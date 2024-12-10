The 10 Best Restaurants in Fort Worth’s Stockyards — Where to Eat in and Around Mule Alley
From Texas Cuisine to Upscale International Fare, This Northside District Has It AllBY Edward Brown // 12.10.24
Chef Marcus Paslay's Provender Hall brings fresh seafood, classic Texas cuisine, and superlative cocktails to Mule Alley. (Courtesy)
97 West Kitchen & Bar serves elevated ranch classics. (Courtesy)
Indulge in tradition at Caterina's in the Stockyards. (Courtesy)
Vibrant flavors shine at Fort Worth's Paloma Suerte.
The Brand Room is a rustic steakhouse with a cozy ambiance. (Courtesy)
Chef Tim Love's Lonesome Dove embodies the spirit of the American West. (Courtesy)
Enjoy an enviable view of the Stockyards and tapas at Ático. (Courtesy)
Pull up a lawn chair and stay a while at Second Rodeo Brewing.
The recently revamped Star Cafe and Cocktails offers weekly specials crafted by Chef Victor Villarreal. (Courtesy)
Smoked meats are a perennial favorite at H3 Ranch. (Courtesy)
Fort Worth’s Stockyards blend modern Western sophistication with deep-rooted traditions. The northside district, long famed as a destination for perfectly prepared steak, now boasts a wide range of cuisine options, from Latin to Mediterranean and, yes, cowboy cuisine. Here are our 10 favorite restaurants in Fort Worth’s Stockyards.
Building on the Stockyards’ legacy of bold innovation, 97 West Kitchen & Bar at Hotel Drover reimagines Texas cuisine with elevated ranch classics and modern Southern comfort foods. Led by Executive Chef Grant Morgan, this upscale eatery offers notable plates like pecan smoked salmon with sweet potato purée and hot honey chili butter alongside the indulgent New York chicken fried steak, making it an ideal spot for a spirited meal with friends or family.
Paloma Suerte
122 E Exchange Avenue Suite 280
Fort Worth , TX 76164 | Map
Since its launch in 2022, Paloma Suerte has become a standout in Fort Worth’s rich Tex-Mex dining scene. Vibrant flavors shine in favorites like Queso Emergency, a queso blanco topped with tomatoes, chilies, lime, avocado, and smoked brisket, and the indulgent brisket-wrapped jalapeños, stuffed with cheese and wrapped in crispy bacon. From tangy shrimp aguachiles to comforting daily pozole, this hotspot delivers a truly unforgettable dining experience.
Caterina’s
128 E Exchange Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76164 | Map
This Mule Alley escape invites guests to indulge in tradition with every bite. Signature dishes include the veal cheek agnolotti, dressed in sage brown butter, and the showstopping veal chop parmesan, layered with mozzarella and marinara. Each dish reflects authenticity and refined elegance, from lighter options like escolar crudo with citrus granita to hearty favorites like spaghetti carbonara.
The Brand Room is a hidden gem in Fort Worth’s iconic Stockyards, offering an unpretentious yet charming dining experience. Nestled in a historic building that once served as a custom boot shop and later as a private club during the filming of 1883, this rustic steakhouse boasts a cozy ambiance. Signature dishes include wood-fired ribeyes, poblano-cream tenderloin, and fork-tender chicken fried steak.
Lonesome Dove
2299 Lonesome Dove Rd
Southlake, TX 76092 | Map
Chef Tim Love opened Lonesome Dove in 2000 with the vision of creating a world-class restaurant that embodies the spirit of the American West — a vision that continues to thrive decades later. This celebrated establishment blends bold flavors and unique ingredients with refined flair. Signature dishes include rabbit-rattlesnake sausage with manchego rosti and crème fraîche, Montana bison ribeye, and the adventurous wagyu tomahawk ribeye accompanied by wild mushroom-truffle orzo.
Provender Hall
122 E Exchange Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76164 | Map
At Provender Hall, Chef Marcus Paslay blends the rustic traditions of an American grill and smokehouse with modern sophistication. Standout dishes include Grilled Trout Hoppin’ John, featuring black-eyed peas, tomato, jalapeño, and grilled lemon, alongside creative starters like pork rinds, served with chili-lime salt and white BBQ sauce.
With an enviable view of the Stockyards, Ático is a vibrant rooftop tapas bar that channels the lively spirit of Barcelona. Highlights from the menu include cockles with fideos and chorizo, the decadent seared foie gras con cinco cebollas, and the Iberico Secreto, featuring tender pork shoulder with chimichurri sauce. Blending Spanish mission-style design with an open-air ambiance, Ático delivers a dining experience where history, culture, and distinctive cuisine come together seamlessly.
This favorite Fort Worth brewery and restaurant combines Texas charm, flavorful eats, and a lively atmosphere with three live music shows every day. The menu features bold wing options in flavors like whiskey pickle and chicken n’ waffles, alongside heartier favorites such as smash burgers and loaded nachos. Whether you’re savoring crispy fries, sipping craft brews under the retractable roof, or enjoying live performances, this spot promises an unforgettable Stockyards experience.
Star Cafe and Cocktails
111 W Exchange Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76164 | Map
A Stockyards icon for nearly 90 years, Star Cafe and Cocktails serves up comfort classics like chicken fried steak and the loaded Star Burger. Chef Victor Villarreal brings creative flair with occasional specials like New Zealand lamb chops and bacon-wrapped meatloaf with bourbon gravy, while an expanded cocktail menu adds a modern twist to this historic favorite.
H3 Ranch
109 E Exchange Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76164 | Map
Rooted in the rich history of Fort Worth and the Old West, H3 Ranch blends hearty meals with warm hospitality. Enjoy spit-roasted pig, prime rib, and ribs with their famous sauce. Other favorites include H3 Ranch’s rainbow trout, chicken, and more — all cooked over a live hickory wood grill in a casually upscale Western atmosphere.