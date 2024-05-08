Fort Worth Finally Gets a Tacodeli, A Car Wash Transforms Into a Coffee Shop, and More Local Restaurant News

The Fort Worth food and drink scene continues to dish it up with new restaurant openings, closings, and notable changes. Here’s your latest helping of Fort Worth restaurant news.

Tacodeli Finally Arrives in Cowtown

Fort Worth’s first Tacodeli location is set to open this fall in Tanglewood (just down the strip from Local Foods Kitchen). It’s taken 25 years for this farm-to-taco taqueria to arrive in Cowtown. The Texas brand opened its first restaurant in Austin before blazing a trail across the state. Other locations include Dallas, Plano, and Houston.

“One of the most important foundations of Tacodeli was to always serve the highest quality product we can and have available to us,” says Roberto Espinosa, founder of Tacodeli — who also notes his fond memories of Fort Worth from his college days. “We crack each egg and prepare by hand all the ingredients that end up in your taco…we cook everything from scratch.”

On the farm-to-taco front ― the popular taqueria partners with local producers like Basse Farms (supplying its jalapeños), HeartBrand Beef, Vital Farms eggs, and Ralston Family Farms (for its rice).

This 2,500 square-foot space will seat 50 inside and 52 on the massive patio to be built around a long-standing tree. Heating and cooling structures will add to the all-weather dining possibilities.

A Car Wash Transforms Into a Drive-Thru Coffee Shop

The time-worn self-serve car wash at the corner of the strip center that houses Hurley House Bakery and Pak-a-Pocket sandwich shop has been completely reimagined. Now painted white and enclosed, it will soon be home to a new coffee house start-up serving the Fort Worth Country Day School crowd. Get ready for Townes Quality Grinds, with a convenient drive-thru.

The owners are Drew Boatman, Shana Shanks, and Chas Taipale. Set to open in mid-June, it will be their first coffee shop. Boatman also owns two local speakeasies (Bodega and Dirty Laundry), as well as Rusty Nickle Ice House. And he recently purchased Star Café in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

“We’ll have hot and cold coffee drinks including drips and lattes,” Boatman tells PaperCity Fort Worth. Townes, which is named after Shanks and Taipale’s son, will serve a selection of teas, lemonade and possibly wines in the near future.

“We get our custom coffees ground by local 817 Coffee Roasters, and what will set us apart is our larger food selection,” Boatman continues. “The menu is not set yet, but we plan to serve handhelds including wraps, and pitas, along with packed to-go lunches.”

A Top Sushi Spot and a New Patisserie Suffer Quick Closures

As far as Fort Worth restaurant closings go, this is a surprising one. Kyoto Hibachi & Sushi has closed. Its location across from Hulen Mall was likely the biggest hurdle to overcome.

The food was good, landing on our recent Fort Worth’s Best Sushi Restaurants list, but the menu might have been a bit ambitious. “The menu goes on for days, the special roll section alone lists some 36 different rolls. Kyoto’s interesting a la carte section includes hard-to-find items like Kumamoto oysters and live scallops,” I wrote last October.

Likewise, Trent and Dena Shaskan ended their run at 3rd Street Market recently. It opened in October of 2022 and bowed out in mid-February. Just as the restaurant signed off, the space was almost immediately inhabited by a new patisserie named 3rd Street Patissery. Those who got a taste did so only briefly, as the space is now vacant once again. It lasted less than two months. How’s that for a quick turnaround?