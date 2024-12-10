fbpx
Provender Hall Fort Worth
97 west
Caterina’s
Paloma Suerte
The Brand Room Fort Worth
Lonesome Dove Fort Worth
Ático Fort Worth Stockyards Restaurants
Second Rodeo – pull up a lawn chair and stay a while.
Star Cafe Fort Worth
H3 Ranch Fort Worth
01
10

Chef Marcus Paslay's Provender Hall brings fresh seafood, classic Texas cuisine, and superlative cocktails to Mule Alley. (Courtesy)

02
10

97 West Kitchen & Bar serves elevated ranch classics. (Courtesy)

03
10

Indulge in tradition at Caterina's in the Stockyards. (Courtesy)

04
10

Vibrant flavors shine at Fort Worth's Paloma Suerte.

05
10

The Brand Room is a rustic steakhouse with a cozy ambiance. (Courtesy)

06
10

Chef Tim Love's Lonesome Dove embodies the spirit of the American West. (Courtesy)

07
10

Enjoy an enviable view of the Stockyards and tapas at Ático. (Courtesy)

08
10

Pull up a lawn chair and stay a while at Second Rodeo Brewing.

09
10

The recently revamped Star Cafe and Cocktails offers weekly specials crafted by Chef Victor Villarreal. (Courtesy)

10
10

Smoked meats are a perennial favorite at H3 Ranch. (Courtesy)

Provender Hall Fort Worth
97 west
Caterina’s
Paloma Suerte
The Brand Room Fort Worth
Lonesome Dove Fort Worth
Ático Fort Worth Stockyards Restaurants
Second Rodeo – pull up a lawn chair and stay a while.
Star Cafe Fort Worth
H3 Ranch Fort Worth
Restaurants / Lists

The 10 Best Restaurants in Fort Worth’s Stockyards — Where to Eat in and Around Mule Alley

From Texas Cuisine to Upscale International Fare, This Northside District Has It All

BY // 12.10.24
Chef Marcus Paslay's Provender Hall brings fresh seafood, classic Texas cuisine, and superlative cocktails to Mule Alley. (Courtesy)
97 West Kitchen & Bar serves elevated ranch classics. (Courtesy)
Indulge in tradition at Caterina's in the Stockyards. (Courtesy)
Vibrant flavors shine at Fort Worth's Paloma Suerte.
The Brand Room is a rustic steakhouse with a cozy ambiance. (Courtesy)
Chef Tim Love's Lonesome Dove embodies the spirit of the American West. (Courtesy)
Enjoy an enviable view of the Stockyards and tapas at Ático. (Courtesy)
Pull up a lawn chair and stay a while at Second Rodeo Brewing.
The recently revamped Star Cafe and Cocktails offers weekly specials crafted by Chef Victor Villarreal. (Courtesy)
Smoked meats are a perennial favorite at H3 Ranch. (Courtesy)
1
10

Chef Marcus Paslay's Provender Hall brings fresh seafood, classic Texas cuisine, and superlative cocktails to Mule Alley. (Courtesy)

2
10

97 West Kitchen & Bar serves elevated ranch classics. (Courtesy)

3
10

Indulge in tradition at Caterina's in the Stockyards. (Courtesy)

4
10

Vibrant flavors shine at Fort Worth's Paloma Suerte.

5
10

The Brand Room is a rustic steakhouse with a cozy ambiance. (Courtesy)

6
10

Chef Tim Love's Lonesome Dove embodies the spirit of the American West. (Courtesy)

7
10

Enjoy an enviable view of the Stockyards and tapas at Ático. (Courtesy)

8
10

Pull up a lawn chair and stay a while at Second Rodeo Brewing.

9
10

The recently revamped Star Cafe and Cocktails offers weekly specials crafted by Chef Victor Villarreal. (Courtesy)

10
10

Smoked meats are a perennial favorite at H3 Ranch. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth’s Stockyards blend modern Western sophistication with deep-rooted traditions. The northside district, long famed as a destination for perfectly prepared steak, now boasts a wide range of cuisine options, from Latin to Mediterranean and, yes, cowboy cuisine. Here are our 10 favorite restaurants in Fort Worth’s Stockyards.

Hotel Drover

200 Mule Alley
Fort Worth, TX  |  Map

 

Website

97 west

97 West Kitchen & Bar serves elevated ranch classics in the Stockyards. (Courtesy)

Building on the Stockyards’ legacy of bold innovation, 97 West Kitchen & Bar at Hotel Drover reimagines Texas cuisine with elevated ranch classics and modern Southern comfort foods. Led by Executive Chef Grant Morgan, this upscale eatery offers notable plates like pecan smoked salmon with sweet potato purée and hot honey chili butter alongside the indulgent New York chicken fried steak, making it an ideal spot for a spirited meal with friends or family.

Paloma Suerte

122 E Exchange Avenue Suite 280
Fort Worth , TX 76164  |  Map

 

682-267-0414

Website

Paloma Suerte

Vibrant flavors shine at Fort Worth's Paloma Suerte.

Since its launch in 2022, Paloma Suerte has become a standout in Fort Worth’s rich Tex-Mex dining scene. Vibrant flavors shine in favorites like Queso Emergency, a queso blanco topped with tomatoes, chilies, lime, avocado, and smoked brisket, and the indulgent brisket-wrapped jalapeños, stuffed with cheese and wrapped in crispy bacon. From tangy shrimp aguachiles to comforting daily pozole, this hotspot delivers a truly unforgettable dining experience.

