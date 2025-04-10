Fort Worth restaurant openings Margie’s
Fort Worth restaurant openings Margie’s
Karino’s Piri Piri Chicken
Karino’s Piri Piri Chicken
Karino’s Piri Piri Chicken
The Yard Fort Worth restaurant openings
BOW_Public-Spaces_Courtyard_2132_Fnl_WebSize
Shogun Fort Worth
01
08

Margie’s eggplant Parmesan is perfectly crisp on the outside and layered with rich, comforting flavor. (Photo by Edward Brown)

02
08

One delightful Margie's Italian Gardens opener, the Italian Cracker, comes with sun-dried tomato mascarpone for a bright, savory bite. (Photo by Edward Brown)

03
08

The fried halloumi at Karino's comes topped with drizzles of balsamic vinegar for a rich, salty, and delicious experience. (Photo by Edward Brown)

04
08

At Karino's, The Bunny Chow is a hearty South African stew served in a hollowed-out loaf of bread and packed with bold, comforting flavor. (Photo by Edward Brown)

05
08

The Malva pudding at Karino's is warm, creamy, and drenched in sweet sauce. (Photo by Edward Brown)

06
08

From the walk-in-only menu, try the Whipped Feta Toast with harissa and Medjool date, or the Fire Roasted Corn topped with chermoula, Aleppo, and crumbled feta. (Courtesy)

07
08

The newest addition to Bowie House, The Yard, blends casual elegance with local flavor in a breezy, open-air setting. (Courtesy)

08
08

Chef Francisco “Paco” Islas says his inventive take on birria ramen, which incorporates miso paste, will be a popular order. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth restaurant openings Margie’s
Fort Worth restaurant openings Margie’s
Karino’s Piri Piri Chicken
Karino’s Piri Piri Chicken
Karino’s Piri Piri Chicken
The Yard Fort Worth restaurant openings
BOW_Public-Spaces_Courtyard_2132_Fnl_WebSize
Shogun Fort Worth
Restaurants / Openings

4 Buzzy New Fort Worth Restaurant Openings — A Beloved Westside Spot Reopens, South African Cuisine, and More

Where to Eat in Cowtown Right Now

BY // 04.10.25
Margie’s eggplant Parmesan is perfectly crisp on the outside and layered with rich, comforting flavor. (Photo by Edward Brown)
One delightful Margie's Italian Gardens opener, the Italian Cracker, comes with sun-dried tomato mascarpone for a bright, savory bite. (Photo by Edward Brown)
The fried halloumi at Karino's comes topped with drizzles of balsamic vinegar for a rich, salty, and delicious experience. (Photo by Edward Brown)
At Karino's, The Bunny Chow is a hearty South African stew served in a hollowed-out loaf of bread and packed with bold, comforting flavor. (Photo by Edward Brown)
The Malva pudding at Karino's is warm, creamy, and drenched in sweet sauce. (Photo by Edward Brown)
From the walk-in-only menu, try the Whipped Feta Toast with harissa and Medjool date, or the Fire Roasted Corn topped with chermoula, Aleppo, and crumbled feta. (Courtesy)
The newest addition to Bowie House, The Yard, blends casual elegance with local flavor in a breezy, open-air setting. (Courtesy)
Chef Francisco “Paco” Islas says his inventive take on birria ramen, which incorporates miso paste, will be a popular order. (Courtesy)
1
8

Margie’s eggplant Parmesan is perfectly crisp on the outside and layered with rich, comforting flavor. (Photo by Edward Brown)

2
8

One delightful Margie's Italian Gardens opener, the Italian Cracker, comes with sun-dried tomato mascarpone for a bright, savory bite. (Photo by Edward Brown)

3
8

The fried halloumi at Karino's comes topped with drizzles of balsamic vinegar for a rich, salty, and delicious experience. (Photo by Edward Brown)

4
8

At Karino's, The Bunny Chow is a hearty South African stew served in a hollowed-out loaf of bread and packed with bold, comforting flavor. (Photo by Edward Brown)

5
8

The Malva pudding at Karino's is warm, creamy, and drenched in sweet sauce. (Photo by Edward Brown)

6
8

From the walk-in-only menu, try the Whipped Feta Toast with harissa and Medjool date, or the Fire Roasted Corn topped with chermoula, Aleppo, and crumbled feta. (Courtesy)

7
8

The newest addition to Bowie House, The Yard, blends casual elegance with local flavor in a breezy, open-air setting. (Courtesy)

8
8

Chef Francisco “Paco” Islas says his inventive take on birria ramen, which incorporates miso paste, will be a popular order. (Courtesy)

Spring has officially arrived, bringing a fresh wave of culinary openings across Fort Worth. From the revival of cherished local institutions to globally inspired newcomers, the city’s latest dining and social destinations offer elevated experiences for every palate. Here’s a curated look at the most notable new Fort Worth restaurant openings.

