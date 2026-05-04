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Salt & Straw Ice Cream to Open in the Near Southside, Don Artemio to Host Tortilla-Making Workshop, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

Plus, Our Conversation With a Leading Expert on Mexican Corn and Masa

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Salt & Straw opens its first Texas locations in Dallas and Fort Worth this spring. (Courtesy)

Salt & Straw opens its first Texas locations in Dallas and Fort Worth this spring. (Courtesy)

After caviar service and mini Mirador Margaritas, treat mom to The Lotus Cameo Ring at Forty Five Ten Fort Worth. (Photograph by Dan Padgett and Headington Cos.)

After caviar service and mini Mirador Margaritas, treat mom to The Lotus Cameo Ring at Forty Five Ten Fort Worth. (Photograph by Dan Padgett and Headington Cos.)

Throughout the entire weekend, guests can also enjoy a complimentary mini Mirador Margarita for moms — a vibrant purple hue as a playful nod to TCU’s signature color and graduation festivities. (Photography by Dan Padgett and Headington Cos.)

Throughout the entire weekend, guests can also enjoy a complimentary mini Mirador Margarita for moms — a vibrant purple hue as a playful nod to TCU’s signature color and graduation festivities. (Photography by Dan Padgett and Headington Cos.)

Nixtamalization is a traditional Mesoamerican process that soaks and cooks dried corn in an alkaline solution. (Courtesy)

Nixtamalization is a traditional Mesoamerican process that soaks and cooks dried corn in an alkaline solution. (Courtesy)

This Wednesday, Don Artemio and La Fundación Tortilla present Maíz & Nixtamalization, a hands-on cultural experience and workshop with special guest Rafael Mier. (Courtesy)

This Wednesday, Don Artemio and La Fundación Tortilla present Maíz & Nixtamalization, a hands-on cultural experience and workshop with special guest Rafael Mier. (Courtesy)

Chef Hao Tran is a local treasure. (Courtesy)

Chef Hao Tran is a local treasure. (Courtesy)

Spring is in full swing, and with Mother’s Day this weekend, we have one more spot to add to your brunch lineup. But first, a headline-worthy opening — Portland-based ice cream brand Salt & Straw is bringing its first Texas locations to North Texas this month, including a local shop at 305 W. Magnolia in Fort Worth, set to open Friday, May 22.

Salt & Straw owner Kim Malek told us earlier this year that her goal is to create “community gathering places” at her stores that feature cult-favorite flavors like Gooey Chocolate Brownie and Salted, Malted, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. With that opening on deck and upcoming culinary events at Don Artemio, Café Mirador, and elsewhere, May is shaping up to be a packed month for Fort Worth dining.

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Salt & Straw is known for its cult-favorite flavors.

Don Artemio Welcomes Corn Expert for Hands-On Tortilla Workshop

Corn sits at the center of Mexican cuisine, identity, and history. In Mayan mythology, as told in the Popol Vuh, the first humans were formed from ground corn by the gods. Maíz remains foundational across every region of Mexico, serving as the base for tortillas, tamales, atole, and a wide range of traditional dishes. This Wednesday, May 6, Don Artemio and La Fundación Tortilla present Maíz & Nixtamalization, a hands-on cultural experience and workshop with special guest Rafael Mier.

“Corn originated in Mexico eight to nine thousand years ago,” Mier tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Then is spread south to the Patagonia and north to Canada. In Mexico, it is a crucial source for nutrients, fiber, and protein.”

Fort Worth restaurant news
Nixtamalization is a traditional Mesoamerican process that soaks and cooks dried corn in an alkaline solution. (Courtesy)

As part of Wednesday’s class, Mier will explain and demonstrate nixtamalization, a traditional process that cooks corn in an alkaline solution to unlock key nutrients and improve digestibility. The method has sustained communities for centuries and remains central to Mexican cooking today.

“By using this process, we can increase the volume of food we have and increase the shelf life of our tortillas,” he says. 

Mother's Day Gifts

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Many large-scale producers rely on industrial corn flour that removes the germ and fiber, then adds gums, coloring, and other additives to replicate the texture of traditional masa. Mier advocates for a return to heirloom and indigenous corn varieties, along with additive-free production methods that preserve the grain’s natural nutritional value.

The workshop offers a deeper look at this process through a guided presentation and hands-on experience. The $150 class includes the session, a taco meal made from fresh masa, and a margarita.

Mini Mirador Margarita Fort Worth restaurant news
Throughout the entire weekend, guests can also enjoy a complimentary mini Mirador Margarita for moms — a vibrant purple hue as a playful nod to TCU’s signature color and graduation festivities. (Photography by Dan Padgett and Headington Cos.)

Café Mirador to Serve Caviar Service and Margaritas This Weekend

If you haven’t made Mother’s Day reservations yet, Café Mirador has you covered. The Cultural District’s new Forty Five Ten Fort Worth and adjoining Café Mirador have a lavish meal planned for the holiday weekend that coincides with Texas Christian University’s graduation ceremonies. Weekend offerings include classic caviar service, poached lobster tail, and fun brunch and lunch options — all served with a complimentary mini Mirador Margarita. Standout gifts at the luxury boutique include:

Café Mirador’s first themed event promises all the polish you’d expect from a Headington Companies celebration.

Austin Hope Wine Dinner at Del Frisco’s Grille

For one night only on May 21, Del Frisco’s Grille hosts a four-course dinner paired with standout selections from Austin Hope, a flagship label from the Hope Family Wines portfolio known for bold, expressive California reds. The Austin Hope Wine Dinner promises broiled shrimp scampi, pork tenderloin, hanger steak frites, and a dark chocolate mousse finale, along with five pours designed to highlight the depth and character of Paso Robles wines. Tickets run $119 per guest.

Hao Tran
Chef Hao Tran is a local treasure. (Courtesy)

Chef Hao Tran Presents Dumplings & Vines

With her Vietnamese restaurant expected to open this summer, Chef Hao Tran is keeping busy with culinary and pairing events. On May 27, Hao joins Tiffany Tobey, wine director for The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas, for an evening of handcrafted dumplings paired with Tobey’s wine selections. Each round of plates from Fort Worth’s “Dumpling Queen” offers a counterpoint of rosés, pinot noirs, chardonnays, and other thoughtfully chosen wines.

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