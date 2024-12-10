The 10 Best Restaurants in Fort Worth’s Stockyards — Where to Eat in and Around Mule Alley

With an enviable view of the Stockyards, Ático is a vibrant rooftop tapas bar that channels the lively spirit of Barcelona. Highlights from the menu include cockles with fideos and chorizo, the decadent seared foie gras con cinco cebollas, and the Iberico Secreto, featuring tender pork shoulder with chimichurri sauce. Blending Spanish mission-style design with an open-air ambiance, Ático delivers a dining experience where history, culture, and distinctive cuisine come together seamlessly.