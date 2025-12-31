The Bocca Osteria Romana team is preparing to launch a new concept, Felina, that will focus on Neapolitan-style pizza. (Courtesy)

Brooklyn’s will add to an already rich dining scene in Fort Worth's Near Southside neighborhood. It is one of the most anticipated new restaurants of 2026.

This year saw no shortage of buzzy new Fort Worth restaurant openings, and 2026 promises to be another standout year for Cowtown’s dining scene. From a chef-driven Vietnamese spot to an upscale Mexican restaurant opening downtown, these are the Most Anticipated New Fort Worth Restaurants Opening In 2026:

Duong DeVille

Chef Hao Tran is a local treasure — known as much for championing fellow chefs as for carving out her own singular path through pop-ups, special events, and Hao’s Grocery. In 2026, she is set to open Duong DeVille, a Vietnamese restaurant honoring the traditional food of South and Central Vietnam. Expect elevated dishes such as Bun Bo Hue (spicy noodle soup), dumplings, rice cakes with shrimp, and vegan options when Duong DeVille opens at Entrepreneur Park.

Everything will be locally sourced at the new Fort Worth restaurant that will honor the memory of Hao’s late father Ky Dinh Tran.

Felina

The Bocca Osteria Romana team is preparing to open a new restaurant called Felina that will focus on Neapolitan-style pizza. From more purist options such as the Margherita (tomatoes, creamy fior di latte, basil) to the Amatriciana (guanciale and pecorino) and Pizza Limone (lemon zest and smoked scamorza), this new Fort Worth restaurant’s menu will offer a blend of traditional and chef-driven dishes.

Felina will also host a wood-fired brick oven imported from Italy.

Madrone

We’ve eagerly followed the progress at Chef Jenna Kinard’s forthcoming new Fort Worth restaurant dubbed Madrone. The upscale Southern cuisine spot promises to be the crown jewel of the Fort Worth Public Market when it opens mid-2026. PaperCity Fort Worth recently spoke with Kinard about the menu, which she says will feature Texas wagyu tartare, deviled eggs, hamachi with mesquite bean miso, Gulf oysters, and other locally sourced dishes that will be tinged with Kinard’s signature Southeast Asian touch.

Beverly’s Downtown

The restaurant group behind The Mont is preparing to open its second restaurant in 2026 with Beverly’s Downtown. Located below ground in the Hogan Building, the space promises a subterranean dining experience unlike anything Fort Worth has seen.

The menu will focus on bold Mexican flavors, while the interior — designed by Kellye Raughton — provides an escape from the street-level bustle above.

One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern

The former home to Hot Box Biscuit Club is set to reopen under new ownership and a bold new vision. One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern will be helmed by Travis and Emma Heim. The former craft barbecue restaurant owners have a martini and pizza restaurant in mind for 313 S. Main Street in Fort Worth.

The co-owners plan to focus on Chicago thin-crust pies, also known as “tavern style.” Think crispier than traditional New York-style pizza and with a thinner crust.

Brooklyn’s

With an expansive menu and prime location on South Main Street, Brooklyn’s will add to an already rich dining scene in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neigborhood. The restaurant spans everything from elevated American food to Asian-inspired favorites. Classics like the Philly cheesesteak and originals like the bulgogi wrap are crafted to appeal to a wide range of tastes while still feeling rooted in the neighborhood.

Seared

While Fort Worth bid adieu to Pearl Snap Kolaches earlier this year, life is coming back to 4006 White Settlement Road with the forthcoming opening of Seared. The classic steakhouse will offer a prix fixe menu, decadent desserts, and high-end cocktails.

The menu will offer filet mignon, tomahawk steak, and other choice cuts at a $45 to$50 flat price, complete with a salad, a side, and unlimited fries.

Hudson House

Since debuting in Fort Worth in late 2023, Hudson House has built a devoted local following with its polished take on East Coast–inspired dining. The Vandelay Hospitality Group restaurant concept, known for its famously icy martinis and seafood-forward menu, is expanding again with a new Southlake restaurant slated to open in mid-2026 at 1131 E. Southlake Boulevard.