Dine in or take Thanksgiving dinner home from The Shops at Clearfork through a sumptuous feast offered by B&B Butchers. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

The Capital Grille will welcome guests on Thanksgiving Day with a dinner featuring slow-roasted turkey with gravy, brioche sage stuffing, green beans, and cranberry-pear chutney. (Courtesy)

Hotel Drover's 97 West Kitchen & Bar will offer a four-course meal for Turkey Day. (Courtesy)

Chef Preston Paine and his team at The Crescent Hotel have a special two-hour dining experience in store for Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Jason Dewey)

James Beard Award finalist Don Artemio elevates Northeast Mexican cuisine in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

Two of Arlington's sleekest dining rooms — Cut & Bourbon at Live! by Loews and Farena at Loews Arlington Hotel — turn Thanksgiving Day 2025 into an indulgent affair. (Courtesy)

Though The Mont will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, guests are invited to visit throughout the week to enjoy this thoughtfully curated menu that captures the richness of the season. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

SusieCakes is also offering a festive Cranberry Orange Cake made with hand-squeezed orange juice topped with a rich orange glaze. (Courtesy)

Where to Eat in Fort Worth For Thanksgiving — Your Turkey Day Restaurant Guide

Indulge in These Local Holiday Meals By Dining In or Ordering To-Go

Thanksgiving Day is a time to gather with friends and family, whether it’s through an annual tradition at home or a festive meal out on the town. Fort Worth’s top restaurants are already preparing to welcome guests for both dine-in feasts and meals to go. With Turkey Day less than a month away, here are some of the best local spots offering chef-prepared holiday meals — without the hassle of cooking or cleanup.

B&B Butchers

Dine in or take Thanksgiving dinner home from The Shops at Clearfork through a sumptuous feast offered by B&B Butchers. Guests can enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving menu ($90 per adult, $35 for kids 11 and under) featuring roasted turkey with all the fixings or prime rib with Yorkshire pudding, plus classic sides, and a choice of pumpkin, pecan, or apple crumble pie.

For at-home feasts, the Turkey To Go menu offers brined or smoked turkeys, signature sides like creamed spinach and candied yams, and house-made pies. Orders are available for pickup from November 25 through Thanksgiving Day with 48 hours’ notice.

97 West Kitchen & Bar

Diners at Hotel Drover’s 97 West Kitchen & Bar are in for a four-course treat, replete with savory roasted turkey, indulgent sides, and baked pie options topped with vanilla bean whipped cream. Start with your choice of a starter: mixed green autumn salad, harvest salad, butternut squash soup, or Thanksgiving deviled eggs. Entrees include herb-crusted turkey, roasted chicken, Atlantic salmon cake, herb-marinated steak, and smoked prime rib. $80 per adult and $35 per child 12 and under.

The Capital Grille will welcome guests on Thanksgiving Day with a dinner featuring slow-roasted turkey with gravy, brioche sage stuffing, green beans, and cranberry-pear chutney. (Courtesy)

The Capital Grille

Downtown’s The Capital Grille will welcome guests on Thanksgiving Day with a full dinner menu featuring slow-roasted turkey with gravy, brioche sage stuffing, green beans, and cranberry-pear chutney. Shareables include Sam’s Mashed Potatoes and pecan-crusted sweet potatoes topped with hot honey. Save room for an indulgent pumpkin cheesecake. For to-go orders, preorder by November 25.

Don Artemio

Don Artemio will be open on Thanksgiving Day, welcoming guests to enjoy its acclaimed modern Mexican cuisine from the regular menu. For those looking to add a festive touch, the restaurant will also feature a special Pavo en Mole — tender roasted turkey served in a rich, house-made mole sauce that balances deep chocolate and chile notes.

Chef Preston Paine and his team at The Crescent Hotel have a special two-hour dining experience in store for Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Jason Dewey)

Emilia’s

Chef Preston Paine and his team at The Crescent Hotel have a special two-hour dining experience in store for Thanksgiving Day, with seatings at 5 pm and 7 pm. The $85 ticketed meals ($49 per child ages two to 12) center around a carving station serving roasted turkey breast and honey-baked ham. Smoked salmon comes accompanied by bagels, heirloom tomatoes, whipped cream cheese, and fresh dill. A charcuterie spread of baked brie, rolled goat cheese, artisan breads, sides, and a decadent assortment of pies and cakes round out the lavish experience.

Loews Arlington

Two of Arlington’s sleekest dining rooms — Cut & Bourbon at Live! by Loews and Farena at Loews Arlington Hotel — will turn Thanksgiving Day 2025 into an indulgent affair. Start with the Grand Brunch Buffet in the Arlington Foyer from 10 am to 5 pm. ($98 adults) before heading to Cut & Bourbon for a $60 feast of Slow-Roasted Heritage Turkey and Braised Thigh Roulade. Guests can also dine from the à la carte menu. Nearby, Chef Tony France’s team at Farena presents a roasted turkey plate with handmade Italian touches and bottomless mimosas for extra holiday cheer.

Though The Mont will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, guests are invited to visit throughout the week to enjoy this thoughtfully curated menu that captures the richness of the season. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The Mont

Enjoy Thanksgiving week at The Mont with a special seasonal tasting designed to celebrate the best of fall. In addition to the regular menu, diners can experience a five-course menu ($75) or an eight-course menu ($90) featuring autumn-inspired dishes such as Mushroom Bisque, Harvest Salad, Ash-Rolled Duck Breast, butternut squash raviolo, wood-grilled Cobia, and a decadent sweet potato custard to finish. Though the restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, guests are invited to visit throughout the week to enjoy this thoughtfully curated menu that captures the richness of the season.

Thanksgiving To-Go: Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine and Bouvier Brasserie

Chef Jon Bonnell keeps Fort Worth traditions alive with a fully catered Thanksgiving To-Go lineup. Family meal kits feature The Turkey Deal, with a choice of Creole smoked or deep-fried turkey and sides, or The Leftover Deal, featuring the same protein options with larger portions of sides and two desserts. With desserts like the Bourbon Buttermilk Pie and Caramel-Pecan Cheesecake, you might want to save room. Orders must be placed by noon, Wednesday, November 19, for pickup on Wednesday, November 26, (11 am to 5 pm) at 4259 Bryant Irvin Road.

Chef Damian Lopez and his team at Bouvier Brasserie, located on the ground floor of Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown, are preparing to-go meals for $150 (serves two). The package includes roasted turkey with savory herb gravy, whipped mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, stuffing, and an assortment of scratch-made pies. Pickup is available on November 27 from noon to 3 pm at 811 Commerce Street.

SusieCakes is also offering a festive Cranberry Orange Cake made with hand-squeezed orange juice, topped with a rich orange glaze. (Courtesy)

Decadent Thanksgiving Desserts from SusieCakes

If you opt to stay in the comfort of your home, SusieCakes is also offering a festive Cranberry Orange Cake made with hand-squeezed orange juice and topped with a rich orange glaze. The Fort Worth bakery is also famed for its mini cupcakes, Turkey Sugar Cookies, and a Pumpkin Cheesecake with a graham cracker crust that could easily rival any classic family recipe.

