Our 5 Favorite Fort Worth Restaurants Right Now — What to Order at Duchess, Margie’s Italian Gardens, and More

Fort Worth’s acclaimed Café Modern recently launched a summer menu replete with seasonal fruits and vegetables, all thoughtfully crafted by executive chef Jett Mora and his team. With an emphasis on locally sourced produce and meats, several additions to the menu showcase the restaurant’s penchant for repurposing ingredients that might otherwise go to waste. The Compressed Watermelon Salad, for instance, layers pickled watermelon rind alongside cherry tomatoes and petite greens for a lovely, summer-friendly bite.

Our recommendations: Start your visit with the summer elote arancini, featuring crispy risotto bites and corn butter. It packs the right amount of heat and leaves plenty of room for other courses. Follow that with the aforementioned watermelon salad that balances salt and freshness beautifully. For your main, indulge in the spaghetti chitarra, a lively pasta dish with a lovely medley of spicy tomato and bell peppers along with squash and chickpeas.

The delightful Black Forest Tres Leches Trifle or Peach Crostata are two great ways to close out lunch or dinner at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.