Caterina’s

128 E Exchange Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76164  |  Map

 

682-267-0812

Website

Caterina’s

Indulge in tradition at Caterina's in the Stockyards. (Courtesy)

This Mule Alley escape invites guests to indulge in tradition with every bite. Signature dishes include the veal cheek agnolotti, dressed in sage brown butter, and the showstopping veal chop parmesan, layered with mozzarella and marinara. Each dish reflects authenticity and refined elegance, from lighter options like escolar crudo with citrus granita to hearty favorites like spaghetti carbonara.

The Brand Room

212 W Exchange Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76164  |  Map

 

Website

The Brand Room Fort Worth

The Brand Room is a rustic steakhouse with a cozy ambiance. (Courtesy)

The Brand Room is a hidden gem in Fort Worth’s iconic Stockyards, offering an unpretentious yet charming dining experience. Nestled in a historic building that once served as a custom boot shop and later as a private club during the filming of 1883, this rustic steakhouse boasts a cozy ambiance. Signature dishes include wood-fired ribeyes, poblano-cream tenderloin, and fork-tender chicken fried steak.

Lonesome Dove

2299 Lonesome Dove Rd
Southlake, TX 76092  |  Map

 

817-329-1100

Website

Lonesome Dove Fort Worth

Chef Tim Love's Lonesome Dove embodies the spirit of the American West. (Courtesy)

Chef Tim Love opened Lonesome Dove in 2000 with the vision of creating a world-class restaurant that embodies the spirit of the American West — a vision that continues to thrive decades later. This celebrated establishment blends bold flavors and unique ingredients with refined flair. Signature dishes include rabbit-rattlesnake sausage with manchego rosti and crème fraîche, Montana bison ribeye, and the adventurous wagyu tomahawk ribeye accompanied by wild mushroom-truffle orzo.

Provender Hall

122 E Exchange Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76164  |  Map

 

817-782-9170

Website

Provender Hall Fort Worth

Chef Marcus Paslay's Provender Hall brings fresh seafood, classic Texas cuisine, and superlative cocktails to Mule Alley. (Courtesy)

At Provender Hall, Chef Marcus Paslay blends the rustic traditions of an American grill and smokehouse with modern sophistication. Standout dishes include Grilled Trout Hoppin’ John, featuring black-eyed peas, tomato, jalapeño, and grilled lemon, alongside creative starters like pork rinds, served with chili-lime salt and white BBQ sauce.

Ático

2315 N Main Street
Fort Worth , TX 76164  |  Map

 

Website

Ático Fort Worth Stockyards Restaurants

Enjoy an enviable view of the Stockyards and tapas at Ático. (Courtesy)

With an enviable view of the Stockyards, Ático is a vibrant rooftop tapas bar that channels the lively spirit of Barcelona. Highlights from the menu include cockles with fideos and chorizo, the decadent seared foie gras con cinco cebollas, and the Iberico Secreto, featuring tender pork shoulder with chimichurri sauce. Blending Spanish mission-style design with an open-air ambiance, Ático delivers a dining experience where history, culture, and distinctive cuisine come together seamlessly.

Second Rodeo Brewing

122 E. Exchange Avenue, Suite 340
Fort Worth, TX 76164  |  Map

 

Website

Second Rodeo – pull up a lawn chair and stay a while.

Pull up a lawn chair and stay a while at Second Rodeo Brewing.

This favorite Fort Worth brewery and restaurant combines Texas charm, flavorful eats, and a lively atmosphere with three live music shows every day. The menu features bold wing options in flavors like whiskey pickle and chicken n’ waffles, alongside heartier favorites such as smash burgers and loaded nachos. Whether you’re savoring crispy fries, sipping craft brews under the retractable roof, or enjoying live performances, this spot promises an unforgettable Stockyards experience.

Star Cafe and Cocktails

111 W Exchange Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76164  |  Map

 

817-624-8701

Website

Star Cafe Fort Worth

The recently revamped Star Cafe and Cocktails offers weekly specials crafted by Chef Victor Villarreal. (Courtesy)

A Stockyards icon for nearly 90 years, Star Cafe and Cocktails serves up comfort classics like chicken fried steak and the loaded Star Burger. Chef Victor Villarreal brings creative flair with occasional specials like New Zealand lamb chops and bacon-wrapped meatloaf with bourbon gravy, while an expanded cocktail menu adds a modern twist to this historic favorite.

H3 Ranch

109 E Exchange Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76164  |  Map

 

817-624-1246

Website

H3 Ranch Fort Worth

Smoked meats are a perennial favorite at H3 Ranch. (Courtesy)

Rooted in the rich history of Fort Worth and the Old West, H3 Ranch blends hearty meals with warm hospitality. Enjoy spit-roasted pig, prime rib, and ribs with their famous sauce. Other favorites include H3 Ranch’s rainbow trout, chicken, and more — all cooked over a live hickory wood grill in a casually upscale Western atmosphere.

Featured Events
Montage at JW Marriott

Locally Sourced, Luxury Rooted.

Dine with us

Featured Properties

Swipe
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
Barton Hills
FOR SALE

2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
1905 Century Farms Road.
ROUND TOP
FOR SALE

1905 Century Farms Road.
Burton, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Shannon Ayres (415) 819-8529 Email Realtor
1905 Century Farms Road.
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
NORTH CENTRAL
FOR SALE

1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Kathleen Magat (650) 291-7516 Email Realtor
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
1105 Oak Hurst Rd.
FOR SALE

1105 Oak Hurst Rd.
Austin, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
1105 Oak Hurst Rd.
2712 Maria Anna Rd.
Tarrytown
FOR SALE

2712 Maria Anna Rd.
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
2712 Maria Anna Rd.
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
Balcones
FOR SALE

4203 BALCONES DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Spanish Oaks
FOR SALE

5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Presented by The Agency Austin
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X