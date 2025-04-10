4 Buzzy New Fort Worth Restaurant Openings — A Beloved Westside Spot Reopens, South African Cuisine, and More

Chef Francisco “Paco” Islas says his inventive take on birria ramen, which incorporates miso paste, will be a popular order. (Courtesy)

Spring has officially arrived, bringing a fresh wave of culinary openings across Fort Worth. From the revival of cherished local institutions to globally inspired newcomers, the city’s latest dining and social destinations offer elevated experiences for every palate. Here’s a curated look at the most notable new Fort Worth restaurant openings.

Margie’s Italian Gardens

9805 Camp Bowie West Blvd

Recently reopened by Westland Restaurant Group (and one of the 10 Fort Worth Restaurant Openings We’re Most Excited For in 2025), Margie’s Italian Gardens blends classic charm with fresh energy on Westland’s West Side. The newly renovated space features bright red booths, wide clean walls, and nostalgic photos, including one of founder Margie Walters beaming with pride. The updated menu honors Italian tradition with favorites like calamari and lasagna, plus bold new dishes like braised short-rib ragu. Our top picks are the paper-thin Italian cracker topped with sun-dried tomato mascarpone, the indulgent eggplant Parmesan, or the lemon olive oil cake, finished with a blueberry basil jam.

The Yard at Bowie House

3700 Camp Bowie Blvd

The newest addition to Bowie House, The Yard at Bowie House, opened just in time for patio season. The inviting open-air concept blends casual elegance with local flavor. Order craft cocktails and seasonal shareable bites from the walk-in-only menu. We recommend the whipped feta toast, layered with harissa, Medjool date, and pistachio, and the fire-roasted corn, loaded with chermoula, Aleppo, and crumbled feta. On Thursdays, enjoy weekly performances from Fort Worth’s own Rance Tyler.

Shōgun Taqueria

1508 W Magnolia Avenue

Chef Francisco “Paco” Islas has transformed his former Paco’s Mexican Cuisine space on West Magnolia Avenue into Shōgun Taqueria, a bold Japanese-Mexican fusion restaurant. One of many standouts, the birria ramen, is made with a rich miso-based consomé and topped with bamboo shoots, cilantro, Korean pepper, and a soft-boiled egg. Islas says Cowtown is more than ready for an adventurous addition to its restaurant scene.

Karino’s Piri Piri Chicken

1229 8th Avenue

Karino’s Piri Piri Chicken recently opened at Funkytown Food Hall. The menu showcases South African favorites influenced by European, African, and Indian-Pakistani culinary traditions. The fried halloumi — a firm, salty cheese that’s crisped to perfection and drizzled with tangy balsamic reduction — is a great opener. We recommend the Bunny Chow, a lovely stew served in a hollowed-out loaf of bread that, despite its name, is mercifully rabbit-free. For dessert, the creamy and sweet Malva pudding hits every note.