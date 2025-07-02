Our 5 Favorite Fort Worth Restaurants Right Now — What to Order at Duchess, Margie’s Italian Gardens, and More
Fresh Arrivals and Local Favorites That Impressed Us This SummerBY Edward Brown // 07.02.25
The Herb Crusted Salmon offers something light and delightful at Le Margot. (Courtesy)
Café Modern's Compressed Watermelon Salad layers pickled watermelon rind alongside cherry tomatoes and petite greens for a lovely, summer-friendly bite. (Photo by Edward Brown)
The eggplant parmesan at Margie's Italian Gardens won’t disappoint. (Photo by Edward Brown)
Duchess' Lucky Pig is a build-your-own taco experience. (Photo by Edward Brown)
The Grilled Bone Marrow served with fennel salad and sourdough is a rich, savory starter at Clay Pigeon Food & Drink. (From Scratch Hospitality)
Fort Worth’s dining scene is bustling with new openings expected throughout the summer and into the fall. As we await the opening of The Mont, Dos Mares, and other forthcoming dining spots, we visited five standout Fort Worth restaurants that are brand-new, debuting new summer menus, or simply remind us why they remain local favorites.
Café Modern
3200 Darnell Street
Fort Worth , TX 76107
Fort Worth’s acclaimed Café Modern recently launched a summer menu replete with seasonal fruits and vegetables, all thoughtfully crafted by executive chef Jett Mora and his team. With an emphasis on locally sourced produce and meats, several additions to the menu showcase the restaurant’s penchant for repurposing ingredients that might otherwise go to waste. The Compressed Watermelon Salad, for instance, layers pickled watermelon rind alongside cherry tomatoes and petite greens for a lovely, summer-friendly bite.
Our recommendations: Start your visit with the summer elote arancini, featuring crispy risotto bites and corn butter. It packs the right amount of heat and leaves plenty of room for other courses. Follow that with the aforementioned watermelon salad that balances salt and freshness beautifully. For your main, indulge in the spaghetti chitarra, a lively pasta dish with a lovely medley of spicy tomato and bell peppers along with squash and chickpeas.
The delightful Black Forest Tres Leches Trifle or Peach Crostata are two great ways to close out lunch or dinner at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.
Margie’s Italian Gardens
9805 Camp Bowie W Boulevard
Fort Worth , TX 76116
This local westside gem made an auspicious return recently under new ownership by Westland Restaurant Group. The cozy interior features bold red booths, nostalgic photos, and unpretentious décor that keeps the focus on the food. The new owners brought back the spirit and many menu items from the original opening in 1953.
Our recommendations: Treat yourself to the smoked tenderloin carpaccio or calamari (served with sweet orange chili sauce) and a glass of vino. If you’re in the mood for something playful, the Sloppy Giuseppe is an Italian-American spin on the classic Sloppy Joe sandwich. The eggplant parmesan won’t disappoint, and the heartier braised short-rib ragú is already a local favorite. The lemon olive oil cake, served with blueberry basil jam, is as simple as it is delightful.
Duchess at The Nobleman
503 Bryan Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76104
We recently sat down to talk to Chef Marcus Kopplin about his bold vision for Duchess, a new upscale restaurant dedicated to highlighting Texas-grown produce and locally sourced proteins. Based on an original concept developed by Chef Casey Thompson, Koppplin and his team source ingredients from the Lone Star State. Kopplin intends to rotate the menu with the changing seasons to showcase Texas flavors at their peak.
Our recommendations: Start with the fried burrata, which comes encased in a golden crust and served over velvety tomato butter. A charred lemon and green olive relish adds brightness and depth to this indulgent opener. For something lighter, the Gulf snapper crudo is a standout with thin slices of fresh snapper dressed in spicy lemon and Texas olive oil.
For the main event, try The Lucky Pig, a festive build-your-own taco experience featuring braised pork belly, housemade tortillas, and a vibrant array of toppings including chicharrón, spiced peanuts, and pickled vegetables.
Clay Pigeon Food & Drink
2731 White Settlement Road
Fort Worth, TX 76107
This summer, Clay Pigeon is offering a $50 prix fixe menu that highlights seasonal ingredients and bold, comforting flavors. The first course includes a choice between a classic summer salad or a melon and prosciutto starter. For the main course, diners can choose from Tuscan beef ragù, pan-seared salmon, or wood-grilled pork loin. Dessert options include affogato or a playful take on strawberry shortcake. The third prix fixe menu launches in about two weeks.
Our recommendations: From the regular menu, the grilled bone marrow served with fennel salad and sourdough is a rich, savory starter that’s both rustic and refined. The watermelon gazpacho offers a bright contrast, layered with red peppers, blue crab, tamarind, basil, and lime leaf for a chilled dish that screams summer. For a main, the smoked pork shank with Gouda grits, tomato jus, and shaved Grana Padano is a hearty, comforting option that showcases Clay Pigeon’s signature depth of flavor.
Le Margot
3150 S Hulen Street
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Le Margot delivers high-style French dining with a Texas accent, pairing a refined menu from Michelin-starred chef Graham Elliot and chef Felipe Armenta with one of the city’s most striking interiors. Designed by Kellye Raughton of Maven Interiors, the space sets the tone with bold elegance — chandeliers, velvet, and just the right amount of edge. The result is a buzzy, glamorous brasserie that feels equally suited for date night or a celebratory lunch.
Our recommendations: Start with the Burgundy escargot or steak tartare, both classically French and beautifully executed. For mains, the short rib bourguignon is rich and comforting, while the herb-crusted salmon offers something lighter. End with the hot fudge profiterole.