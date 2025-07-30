The Buzzy New Frisco Restaurant Openings to Know — Hudson House Expands to the ‘Burbs

The cocktail program at Elaine's is run by mixologist Chris Norton, who has created a menu of classic drinks with a twist. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

One of the signatures of the Hudson House menu is the cheeseburger built on two beef patties. By its side, one of their signature chilly martinis. (Photo by Becca Wright)

By now, everyone’s heard that the Dallas suburb of Frisco is exploding. Along with McKinney, it’s one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Over the past few years, Frisco has seen tons of new development. From hotels like the Omni PGA Frisco and HALL Park to upcoming projects such as Fields, Universal Kids Resort, and The Mix, the suburb is booming. And with that growth comes three new exciting dining concepts. These are the buzziest new restaurants opening in Frisco this summer.

Hudson House

3475 Preston Road

Vandelay Hospitality’s popular concept, Hudson House, is debuting its seventh location in DFW (and ninth in Texas) in Frisco on Wednesday, August 6. It’s opening just north of Stonebriar Mall in a former Twin Peaks. Founded in Highland Park in 2017, the East Coast-inspired concept is known for its lunch, dinner, and happy hour. Favorite dishes include the cheeseburger, oysters, and “World’s Coldest Martini.” I particularly love the espresso martini.

Besides Houston and Fort Worth, the group has also expanded Hudson House to just outside of Dallas proper in locations like Addison and Las Colinas, but this will be the first true suburban outpost. Another Hudson House opens at Dallas’ West Village later this year. And set to debut sometime this summer will be Vandelay’s newest concept, El Molino.

Elaine’s Cocktail Kitchen

8763 7th Street

Just opened in downtown Frisco, this new European-inspired restaurant and lounge comes from Alora Hospitality Group (Three Empires Brewing) — founded in 2024 by developer Donny Churchman, Founder and CEO of Nack Development, and hospitality entrepreneur Jason Young. Elaine’s features a chic space designed by Burress Design Group with “velvet emerald sofas, marble-topped tables, and vintage crystal chandeliers.” Created by Chief Operating Officer and Culinary Director Amy DiBiase, the menu boasts “seasonality, local partnerships, and shareable plates.” Dishes include Elaine’s Charcuterie, goat cheese-stuffed peppadew peppers, foie gras torchon, pressed sandwiches, warm Marin French petit cream, and so much more.

The cocktail program is run by mixologist Chris Norton, who has created a menu of classic drinks with a twist like the Ashes & Agave (Socorro Blanco Tequila, Rosaluna Mezcal, Aperol, agave, lime, and sparkling grapefruit) and Golden Hour with Almave Ambar Blue Agave, honey, lemon, ginger, and sea salt.

Musume

3625 The Star Boulevard, Suite 315

The third location of this Dallas-based Japanese restaurant will open at The Star on August 25. The 6,000-square-foot space will feature indoor and outdoor seating, two bars, a private Tatami room, and a 20-seat sushi bar. The design will blend Texas and Japanese elements with highlights including sunken seating in the Tatami room, “custom sake displays, zen lighting, moss and tree installations, “floating” banquettes, sake millwork, warm wood accents, and chiseled stonework.” Themed restrooms will also “add an element of surprise and intrigue.”

Musume‘s menu will include “fan-favorites like the Robusuta Roll with lobster and tempura shrimp, tableside ramen noodles, and the Black Cod Misozuke marinated for 72 hours, as well as new menu highlights exclusive to the Frisco location.” It will also “boast North Dallas’ largest selection of premium sake with more than 120 labels, the region’s largest collection of Japanese whisky with more than 60 offerings, an extensive wine list, and an Asian-inspired artisanal crafted cocktail menu.”