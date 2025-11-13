16 New Restaurants Opening at Frisco’s $425 Million Fields West Development — Maman, Mastro’s, and More Exciting Additions

With a location in Dallas' Design District, Culinary Dropout will expand its North Texas presence with an outpost in Frisco. (Rendering courtesy of Gensler)

Earlier this year, a new 55-acre urban village in Frisco called Fields West closed on a $425 million construction loan and began construction in the northern part of the suburb. (Courtesy)

Earlier this year, a new 55-acre urban village in Frisco called Fields West closed on a $425 million construction loan and began construction in the northern part of the suburb off the Dallas North Tollway. Fields is home to the PGA of America headquarters, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, and the upcoming Universal Studios Kids Resort (a first for the U.S.). The development will also feature 25 miles of hike and bike trails, multifamily residences, a luxury gated custom home community, retail, and restaurants. Retail brands include Texas’ first location of Bloomie’s (Bloomingdale’s innovative, ever-evolving store concept), Alo Yoga, Arhaus, Kendra Scott, Pottery Barn, Sephora, Williams Sonoma, and more. But it was the latest announcement of dining concepts opening at Field West that intrigued us.

Another first for Texas, New York City-based French cafe Maman, is headed to Dallas’ Preston Center later this year. And now we know it’s also coming to Frisco! This made us curious to find out what other exciting restaurants are opening at Fields West, and we were pleasantly surprised to find that several Dallas-based concepts like Greg Katz‘s Claremont and Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar, Front Burner Society’s Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, and an unnamed sushi concept, as well as local coffee shop La La Land Kind Café are debuting at the development.

One of our favorite restaurants in the Dallas Design District, Culinary Dropout, is also headed to Fields West. It comes from Phoenix-based Fox Restaurants Concepts, which is also bringing North Italia (which has locations in Dallas and Plano) to the urban village.

Several national brands, which already have a North Texas presence, will also debut at the new spot, including Amorino Gelato, Nando’s, Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, Shake Shack, Sweetgreen, and Starbucks.

The only one that hasn’t made its Dallas-Fort Worth debut yet is Mastro’s Steakhouse. Based in Arizona, the steakhouse expanded to Houston (local billionaire Tilman Feritta owns it) in 2017. There’s also a Mastro’s Ocean Club that opened in The Woodlands in 2021.

The first phase of openings at Fields West is planned for late 2027, continuing into 2028.

Frisco is rapidly upping its dining scene, as we also recently announced Dallas-based Headington Companies’ expansion (with their popular concepts Tango Room and Commissary) into the suburb at HALL Park starting next fall. Over the summer, Frisco also got Dallas restaurants Hudson House and Musume.

The city already had a pretty solid dining scene when we created this round-up of Best Frisco Restaurants in 2024, but these exciting new additions are taking things up a notch. We’ll have to update our list very soon.