante, you might’ve had some of its founder’s handcrafted pizzas via Cane Rosso. In 2011, Naples-born chef Dino Santonicola moved from Seattle to Dallas to open Cane Rosso as its executive chef and master pizzaiolo. It was at the original Deep Ellum location that he met his wife/business partner, Megan Santonicola, and they led the growth of Cane Rosso to nine locations.

In 2019, the couple opened Partenope in downtown Dallas, and a second location debuted in Richardson in 2023. The restaurant has been recognized by 50 Top Pizza as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the United States for the last four consecutive years.

Now, they’re bringing the popular Neapolitan restaurant to Fort Worth with a new Crockett Street location slated to open early 2026.

“We are beyond excited to become part of the Fort Worth community,” says Dino Santonicola in a recent release. “This city feels like a natural next step for us, and we can’t wait to share the food, culture, and hospitality that mean so much to us.”

Set to open in February 2026, the new Fort Worth location promises the same welcoming charm that has defined Partenope. The dining room will be dressed in family portraits and the restaurant’s signature blue, anchored by a handcrafted Stefano Ferrara pizza oven imported from Naples. Guests can expect a curated wine list, craft cocktails, and a menu of beloved favorites alongside seasonal specials when Partenope Ristorante opens at 2949 Crockett Street.

Ichiro Izakaya Yakitori and Bar Opens in the Near Southside

Along with sublime cuts of fish and savory broths, some of Japan’s greatest culinary pleasures come from the grill. Yakitori, skewered poultry grilled over charcoal, is the star at this new izakaya-style diner and bar, which took over the Bryan Avenue space once home to Funky Town Picnic Brewery & Café. Alongside the smoky meats, the menu leans into Japanese pub fare and shareable plates built for pairing with sake and cocktails. Ichiro Izakaya Yakitori and Bar is a welcome addition to a small but mighty cadre of yakitori joints in Fort Worth that include Wabi House and Hanabi Ramen & Izakaya.

Pizza Verde Lives On As Cowtown Loses a Popular Champagne Bar

With the recent loss of Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits, Fort Worth’s plant-based restaurant options, which have always been highly underrepresented locally, were cut even further. A recent social media post by Pizza Verde gives us hope that at least one vegan dining destination is here to stay. Citing new equity partners, the vegan pizza restaurant is currently hiring for all positions after previously stating that it planned to close.

After two years of serving choice sparkling spirits and Champagne at 314 S. Main Street, co-owners Scott Kimble and Lauren Badgett recently announced that their chic lounge, The Coupe, is closing via social media, adding that it may be the “start of something new.”

Not to Be Missed Chef-Driven Wine and Cocktail Pairing Dinners

Loews Arlington Hotel’s signature Italian restaurant, Farena, is hosting a six-course wine dinner featuring pairings from the acclaimed Massolino Vineyards of Piedmont, Italy, on September 4. The evening begins with a seasonal reception followed by Executive Chef Tony France’s curated menu, with each course paired with a distinct Massolino wine. The $165 ticket includes valet parking.

For one night only, Fort Worth’s Proper on Magnolia will host Chef Victor Villarreal for an immersive fall dinner that leans into Texas heritage and the ritual of fire. The menu will draw on indigenous flavors and seasonal harvests, paired with inventive cocktails from Proper’s acclaimed bar team. Join the table on October 28 at 6 pm — seating is limited, and reservations will be released soon, we’re told. Follow @ProperMagnolia on Instagram for details and updates.