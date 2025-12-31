Brooklyn’s will add to an already rich dining scene in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood. It is one of the most anticipated new restaurants of 2026.
Fort Worth Public Market
Hudson House
Beverly’s Fort Worth
felina
01
05

Brooklyn’s will add to an already rich dining scene in Fort Worth's Near Southside neighborhood. It is one of the most anticipated new restaurants of 2026.

02
05

The Madrone restaurant will offer a refined dining experience inside the restored Fort Worth Public Market, featuring chef’s tasting menus focused on seasonal, local ingredients. (Courtesy)

03
05

Vandelay Hospitality Group’s Hudson House brings its signature lobster rolls, cheeseburgers, and “World’s Coldest Martini” to Southlake in 2026. (Courtesy Hudson House)

04
05

Distinctive design elements, including woven textures and natural tones, bring Beverly’s Downtown to life. (Courtesy)

05
05

The Bocca Osteria Romana team is preparing to launch a new concept, Felina, that will focus on Neapolitan-style pizza. (Courtesy)

Brooklyn’s will add to an already rich dining scene in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood. It is one of the most anticipated new restaurants of 2026.
Fort Worth Public Market
Hudson House
Beverly’s Fort Worth
felina
Restaurants / Lists

The Most Anticipated New Fort Worth Restaurants Opening In 2026

What's Coming and What Will Be Hot Next On the Cowtown Dining Scene

BY //
Brooklyn’s will add to an already rich dining scene in Fort Worth's Near Southside neighborhood. It is one of the most anticipated new restaurants of 2026.
The Madrone restaurant will offer a refined dining experience inside the restored Fort Worth Public Market, featuring chef’s tasting menus focused on seasonal, local ingredients. (Courtesy)
Vandelay Hospitality Group’s Hudson House brings its signature lobster rolls, cheeseburgers, and “World’s Coldest Martini” to Southlake in 2026. (Courtesy Hudson House)
Distinctive design elements, including woven textures and natural tones, bring Beverly’s Downtown to life.
The Bocca Osteria Romana team is preparing to launch a new concept, Felina, that will focus on Neapolitan-style pizza. (Courtesy)
1
5

Brooklyn’s will add to an already rich dining scene in Fort Worth's Near Southside neighborhood. It is one of the most anticipated new restaurants of 2026.

2
5

The Madrone restaurant will offer a refined dining experience inside the restored Fort Worth Public Market, featuring chef’s tasting menus focused on seasonal, local ingredients. (Courtesy)

3
5

Vandelay Hospitality Group’s Hudson House brings its signature lobster rolls, cheeseburgers, and “World’s Coldest Martini” to Southlake in 2026. (Courtesy Hudson House)

4
5

Distinctive design elements, including woven textures and natural tones, bring Beverly’s Downtown to life. (Courtesy)

5
5

The Bocca Osteria Romana team is preparing to launch a new concept, Felina, that will focus on Neapolitan-style pizza. (Courtesy)

This year saw no shortage of buzzy new Fort Worth restaurant openings, and 2026 promises to be another standout year for Cowtown’s dining scene. From a chef-driven Vietnamese spot to an upscale Mexican restaurant opening downtown, these are the Most Anticipated New Fort Worth Restaurants Opening In 2026:

Duong DeVille

Chef Hao Tran is a local treasure — known as much for championing fellow chefs as for carving out her own singular path through pop-ups, special events, and Hao’s Grocery. In 2026, she is set to open Duong DeVille, a Vietnamese restaurant honoring the traditional food of South and Central Vietnam. Expect elevated dishes such as Bun Bo Hue (spicy noodle soup), dumplings, rice cakes with shrimp, and vegan options when Duong DeVille opens at Entrepreneur Park.

Everything will be locally sourced at the new Fort Worth restaurant that will honor the memory of Hao’s late father Ky Dinh Tran.

Chef Hao Tran is a local treasure. (Courtesy)

Felina

The Bocca Osteria Romana team is preparing to open a new restaurant called Felina that will focus on Neapolitan-style pizza. From more purist options such as the Margherita (tomatoes, creamy fior di latte, basil) to the Amatriciana (guanciale and pecorino) and Pizza Limone (lemon zest and smoked scamorza), this new Fort Worth restaurant’s menu will offer a blend of traditional and chef-driven dishes.