Margie’s Italian Gardens

9805 Camp Bowie West Blvd

Recently reopened by Westland Restaurant Group (and one of the 10 Fort Worth Restaurant Openings We’re Most Excited For in 2025), Margie’s Italian Gardens blends classic charm with fresh energy on Westland’s West Side. The newly renovated space features bright red booths, wide clean walls, and nostalgic photos, including one of founder Margie Walters beaming with pride. The updated menu honors Italian tradition with favorites like calamari and lasagna, plus bold new dishes like braised short-rib ragu. Our top picks are the paper-thin Italian cracker topped with sun-dried tomato mascarpone, the indulgent eggplant Parmesan, or the lemon olive oil cake, finished with a blueberry basil jam.

new Fort Worth restaurant openings The Yard
The newest addition to Bowie House, The Yard, blends casual elegance with local flavor in a breezy, open-air setting. (Courtesy)

The Yard at Bowie House

3700 Camp Bowie Blvd

The newest addition to Bowie House, The Yard at Bowie House, opened just in time for patio season. The inviting open-air concept blends casual elegance with local flavor. Order craft cocktails and seasonal shareable bites from the walk-in-only menu. We recommend the whipped feta toast, layered with harissa, Medjool date, and pistachio, and the fire-roasted corn, loaded with chermoula, Aleppo, and crumbled feta. On Thursdays, enjoy weekly performances from Fort Worth’s own Rance Tyler.

Shogun Fort Worth
Chef Francisco “Paco” Islas says his inventive take on birria ramen, which incorporates miso paste, will be a popular order. (Courtesy)

Shōgun Taqueria

1508 W Magnolia Avenue

Easter Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025

Chef Francisco “Paco” Islas has transformed his former Paco’s Mexican Cuisine space on West Magnolia Avenue into Shōgun Taqueria, a bold Japanese-Mexican fusion restaurant. One of many standouts, the birria ramen, is made with a rich miso-based consomé and topped with bamboo shoots, cilantro, Korean pepper, and a soft-boiled egg. Islas says Cowtown is more than ready for an adventurous addition to its restaurant scene.

Fort Worth restaurant openings Margie's
The fried halloumi comes topped with drizzles of balsamic vinegar for a rich, salty, and delicious experience. (Photo by Edward Brown)

Karino’s Piri Piri Chicken

1229 8th Avenue

Karino’s Piri Piri Chicken recently opened at Funkytown Food Hall. The menu showcases South African favorites influenced by European, African, and Indian-Pakistani culinary traditions. The fried halloumi — a firm, salty cheese that’s crisped to perfection and drizzled with tangy balsamic reduction — is a great opener. We recommend the Bunny Chow, a lovely stew served in a hollowed-out loaf of bread that, despite its name, is mercifully rabbit-free. For dessert, the creamy and sweet Malva pudding hits every note.

FOREGROUND_PAPERCITY

Featured Properties

Swipe
25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
Katy, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
4812 Holly Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4812 Holly Street
Bellaire, TX

$8,600 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4812 Holly Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$346,888 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
814 Reinicke Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

814 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
814 Reinicke Street
14011 Old Gruene Court
Rock Creek, Cypress
FOR SALE

14011 Old Gruene Court
Cypress, TX

$1,399,000 Learn More about this property
Katie Aguilar
This property is listed by: Katie Aguilar (832) 725-9616 Email Realtor
14011 Old Gruene Court
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
11838 Apple Harvest Lane
Alder Trails | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

11838 Apple Harvest Lane
Cypress, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
11838 Apple Harvest Lane
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$499,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$190,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
201 Vanderpool Ln #117
Woodstone
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Ln #117
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Ln #117
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
279 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Bend
FOR SALE

279 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
279 Sugarberry Circle
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
2119 Parker Grove Drive
Pomona
FOR SALE

2119 Parker Grove Drive
Manvel, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
2119 Parker Grove Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$929,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$227,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$529,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
7447 Brompton Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

7447 Brompton Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
7447 Brompton Street
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$307,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
2208 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2208 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2208 Arlington Street
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Westchase Forest
FOR SALE

9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Houston, TX

$164,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
15719 Foxgate Road
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

15719 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15719 Foxgate Road
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
2414 Cochran Street
Cochran Estates, Northside
FOR SALE

2414 Cochran Street
Houston, TX

$332,500 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2414 Cochran Street
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,649,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Sunterra
FOR SALE

27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Katy, TX

$376,250 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$155,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
3931 Gramercy Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3931 Gramercy Street
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3931 Gramercy Street
6710 La Puente Drive
Mission Bend
FOR SALE

6710 La Puente Drive
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
6710 La Puente Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X