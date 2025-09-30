Fort Worth’s 5 Most Exciting Restaurant Openings This Fall

The future home of Buonissimo in downtown Fort Worth, where the former Avanti space is being transformed into a Venetian-inspired destination. (Courtesy)

Beverly’s Downtown is named in honor of Beverly Payne, who co-founded Cousin’s Bar-B-Q with her husband, “Boots” Payne, in Fort Worth in 1983. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth’s latest restaurant arrivals are poised to leave their mark on an already diverse and bustling dining scene. From Venetian-inspired Italian fare to chic cafés and bold Latin flavors, the city’s restaurant landscape is expanding in fresh directions.

These are the 5 Fort Worth restaurant openings we’re most excited for this fall.

Beverly’s Downtown

901 Houston Street

Around the Fire Hospitality — co-owned by Jeff Payne and Jason Cross — made waves with the opening of The Mont earlier this year. Now, the group is preparing to unveil Beverly’s Downtown, which also promises bold designs and distinctively elevated cuisine.

The interior of the subterranean Mexican restaurant is being artfully crafted by Fire Hospitality’s go-to interior designer, Kellye Raughton, while Chef Michael Arlt is drafting the menu and overseeing culinary operations, just as he did for The Mont. We’re still waiting on details about the menu, but one thing’s certain — Beverly’s Downtown is set to bring plenty of buzz when its doors open.

Buonissimo

150 Throckmorton Street

Venetian cuisine, celebrated for its rich risottos, silky polenta, and abundant seafood, offers a dining experience that is both refined and deeply satisfying. The Veneto region of northeastern Italy is the inspiration behind Buonissimo, which is set to open soon in the downtown City Place Center development. The menu that promises house-made pasta, steaks, and pizzas will lean heavily on seafood. The kitchen is headed by Chef Ferdinand Plaku, who co-owns Acquario in Keller — a restaurant famed, fittingly, for seafood and Venetian influences. We can’t wait to toss back a Venetian spritz and indulge in what Buonissimo has to offer this year.

Dos Mares Restaurant

3260 West 7th Street

With its focus on exceptional service and devotion to spreading the culinary traditions of Saltillo, Mexico, Don Artemio is a stand-out in the region. Although there’s no official opening date, every day brings us closer to seeing the opening of the restaurant’s sister concept, Dos Mares Restaurant. Headed by Chef Rodrigo Cárdenas, whose father founded the original Don Artemio in Mexico before bringing his vision to Fort Worth, the new restaurant will bring dishes such as potato-crusted sea bass with guajillo chipotle butter, grilled branzino with avocado mousse, Baja tacos, and other ocean-inspired cuisine to the Cultural District.

Café Mirador

3220 West 7th Street

Though with a smaller footprint than its Dallas flagship restaurant, Café Mirador — slated to open in Artisan Circle this fall —promises the same stunning decor, attention to detail, and refined modern American dishes that have made the original location a recurring subject of praise by PaperCity Dallas’ writers and editors over the years. While Fort Worth’s cozy offshoot (which will adjoin the upcoming Forty Five Ten boutique) will bring its own personality, we expect to see some of the favorites that defined Mirador in Dallas, from the lobster roll and salmon gravlax to the farro bowl, caviar service, and the signature Mirador Margarita.

Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse

969 Commerce Street

Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse, the modern steakhouse concept from Oklahoma-based Provision Concepts, is bringing its first Texas location to downtown Fort Worth this fall. The 8,500-square-foot restaurant will anchor the ground floor of the Deco 969 luxury apartments, offering a menu built around hand-cut steaks, pecan- and hickory-grilled seafood, and house specialties like chopped beef Wellington. Sushi and select vegan entrées round out the lineup, underscoring Broadway 10’s reputation for pairing traditional chophouse fare with unexpected touches.