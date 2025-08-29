Cobia (Photo by The Mont )
Restaurants / Openings

Our Favorite Fort Worth Restaurants Right Now — What to Order at The Mont, Revamped Cattlemen’s Steak House, and More

From Renovated Cowtown Icons to Fresh Openings, These Hot Spots Are Worth a Visit

BY //
The roasted cobia at The Mont comes golden-seared over summer beans and charred lettuce, finished with a savory chicken jus. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Heading into fall, Cowtown’s dining scene is brimming with fresh restaurant openings and long-time favorites returning after renovations. Whether you are in the mood for a refined evening out in a stunning setting or savor the smoky flavor of charcoal-grilled cuts of chicken and beef, these three Fort Worth restaurants deserve a spot at the top of your list.

The Mont

4729 Saint Amand Circle

Every detail at The Mont has been thoughtfully designed to make dining feel like an occasion. From the resplendent decor — curated by interior designer Kellye Raughton — to the menu concept by Chef Michael Arlt, no detail has been overlooked. There’s a playfulness to the restaurant that sets The Mont apart from other upscale Fort Worth restaurants. From the light pop music drifting overhead to the 1960s-themed suits worn by the waitstaff, the space exudes levity even as the drinks and courses are executed with precision.

The menu features small plates, seafood selections, premium steaks, and main courses. The Freezer Martini, a lovely blend of Botanist Gin, Carpano dry vermouth, bitters, and lemon peel, is a light, citrusy opener. We recommend the cobia, a golden-seared cut of fish resting over a bed of tender summer beans and charred lettuce. The smoky edges of the leaves contrast with the delicate cobia, while the chicken jus adds savory depth.

Ichiro Izakaya Yakitori
Ichiro Izakaya Yakitori Diner and Bar

401 Bryan Avenue, Unit 109

Yakitori, the traditional Japanese style of grilling chicken over charcoal, is central to the menu at Ichiro Izakaya Yakitori Diner and Bar, which recently opened on the Near Southside. The shotgun-style restaurant feels intimate, with just four booths, a communal table facing the open kitchen, and a single large table anchoring the far end of the room.

On a recent visit, we enjoyed the Toki Highball, a light mix of soda water and Japanese whisky that was refreshingly delicious. We also recommend the seared salmon, Mune (grilled chicken breast), Sasami (poultry tenderloin), and sweet soy marinated ribeye. When the salmon is brought out, the waitstaff uses a torch to melt the spicy mayo across the soft and mild fish. Each skewer of yakitori chicken carries the deep, smoky imprint of the charcoal, while the meat remains tender and juicy from first bite to last.

Cattlemen’s Steak House

2458 N Main Street

Cattlemen’s Steak House has emerged from its multimillion-dollar renovation with an all-new interior. Inside, the newly renovated dining room glows under a centerpiece chandelier of globe lights, its warm wood-paneled ceiling and exposed beams giving the space a rustic polish. Leather booths line the walls beneath historic Stockyards photography, while dark wood tables and brass-accented chairs fill the room.

And the transformation isn’t over. The exclusive Cattlemen’s Club, a members-only dining and social space envisioned by Fort Worth’s own Taylor Sheridan, is set to open this fall. While the steakhouse’s renovation has transformed the space, the menu remains rooted in its classic offerings, with only subtle updates to the dining offerings.

We recommend the Wrangler Calamari, which comes lightly breaded and paired with fried jalapeños, tartar, and marinara for a mix of heat and tang. The Wagyu Meatballs are another standout. The meat is rich and tender, and the cheesy polenta beneath adds a smoky depth that pairs beautifully with the spicy marinara and parmesan.

