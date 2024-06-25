Pulido’s Fort Worth Restaurant News
July 2024 Food News – Puffy tacos remain on the menu at the recently reopened Pulido’s Kitchen & Cantina.
Quincy Wallace standing In front of the new Fred’s location in Crowley
Brisket tacos with fresh tortillas at Holy Cue
Drinks N’ Such Akaushi short rib tacos
01
05

Pulido's Kitchen & Cantina maintains family traditions while writing the next chapter.

02
05

Puffy tacos remain on the menu at the recently reopened Pulido's Kitchen & Cantina.

03
05

Quincy Wallace standing In front of the new Fred's location. (Photo by The Cooper Studio)

04
05

Brisket tacos with fresh tortillas will get smoking at the new Holy Cue when it opens in October.

05
05

Drinks N' Such has already begun previewing some of what's in store at Tinies, like these Akaushi short rib tacos.

Pulido’s Fort Worth Restaurant News
July 2024 Food News – Puffy tacos remain on the menu at the recently reopened Pulido’s Kitchen & Cantina.
Quincy Wallace standing In front of the new Fred’s location in Crowley
Brisket tacos with fresh tortillas at Holy Cue
Drinks N’ Such Akaushi short rib tacos
Restaurants / Openings

Pulido’s Makes An Epic Comeback, A Beloved Burger Joint Expands, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

Plus, New Texican BBQ and a Sports Bar Near TCU

BY // 06.25.24
Pulido's Kitchen & Cantina maintains family traditions while writing the next chapter.
Puffy tacos remain on the menu at the recently reopened Pulido's Kitchen & Cantina.
Quincy Wallace standing In front of the new Fred's location. (Photo by The Cooper Studio)
Brisket tacos with fresh tortillas will get smoking at the new Holy Cue when it opens in October.
Drinks N' Such has already begun previewing some of what's in store at Tinies, like these Akaushi short rib tacos.
1
5

Pulido's Kitchen & Cantina maintains family traditions while writing the next chapter.

2
5

Puffy tacos remain on the menu at the recently reopened Pulido's Kitchen & Cantina.

3
5

Quincy Wallace standing In front of the new Fred's location. (Photo by The Cooper Studio)

4
5

Brisket tacos with fresh tortillas will get smoking at the new Holy Cue when it opens in October.

5
5

Drinks N' Such has already begun previewing some of what's in store at Tinies, like these Akaushi short rib tacos.

In this round-up of Fort Worth food news, some famous local restaurants and restauranteurs are reopening old spots, expanding to new areas, and taking on new cuisine. Cantina cocktails, epic burgers, and awe-inspiring tacos are in your near future. Here is the Fort Worth restaurant news you need to know right now.

Pulido’s Kitchen & Cantina Finally Reopens

The original location of Fort Worth’s beloved Mexican restaurant reopened on June 22 at 2900 Pulido Street. Now under the ownership of Westland Restaurant Group ― Marc McBride, Gigi Howell, and Bourke Harvey have followed through on their plans to honor the familiar traditions as they continue to write the next chapter. The reasonably priced menu and singular salsa can attest to that, along with many of Pulido’s former employees who are back to work.

Aside from the slight refresh with paint, the addition of large-format photos of the restaurant’s founders, and basket weave pendant lighting, the biggest change at Pulido’s Kitchen & Cantina is to your right as you enter ― the cantina which was previously unused space, now adds tabletop seating and a full bar to the equation.

While the original purchase of Pulido’s did not ultimately include either the Benbrook or Cleburne Pulido’s locations, Howell tells PaperCity Fort Worth that they will reopen Hurst and Eastland.

“Hurst is our next project, and it should be complete in a couple of months. Then we are turning our attention to opening Margie’s.” she says.

Margie’s is another iconic eatery that the restaurant group plans to bring back to life, near their JD’s Hamburgers in Westland.

Celebrate 4th of July

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
Quincy Wallace standing In front of the new Fred’s location in Crowley
Quincy Wallace standing In front of the new Fred’s location. (Photo by The Cooper Studio)

Fred’s Texas Café To Flip Burgers in Crowley

Downtown Crowley will soon get its own Fred’s at the corner of Texas Street and Main Street. It will be the first location outside of Fort Worth proper for the famous burger joint with its humble beginnings on Currie Street back in 1978. The next 4,800-square-foot restaurant will open in late spring 2025.

“This is just the beginning of a larger growth plan as the iconic restaurant aims to introduce burger enthusiasts to Fred’s flavors in North Texas and beyond,” according to a release.

When asked about the expansion plans, Fred’s Texas Cafe co-owner and operating partner Quincy Wallace said, “It has always been in the cards to take the Fred’s Texas Cafe to other Texas neighborhoods and expand beyond the place we love and currently call home. I always tell our patrons, tell me where you want us or where we need to be, and we’ll find our way there!”

So, be on the lookout for more Fred’s Texas Cafés to open in the next few years.

Brisket tacos with fresh tortillas will get smoking at the new Holy Cue when it opens in October.
Brisket tacos with fresh tortillas will get smoking at the new Holy Cue when it opens in October.

Enchilada’s Ole Gets Into the BBQ Game

The owner and undisputed enchilada sauce queen, Mary Patino Perez of Enchiladas Ole, alerted select media and friends of her next venture in early June via a Facebook link — making for an exciting addition to our Fort Worth restaurant news. Her new offering will be called Holy Cue Texican BBQ.

“It will be located at 2420 Forest Park, right next door to Enchilada’s Ole,” Patino tells us. “We plan to open in October.”

Her father, Gilbert Patino, will be smoking the meats, including pork butt and ribs, brisket, and even smoked hamburgers, she says. And, she is enlisting the help of her dear friend Keith “Buttons” Hicks, who is currently raising money for his own double lung transplant. Hicks is a long-time Fort Worth fixture in the restaurant business at The Rim and his own Button’s Restaurant, which used to serve up one heck of a jazz brunch.

“Keith will be working on recipes for our gourmet side dishes since great barbecue is all about the sides,” Patino says. “It will be a counter order set up, and we’ll be making our own flour tortillas in-house. Holy Cue will be a little spicy and a little different.”

Shortly she plans to provide neighborhood deliveries for both Forest Park restaurants as well as Enchilada’s Ole on Camp Bowie, saying it will provide a better experience for her delivery customers.

Drinks N’ Such Akaushi short rib tacos
Drinks N’ Such has already begun previewing some of what’s in store at Tinies, like these Akaushi short rib tacos.

Drinks n’ Such Arrives Near TCU This Fall

Chef David Hollister, formerly of Gas Monkey, Dagwood’s, and Wild Acre will serve as executive chef and partner of the upcoming Drinks N’ Such. Hollister announced his newest venture in a recent Facebook post, saying it will be “located a “stone’s throw away” from the TCU campus. We’re bringing a restaurant/bar vibe unlike any other you have seen before. This is an exciting and emotional project and we can’t wait to share it with everyone coming this fall.”

Drinks N’ Such will take over the former Carter’s Coffee location at 2736 Stanley Avenue.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Highland Park Village Launches Its Spring 2024 Lookbook Featuring Ready-To-Wear Fashions and Accessories
Highland Park Village Launches Its Spring 2024 Lookbook Featuring Ready-To-Wear Fashions and Accessories
read full series
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
4509 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4509 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4509 Blossom Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5211 Gano Street
Northside
FOR SALE

5211 Gano Street
Houston, TX

$429,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5211 Gano Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$419,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$315,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X