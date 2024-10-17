A Beloved Turkish Spot Returns, Two Barbecue Openings, And More Fort Worth Restaurant News

Vickery Cafe is taking its show on the roads soon to So. 7.

Patio weather has finally arrived, and with it, plenty of new nibbles to enjoy in all parts of town. We’ll tell you where to find Turkish delicacies, Oaxacan tacos, new brisket, and brunch items. You’ll want to tuck your napkin into your collar for this round of Fort Worth restaurant news.

Flying Carpet Turkish Café Returns

“It’s a whole new world” for Fort Worth foodies. At least, that’s the way it feels for lovers of true Turkish cuisine. The Flying Carpet has reopened on the Southside. After a lengthy closure, the beloved eatery just off Magnolia, which is located inside a quaint house at 1223 Washington Avene, has reopened.

It’s now under new management. Can (pronounced John) Karataş is also the owner and chef of both Istanbul Cuisine Mediterranean Grill locations in Southlake and Flower Mound. Fort Worth will now see that same full menu, including handmade specialties and their famous hot and cold appetizers and regional desserts that you can’t find anywhere else. Iskeder kebabs, moussaka, kibbeh, kafta, gyro ― the works.

“We are a family business,” Karataş tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “The name will remain Flying Carpet because that’s what people know in Fort Worth. And you can still purchase Turkish rugs and drink Turkish coffee throughout the day.”

Karataş says they’ll be open from 11 am to 9 pm daily, serving lunch from 11 am to 2 pm. The inside seating accommodates around 80, while the pet-friendly porch and backyard seat another 60. There will eventually be a full bar, but for now, it’s BYOB.

Fort Redemption Goes Way Beyond BBQ

A favorite food truck by Tony Chaudry called Fort Redemption has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in the former Mariachi Dine-In location at 5724 Locke Avenue — which closed in June.

While the food truck was mostly burgers, brisket, and sauce due to obvious space limitations, Fort Redemptions’ new digs come with an expansive menu. Think brisket Benedict for brunch, rack of lamb with red wine demi for dinner. There is a full bar with happy hour staples like puffy tacos and daily specials, including tenderloin steaks and chicken enchiladas.

Vickery Café Makes a Big Move

One of Fort Worth’s favorite diners for the past 12 years, known for its breakfast and lunch dominance, is Vickery Café. Owner Curtis James confirmed that the rumors of a big move are, in fact, true.

By early November, the café will be known as Vickery Café – So. 7, relocated to 2421 West Seventh Street, Suite 109, near Chuy’s and Pho District. That’s where you’ll find your favorites like short stacks of pancakes, chicken and waffles, cheeseburgers, and, of course, daily specials seven days a week from 7 am to 3 pm.

Join The Club

Hot Box Biscuit Club celebrates five fluffy years of biscuit bliss. The brunchtime magnet at 313 South Main Street is known for its decadent biscuit sandwich creations by Sarah Hooton and Mathew Mobley. We’re talking fork and knife extravaganzas. Trust me, this is still one of the hottest “clubs” in town.

A new special was created for the occasion. Meet the Hot Box honey butter chicken strip sandwich.

“Picture this,” they say. “Three crispy chicken strips, smothered in our house-made honey butter drizzle, all tucked inside our freshly baked, homemade biscuit. It’s sweet, savory, and everything you’ve been craving.” Oh my.

More North Texas Restaurant News

Salsa Limon has landed in Arlington, upping the game inside The Parks Mall food court. It opens this week on Thursday, October 17. It will be known as the Parques location. Other Salsa Limon locations are named for their locale as well, including Distrito in the River District and Centro in downtown Fort Worth. This makes the seventh location of the Fort Worth-based taco powerhouse ― including one in Dallas and one in Austin.

Flower Child is coming to Southlake Town Square. It will go in at 1239 Main Street, across from Whistle Britches. Flower Child brings a healthy and customizable menu, catering to dietary preferences from vegetarian to vegan, even gluten-free. The first Fort Worth location opened in November of 2021.

Holy Cue, the new barbecue-minded offering from Mary Patino Perez, the owner of Enchiladas Ole, will open a location soon along Camp Bowie in the same small strip as 7-Eleven, at 4303 Camp Bowie which was formerly an Ethiopian restaurant and most recently an Egyptian/Mexican spot called Cairo Mex. Perez’s father, Gilbert Patino, will be smoking the meats, including pork butt and ribs, brisket, and even smoked hamburgers.