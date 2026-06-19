Our 9 Favorite Restaurants for French Food in Fort Worth — Classic Spots, Fusion Twists, and Bakeries

The Mont recently launched an indulgent brunch menu that is richly flavorful without the over-the-top heaviness that typically defines brunches in North Texas. (Photograph by Samantha Marie Photography)

The wine program team at The Mont tells us that they carry roughly 250 wines representing the best of Old World and New World offerings. (Courtesy)

While Paris Baguette is not a traditional French pâtisserie, the bakery café draws inspiration from many of France’s most beloved baked goods. (Courtesy)

Paris 7th proves that some of the best French cuisine in Fort Worth is served on an intimate scale. (Courtesy)

Even in a city that leans heavily on Italian, Mexican, and Mediterranean fare, the influence of Parisian-inspired cuisine is undeniable. Fort Worth’s top chefs are trained in French techniques, and local steakhouses are just as apt to serve a perfectly seared steak frites as a tomahawk.

Local fine dining often blends pâté, Burgundy and Bordeaux wines, and rich cream sauces with more familiar dishes, but there are also notable devotees of French cuisine. These are the best restaurants in Fort Worth for French food.

Megu French Japanese Cuisine

3113 S University Drive

Unlike Vietnam, which has a direct historical connection to France, Japan has no comparable culinary ties. Yet the two traditions share an emphasis on technique, precision, and presentation, making them surprisingly compatible under one roof. Megu French Japanese Cuisine offers two menus, with foie gras, French onion soup, and steak au poivre prepared and served alongside masterful cuts of sashimi and other Japanese classics. Chef-owner Peter Liang honed his skills in both cuisines before bringing the concept to Fort Worth.

Le Margot

3150 South Hulen Street

Classic French cuisine comes with a modern twist at Le Margot, the collaboration between chefs Felipe Armenta and Graham Elliot. As we’ve come to expect from Armenta’s other acclaimed restaurants — Maria’s Mexican Kitchen, Pacific Table, and Press Cafe — every detail, from the chic French decor to the well-balanced menu options, delivers an elevated experience. From the pea-mint risotto to the lavender honey chicken or seared sea scallops, Le Margo’s dishes deliver. Enjoy half-price wine bottles every Monday — magnifique!

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Paris Baguette

2700 North Tarrant Parkway, Suite 100

The French are known as master bakers for good reason. Centuries of tradition, exacting standards, and a devotion to craftsmanship have made French breads and pastries among the world’s most celebrated culinary creations. While Paris Baguette is not a traditional French pâtisserie, the bakery café draws inspiration from many of France’s most beloved baked goods. Guests can choose from buttery croissants, colorful macarons, madeleines, and freshly baked baguettes alongside specialty coffees and elegant cakes.

Saint-Emilion Restaurant

3617 West 7th Street

For more than three decades, Saint-Emilion Restaurant has focused on bringing the best French cuisine to Fort Worth and pouring thought and love into everything they do. That vision has aged as splendidly as a choice Bordeaux, and delightful dishes like the French onion soup, duck pâté maison, escargots à la Bourguignonne, and steak au poivre remain hallmarks of the experience. With its intimate dining room, extensive wine list, and unwavering commitment to classic French cooking, Saint-Emilion continues to set the standard for French fine dining in Fort Worth.

Rise Soufflé

5135 Monahans Avenue

Whipping up a pillowy soufflé is not as easy as cooking shows make it seem, which is why many leave that work to the professionals. Since 2017, Rise Soufflé has delighted Fort Worth diners with French comfort food. The restaurant serves favorites like the Jambon & Gruyère and Tara’s Escargot Soufflé, along with sweet creations flavored with Grand Marnier, raspberry, and chocolate. Guests can also enjoy non-soufflé options like the French onion soup, Parisian jambon sandwich on a French baguette, steak frites with pommes de terre and béarnaise, and classic desserts.

Paris 7th Restaurant Français

3324 West 7th Street

Paris 7th proves that some of the best French cuisine in Fort Worth is served on an intimate scale. With just 20 tables, the restaurant pairs classic dishes like Dover sole, duck, and bœuf bourguignon with a warm, elegant atmosphere. The menu also features French staples such as escargots, foie gras, steak au poivre, and French onion soup, while a thoughtfully curated wine list completes the experience. Inspired by the charm of Parisian dining, Paris 7th offers an unparalleled escape into great food and conversation.

Fort Worth Restaurants Serving Exceptional French Dishes

Several of the city’s top chefs incorporate classic French dishes and techniques into menus that are otherwise American or globally inspired. At Clay Pigeon, diners can enjoy steak frites (currently a Monday special), beef tartare, salmon rillettes, and pot de crème. The Mont features French staples such as beef tartare (pickled shallot, truffle vinaigrette, miso-cured egg, horseradish cream) and a favorite brunch option, quiche (greens, mushrooms, ricotta, simple salad).

Beyond having one of the best wine programs in Fort Worth, Grace offers French onion soup (Icon sourdough with gruyere and Rioja cheeses), house charcuterie, butter-poached oysters finished with crème fraîche, and steaks served with béarnaise or cognac peppercorn cream.

These restaurants truly put the joie de vivre into dining and hospitality.