Felina will also host a wood-fired brick oven imported from Italy.

Madrone

We’ve eagerly followed the progress at Chef Jenna Kinard’s forthcoming new Fort Worth restaurant dubbed Madrone. The upscale Southern cuisine spot promises to be the crown jewel of the Fort Worth Public Market when it opens mid-2026. PaperCity Fort Worth recently spoke with Kinard about the menu, which she says will feature Texas wagyu tartare, deviled eggs, hamachi with mesquite bean miso, Gulf oysters, and other locally sourced dishes that will be tinged with Kinard’s signature Southeast Asian touch.

Holiday Gift Guide

Swipe
Sparrow Interiors & Gifts
Pecos Jane Vintage
Alador Jewelry
Salt Lick BBQ
White Elm
Elysian Collective
Cowboy Pools
L. Majors Jewelers
Consuela
Teakeasy Tea
Creekhaven Inn & Spa
Refine Aesthetics
Gossamer Cashmere
Pins Mechanical Co.
VoChill
Charbonnel et Walker
Crux Climbing Center
The Beauty Way
Parker + Scott
Lanai
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025
Chef Jenna Kinard (Photo by Emily Jolliff Photography)
Chef Jenna Kinard says the past three years have seen a renewed focus on her faith and marriage with Micah Kinard. (Photo by Emily Jolliff Photography)

Beverly’s Downtown

The restaurant group behind The Mont is preparing to open its second restaurant in 2026 with Beverly’s Downtown. Located below ground in the Hogan Building, the space promises a subterranean dining experience unlike anything Fort Worth has seen.

The menu will focus on bold Mexican flavors, while the interior — designed by Kellye Raughton — provides an escape from the street-level bustle above.

Beverly’s Fort Worth
A sleek, sculptural bar anchors the subterranean setting at Beverly’s Downtown. (Courtesy)

One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern

The former home to Hot Box Biscuit Club is set to reopen under new ownership and a bold new vision. One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern will be helmed by Travis and Emma Heim. The former craft barbecue restaurant owners have a martini and pizza restaurant in mind for 313 S. Main Street in Fort Worth.

The co-owners plan to focus on Chicago thin-crust pies, also known as “tavern style.” Think crispier than traditional New York-style pizza and with a thinner crust.

Brooklyn’s

With an expansive menu and prime location on South Main Street, Brooklyn’s will add to an already rich dining scene in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neigborhood. The restaurant spans everything from elevated American food to Asian-inspired favorites. Classics like the Philly cheesesteak and originals like the bulgogi wrap are crafted to appeal to a wide range of tastes while still feeling rooted in the neighborhood.

Seared

While Fort Worth bid adieu to Pearl Snap Kolaches earlier this year, life is coming back to 4006 White Settlement Road with the forthcoming opening of Seared. The classic steakhouse will offer a prix fixe menu, decadent desserts, and high-end cocktails.

The menu will offer filet mignon, tomahawk steak, and other choice cuts at a $45 to$50 flat price, complete with a salad, a side, and unlimited fries.

Hudson House

Since debuting in Fort Worth in late 2023, Hudson House has built a devoted local following with its polished take on East Coast–inspired dining. The Vandelay Hospitality Group restaurant concept, known for its famously icy martinis and seafood-forward menu, is expanding again with a new Southlake restaurant slated to open in mid-2026 at 1131 E. Southlake Boulevard.

Hudson House
Hudson House is bringing its ice-cold martinis to Southlake.

The one for you in Houston
Partner with Us
Martha Turner Sotheby's Houston

Featured Properties

Swipe
13415 Jibstay Court
Laffite’s Cove
FOR SALE

13415 Jibstay Court
Galveston, TX

$5,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13415 Jibstay Court
2405 Richton Street
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2405 Richton Street
HOUSTON, TX

$765,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2405 Richton Street
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
3850 Glen Arbor Drive
Braes Heights Area
FOR SALE

3850 Glen Arbor Drive
Houston, TX

$700,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3850 Glen Arbor Drive
2325 Welch Street, #705
The Revere
FOR SALE

2325 Welch Street, #705
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2325 Welch Street, #705
1819 Oxford Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1819 Oxford Street
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1819 Oxford Street
2700 Wroxton
West University
FOR SALE

2700 Wroxton
West University, TX

$945,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
2700 Wroxton
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X