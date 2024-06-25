Pulido’s Makes An Epic Comeback, A Beloved Burger Joint Expands, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

Drinks N' Such has already begun previewing some of what's in store at Tinies, like these Akaushi short rib tacos.

Brisket tacos with fresh tortillas will get smoking at the new Holy Cue when it opens in October.

In this round-up of Fort Worth food news, some famous local restaurants and restauranteurs are reopening old spots, expanding to new areas, and taking on new cuisine. Cantina cocktails, epic burgers, and awe-inspiring tacos are in your near future. Here is the Fort Worth restaurant news you need to know right now.

Pulido’s Kitchen & Cantina Finally Reopens

The original location of Fort Worth’s beloved Mexican restaurant reopened on June 22 at 2900 Pulido Street. Now under the ownership of Westland Restaurant Group ― Marc McBride, Gigi Howell, and Bourke Harvey have followed through on their plans to honor the familiar traditions as they continue to write the next chapter. The reasonably priced menu and singular salsa can attest to that, along with many of Pulido’s former employees who are back to work.

Aside from the slight refresh with paint, the addition of large-format photos of the restaurant’s founders, and basket weave pendant lighting, the biggest change at Pulido’s Kitchen & Cantina is to your right as you enter ― the cantina which was previously unused space, now adds tabletop seating and a full bar to the equation.

While the original purchase of Pulido’s did not ultimately include either the Benbrook or Cleburne Pulido’s locations, Howell tells PaperCity Fort Worth that they will reopen Hurst and Eastland.

“Hurst is our next project, and it should be complete in a couple of months. Then we are turning our attention to opening Margie’s.” she says.

Margie’s is another iconic eatery that the restaurant group plans to bring back to life, near their JD’s Hamburgers in Westland.

Fred’s Texas Café To Flip Burgers in Crowley

Downtown Crowley will soon get its own Fred’s at the corner of Texas Street and Main Street. It will be the first location outside of Fort Worth proper for the famous burger joint with its humble beginnings on Currie Street back in 1978. The next 4,800-square-foot restaurant will open in late spring 2025.

“This is just the beginning of a larger growth plan as the iconic restaurant aims to introduce burger enthusiasts to Fred’s flavors in North Texas and beyond,” according to a release.

When asked about the expansion plans, Fred’s Texas Cafe co-owner and operating partner Quincy Wallace said, “It has always been in the cards to take the Fred’s Texas Cafe to other Texas neighborhoods and expand beyond the place we love and currently call home. I always tell our patrons, tell me where you want us or where we need to be, and we’ll find our way there!”

So, be on the lookout for more Fred’s Texas Cafés to open in the next few years.

Enchilada’s Ole Gets Into the BBQ Game

The owner and undisputed enchilada sauce queen, Mary Patino Perez of Enchiladas Ole, alerted select media and friends of her next venture in early June via a Facebook link — making for an exciting addition to our Fort Worth restaurant news. Her new offering will be called Holy Cue Texican BBQ.

“It will be located at 2420 Forest Park, right next door to Enchilada’s Ole,” Patino tells us. “We plan to open in October.”

Her father, Gilbert Patino, will be smoking the meats, including pork butt and ribs, brisket, and even smoked hamburgers, she says. And, she is enlisting the help of her dear friend Keith “Buttons” Hicks, who is currently raising money for his own double lung transplant. Hicks is a long-time Fort Worth fixture in the restaurant business at The Rim and his own Button’s Restaurant, which used to serve up one heck of a jazz brunch.

“Keith will be working on recipes for our gourmet side dishes since great barbecue is all about the sides,” Patino says. “It will be a counter order set up, and we’ll be making our own flour tortillas in-house. Holy Cue will be a little spicy and a little different.”

Shortly she plans to provide neighborhood deliveries for both Forest Park restaurants as well as Enchilada’s Ole on Camp Bowie, saying it will provide a better experience for her delivery customers.

Drinks n’ Such Arrives Near TCU This Fall

Chef David Hollister, formerly of Gas Monkey, Dagwood’s, and Wild Acre will serve as executive chef and partner of the upcoming Drinks N’ Such. Hollister announced his newest venture in a recent Facebook post, saying it will be “located a “stone’s throw away” from the TCU campus. We’re bringing a restaurant/bar vibe unlike any other you have seen before. This is an exciting and emotional project and we can’t wait to share it with everyone coming this fall.”

Drinks N’ Such will take over the former Carter’s Coffee location at 2736 Stanley Avenue.